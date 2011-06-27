Vehicle overview

Yes, the entry-level luxury sport sedan game is rife with talented, higher-profile players. But along with the all-stars from Germany, Japan and America, the Swedish-built 2014 Volvo S60 can certainly hold its own.

In addition to providing the expected qualities of this segment -- handsome styling, solid performance, a comfortable cabin and plenty of luxury features -- the 2014 S60 also brings endearing Volvo personality traits to the table. These include impressive safety, extremely comfortable front seats and feisty, turbocharged five- and six-cylinder engines.

Those safety features include standard "City Safe," which can automatically stop the S60 if a low-speed collision with another vehicle or fixed object is deemed imminent. Optional this year is a similar system that also senses wayward pedestrians or cyclists. The latter is part of a package that also does its best to keep the driver on point via its driver-attention and lane-departure warning systems.

Also new this year is refreshed front and rear end styling, a slightly revised cabin and some more features for the various option packages. The slimmer grille and headlights give the S60 a leaner, lower look, while new instruments, added metallic accents and cloth-covered B-pillars dress things up inside. T6 and R-Design models get new sport seats, new paddle shifters and a multiconfigurable instrument display.

Overall, we like the 2014 Volvo S60. While its backseat is a bit tight and its sporting credentials aren't quite on the same level as the BMW 3 Series or Cadillac ATS, the Volvo S60 fits right in against more comfort-tuned entry-level luxury sedans like the Acura TL, 2014 Audi A4 and 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. It's also priced attractively, often thousands less than the competition. If you're shopping for a premium-brand sedan this year, this quietly competent Volvo is worth a test-drive.