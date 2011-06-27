Vehicle overview

A midsize, entry-level luxury sedan, the 2007 Volvo S60 is one of the more unconventional cars in the $30,000-$40,000 price range. It competes in a class dominated by cars with normally aspirated V6 engines, yet offers a trio of turbocharged five-cylinders instead. Styling is another area in which the S60 stands apart. Even seven years into the model cycle, its body lines have a distinctiveness that's, well, Scandinavian in flavor. Inside, the S60 comes across as more utilitarian than luxurious, but you'd be hard-pressed to find fault with its ergonomic control layout and orthopedically correct seats. Where you will find fault is on the performance front, where the Swedish sedan's handling dynamics are a bit dull compared to newer rivals, and in the backseat, where the S60 has less real-world legroom than Volvo's compact S40. Both of these issues could be solved by a redesign, but until that happens, buyers seeking a premium sedan that's a little different from the rest may still want to give this midrange Volvo a look.

The lineup starts out with the entry-level 2.5T, which has a light-pressure turbocharged inline-5 good for 208 horsepower; continues to the midlevel T5, which has a higher-pressure 2.4-liter turbo five good for 258 hp; and tops out with the S60 R, which gets a high-boost version of the 2.5-liter rated for an even 300 hp. Most S60s are sold with front-wheel drive, but the R has a standard all-wheel-drive system -- it's offered as an option on the 2.5T. An automatic transmission is standard on all 2.5Ts, but S60 T5 and R buyers have their choice of a manual or automatic. All S60s come with a complete list of safety features, including stability control and anti-whiplash seats, and the midsize Volvo has performed quite well in crash tests.

On the road, the acceleration in the S60 2.5T and T5 can feel a little sluggish when compared to competitors like the Acura TL, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G35 and Lexus ES 350 and IS 250/350, which have larger-displacement six-cylinder engines. And although the Volvos ride smoothly, they're not as composed over bumps as any of these rivals. The S60 R is downright quick, though, and offers an interesting alternative for enthusiasts willing to give a little on handling precision and ride quality.

On their own, any of the 2007 Volvo S60s would be satisfying to own, as they offer plenty in the way of comfort, safety and Scandinavian personality. However, with so many newer sedans populating this price range, it would be a good idea to try a few other cars before closing a deal on this aging Volvo.