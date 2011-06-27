Used 2002 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me
- $4,680
2002 Volvo S60 T563,340 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - RARE TURBO T5, THIS THING IS QUICK! - SAFE W/ SIDE AIRBAGS AND VOLVO REPUTATION! - Car runs great. Has a traction control light on that does not impact the overall operation of the car. All other systems are fine. - LOW ORIGINAL MILES! Yes only 63k miles - Some service records (see Carfax!) - Clean title, Clean Carfax - Heated leather seats and automatic climate control - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volvo S60 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS53D022159583
Stock: OT25213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,300
2003 Volvo S60 2.4119,001 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Handy Buick GMC - Saint Albans / Vermont
Odometer is 5154 miles below market average!Driver door bin, Tachometer.Black 2003 Volvo S60 4D Sedan FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.4L 5-Cylinder DOHCContact Handy Buick GMC for details on this vehicle today! 802-524-4615.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volvo S60 2.4 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS61T432255962
Stock: UT6617A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $2,500
2001 Volvo S60 2.4286,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anderson Toyota - Loves Park / Illinois
CALL 815-397-8995 TODAY!! ONE OWNER!! 287K MILES!! LEATHER INTERIOR!! POWER SUNROOF!! ALLOY WHEELS!! RIGHT HERE AT THE ANDERSON USED CAR SUPERSTORE!! Home test-drives and delivery available! Cypress Green Metallic 2001 Volvo S60 2.4 FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.4L 5-Cylinder DOHC ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPGBuy or lease from the comfort of your home! From start to finish - you can build your deal online with FAST LANE. Remote test-drives and delivery available. A truly contact-free process! View pricing and payment options, research and choose protection products, arrange financing and even upload needed documents! Call us today to check availability! New and used sales 815-397-8900. Your number one source for used cars in Rockford! Over 400 to choose from! Free Autocheck! Family-owned and proudly serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, Winnebago and Boone Counties and Northern Illinois / Southern Wisconsin for 50 years. Our commitment to customer service is second-to-none. Your Rockford Used Cars Superstore on the corner of Riverside and Perryville!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volvo S60 2.4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS61R212061948
Stock: B15268A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $2,980
2004 Volvo S60 2.5T177,211 miles4 AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
BUY HERE PAY HERE!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo S60 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS59V042377784
Stock: A4096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,975
2004 Volvo S60 2.4183,722 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Well-Maintained Black Southern California Luxury Economy Sedan w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 2.4 Liter Turbo-Charged 5 Cylinder Engine Leather Upholstery Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Drivers Seat & Mirrors Factory Moonroof Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console w/Cupholders & Console-Mounted Transmission Floor Shifter Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seats w/Trunk Access Panel & Retractable Rear Center Console w/Fold-Out Cupholders Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player Keyless Entry Factory Alloy Wheels w/Quality Bridgestone 'Ecopia' Radial Tires Front Foglights Recent Smog Certification & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records; Priced to Sell - Just $2975; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo S60 2.4 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS61T242342695
Stock: 342695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,700
2004 Volvo S60 2.4153,197 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Volvo S60 4dr 2.4 4dr Sedan features a 2.4L 5 Cylinder 5cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo S60 2.4 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS61T542317550
Stock: AAW-317550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $4,972
2004 Volvo S60 2.5T126,210 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Manahawkin Chrysler Dodge Ram - Manahawkin / New Jersey
ONLINE PRICES INCLUDE A MINIMUM $1000.00 ONLINE DISCOUNT! MENTION OUR ONLINE PRICE WHEN CALLING OR VISITING!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo S60 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS59V442335540
Stock: L7763304A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $3,575
2005 Volvo S60 2.4145,653 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful White Southern California Luxury Economy Sedan w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission PS Dual Climate Control AC/Heater System Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 2.4 Liter 5 Cylinder EFi Engine Low Mileage Leather Upholstery FACTORY SLIDING/TILT MOONROOF Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Drivers Seat & Mirrors Front Bucket Seats w/Multi-Functional Center Console w/Cupholders & Console-Mounted Transmission Floor Shifter Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seats w/Trunk Access Panel & Retractable Rear Center Console w/Cupholders Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player Premium Factory Alloy Wheels w/Matching Set of Quality 'Delinte' 215/55ZR 16'' Performance Radial Tires Front Foglamps Recent Smog Certification & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records; Priced to Sell - Just $3575/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S60 2.4 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS612252458830
Stock: 458830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,993
