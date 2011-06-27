  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V60
  4. Used 2015 Volvo V60
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2015 Volvo V60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Efficient and energetic Drive-E engine
  • well-balanced ride and handling
  • sublimely comfortable seats
  • distinctive design
  • extensive safety features.
  • AWD models are considerably less efficient than T5 Drive-E
  • less sophisticated ride and handling than rivals.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Volvo V60 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price
$14,590
Used V60 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The stylish 2015 Volvo V60 luxury wagon returns the Swedish automaker to a segment where it was once a ubiquitous presence. The V60's performance and utility make it a tempting alternative to German luxury wagons.

Vehicle overview

The American introduction of the midsize 2015 Volvo V60 wagon fills an important void in the Swedish automaker's lineup, one created when the compact V50 and full-size V70 station wagons were discontinued. Essentially the wagon version of Volvo's S60 sedan, the V60 adds unique styling and more than 20 cubic feet of flexible cargo capacity while sharing its sibling's commendable performance, interior design, fuel economy, technology and safety.

The V60 wagon's sleek -- dare we say, even sexy -- styling may be the first thing that catches the eye, but it's just part of this new model's appeal. Less obvious but just as significant is the latest application of Volvo's new homegrown "Drive-E" engine series in the base, front-wheel-drive T5 model. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder delivers energetic acceleration while still managing to earn an impressive EPA fuel economy rating of 29 mpg combined.

Other points in the V60's favor include more engaging handling than you might expect from a Volvo, especially when equipped with the optional Sport package's firmer suspension. The handsome and well-crafted interior, exceptionally comfortable front seats and a full complement of the latest safety features may not be as surprising, but they're noteworthy just the same.

The V60 does have a couple of minor shortcomings, including less rear seat legroom and maximum cargo capacity than its main BMW rival. It's also disappointing that the excellent new Drive-E engine is unavailable on the all-wheel-drive models, which make do with considerably less efficient carryover five- and six-cylinder engines.

The V60 has a scarcity of competitors, but those looking for such a sporty, upscale wagon will want to check them all out. The BMW 328i xDrive offers a more composed ride and sharper handling along with an ultra-efficient diesel engine, while the A4-based Audi Allroad provides a higher ride height and a stylish, top-notch cabin. Both are only offered with all-wheel drive. Volvo's XC70, a mildly ruggedized version of the V70 wagon, is also worth considering for folks looking for something bigger and more compatible with an outdoorsy lifestyle.

Against all these strong competitors, we think the 2015 Volvo V60's combination of style, performance and utility make it an appealing choice for those who need more versatility than a small luxury sedan, yet also better agility and efficiency than a compact crossover.

2015 Volvo V60 models

The 2015 Volvo V60 is a five-passenger entry-level luxury wagon. It's offered in three trim levels based on powertrains: T5 Drive-E, T5 AWD and T6 AWD R-Design. Depending on when your V60 was built, it may also receive the "2015.5" designation and, as such, standard and optional equipment varies a bit. See the end of this section for all the details on 2015.5 V60's.

Standard equipment on the V60 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a sunroof, front and rear foglights, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, "T-Tec" fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power front seats with driver memory functions and manual lumbar adjustment, 40/20/40-split rear seats with power-folding head restraints, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radios, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

For the T5 E-Drive and T5 AWD, the Premier package adds roof rails, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and customizable digital gauges. The Premier Plus adds power-folding mirrors, a rearview camera, a fold-flat front passenger seat and a pop-up cargo area organizer. The Platinum package further adds auto-dimming outside mirrors, interior accent lighting, a navigation system and a 12-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The performance-oriented T6 AWD R-Design trim level starts off with Premier Plus equipment and adds a sport-tuned suspension, the biggest engine available, appearance upgrades and adaptive xenon headlights. The Platinum trim level is also available here.