2005 Volvo S60 2.5T77,368 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Thompson Lexus Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival!At Thompson Lexus Of Willow Grove we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Clean CARFAX.Black 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHCWhile shopping for a vehicle, you want a dealership you can trust. Trust comes standard at Thompson. We won't meet your automotive needs...we'll exceed them. FREE Wash & Vacuum on all Serviced Vehicles FREE Loaner Vehicles* FREE Lifetime PA State Safety Inspection* FREE Full Tank of Gas with Purchase FREE Courtesy Shuttle Service FREE Valet Parking FREE Collision Center Estimates FREE First Service FREE WiFi and Fresh Baked Cookies in our Lounge FREE Auto-Biography on all our Pre-Owned Vehicles 24 Hour Towing Full Service Detail Center Evening/Saturday Service Hours Save Some Time and Pay Online!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS592952459133
Stock: W4440A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $5,977
2005 Volvo S60 2.5T78,333 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anytime 2 Buy Auto - Oceanside / California
Good Credit, Bad credit, Financing for all! Come see us today! Buy Here Pay Here! No credit check! Lots of Cars Trucks and SUV's to choose from! Plus government fees and taxes,any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Please call (760)231-5434 to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS592952480533
Stock: 10620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,275
2006 Volvo S60 2.5T127,861 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful Well-Maintained Southern California Luxury Performance Sedan w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission PS Dual Climate Control AC/Heater System Strong-Running 2.5 Liter Turbo-Charged 5 Cylinder Engine LOW MILEAGE Leather Upholstery FACTORY SLIDING/TILT MOONROOF Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Seats & Mirrors Front Power Bucket Seats w/Multi-Functional Center Console w/Cupholders & Console-Mounted Transmission Floor Shifter Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seats w/Trunk Access Panel & Retractable Rear Center Console w/Cupholders Premium Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/Multi-Disc CD Player Distinctive Woodgrain Trim Keyless Remote Premium Factory 17 Alloy Wheels w/Quality 235/45R 17 Performance Radial Tires Front Foglamps Recent Smog Certification & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records; Excellent Value At Just $4275/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S60 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS592562539532
Stock: 539532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,250
2006 Volvo S60 2.5T203,043 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2006 Volvo S60 2.5T FWD Power Moonroof, Recent Local Trade, Great Gas Mileage, Bluetooth MP3, Power Seat, 4D Sedan, 2.5L LEV Turbocharged Intercooled, 5-Speed Automatic. 21/30 City/Highway MPG Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S60 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS592462536735
Stock: G7236C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $7,500
2007 Volvo S60 2.5T40,448 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eagle Chevrolet - Riverhead / New York
Clean CARFAX. Electric Silver Metallic 2007 Volvo S60 2.5T FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.5L LEV Turbocharged Intercooled FRESH OIL CHANGE, New Feature, RECENT TRADE IN, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, CALL FOR FREE CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, FRESH LOCAL TRADE IN, Climate Package, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Glass Moonroof, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Package, Rainsensor, Real Wood Inlays, Rear Shelf Speakers.brbrRecent Arrival! 21/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S60 2.5T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS592272617640
Stock: 21883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $6,000
2007 Volvo S60 2.5T133,921 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gurnee Volkswagen - Gurnee / Illinois
**SUNROOF**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATING**, **USB PORT**, **LEATHER**, *Serving Gurnee, Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Grayslake, Mundelein, Round Lake, Waukegan, Kenosha, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Climate Package, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rainsensor, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S60 2.5T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS592372606291
Stock: 8333A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $5,999
2008 Volvo S60 2.5T162,367 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perfect Auto - Manassas / Virginia
AutoCheck Certified Clean History Local Audi Trade Well Maintained Recent VA Inspection Run Solid Leather Wood Trim DUE TO AGE AND MILEAGE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS A WHOLESALE AS-IS UNIT TIRE PRESSURE LIGHT IS ON BUT VEHICLE DRIVES CASH ONLY NO FINANCE ON THIS UNIT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S60 2.5T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS592782696515
Stock: 696515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2008 Volvo S60 2.5T126,550 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Buy Auto Sales - Murphysboro / Illinois
*** END OF YEAR SALE *****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S60 2.5T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS592282688113
Stock: 19358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,250
2009 Volvo S60 2.5T94,470 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Norris Ford - Baltimore / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2009 Volvo S60 2.5T FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.5L Light-Pressure Turbo ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.Recent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S60 2.5T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RS592192737321
Stock: FA6288B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $8,990
2009 Volvo S60 2.5T66,622 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Terryville Chevrolet - Terryville / Connecticut
2009 Volvo S60 2.5T Special Edition Black AWD. 5-Speed Automatic 2.5L Light-Pressure Turbo AWD 17/26 City/Highway MPG As one of the top car dealerships in Terryville, CT, we take pride in helping you find the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet vehicle for your lifestyle and budget. Whether you see us first or last, you'll love us! 860-582-7434.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S60 2.5T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1RH592592724182
Stock: 724182T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020