There are a number of other packages and stand-alone options available on most V60 models. The Climate package adds heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a heated windshield and heated windshield washer nozzles. The Technology package consists of adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning and braking, pedestrian and bicyclist detection, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist (T5 Drive-E models only), active high beams and a driver alertness monitor.

The Sport package available on T5 Drive-E and T5 AWD models adds the sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, front sport seats and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Finally, a Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) package includes blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert and front and rear parking sensors.

Stand-alone options include 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, the navigation system, an automatic parallel parking system, heated front seats, a pair of built-in child booster seats, a rear seat entertainment system and a front-view parking camera.

For 2015.5 models (V60s produced after June 2014), there are some changes to standard and optional equipment. Every 2015.5 V60 gets the updated Sensus Connect and On Call systems as standard. Sensus Connect adds updated graphics for the center touchscreen, improved voice commands and in-car apps such as Yelp and Pandora. On Call adds an in-car WiFi hotspot, emergency roadside assistance and automatic crash notification.

Optional equipment is also a little different. 2015.5 V60s get a navigation system that's part of the Premier package for the T5. T5 AWD and the T6 R-Design have the navigation system as standard. Also for 2015.5 V60s, the Premier Plus package has been eliminated and replaced with the Convenience package that similarly adds power-folding mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera and a pop-up cargo area organizer. The power-folding passenger seat on the Premier Plus package isn't included in the Convenience package, but it is available as a stand-alone option.

For the Platinum package, 2015.5 models get the addition of a Harman Kardon premium sound system, xenon headlights and the contents of the Technology and Convenience packages. Stand-alone options for the 2015.5 V60 are similar to earlier models but also include keyless entry and ignition, the power-folding passenger seat and the aforementioned Harman Kardon sound system.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Volvo V60 is a new vehicle for the U.S. market.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Volvo V60 is available with a choice of three different powertrains. The T5 Drive-E model gets Volvo's new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that puts out 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. This engine is only offered with front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. A standard automatic engine stop-start system shuts off the engine when the car is stopped to save fuel. EPA fuel economy estimates are 29 mpg combined (25 city/37 highway). A V60 T5 Drive-E returned 32.9 mpg on the 116-mile Edmunds evaluation route.

In Edmunds testing that same V60 T5 Drive-E went from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which essentially splits the distance between the quicker BMW 328i and slower Audi Allroad.

Both of the all-wheel-drive models utilize carryover Volvo engines. The T5 AWD has a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder that produces 250 hp and 266 lb-ft. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. Fuel economy is considerably lower at 23 mpg combined (20/29). Volvo estimates that it will reach 60 mph in 6.8 seconds.

The T6 AWD R-Design features a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder good for 325 hp and 354 lb-ft. The six-speed automatic is standard here as well. EPA fuel economy estimates fall even further to 22 mpg combined (19/28). Volvo estimates that it will reach 60 mph in 5.5 seconds.

Safety

The 2015 Volvo V60's list of standard safety features includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and Volvo's City Safe system that can automatically apply the brakes at speeds up to 31 mph to prevent or minimize a frontal collision. Many more advanced safety technologies are offered as options, including additional frontal collision warning with full auto-braking, lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist, blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert, and a driver inattention warning system.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2015 Volvo V60 its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. Finally, the IIHS rated the V60's front collision warning and mitigation system and gave it a top rating of "Superior."

In Edmunds testing, a V60 T5 Drive-E with the Sport package and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet. This is a short distance, but typical for summer tires.

Driving

With the company's long history of building station wagons long on utility and short on verve, you might be forgiven for your skepticism over the 2015 Volvo V60's performance. Which only makes that first test-drive all the more impressive.

Equipped with the new Drive-E turbocharged four-cylinder, the V60 accelerates strongly without any undue hesitation or racket. The new eight-speed automatic delivers quick, almost imperceptible shifts on its own, and responds well when run up and down through the gears via the available paddle shifters. The turbocharged five-cylinder engine that comes with the T5 AWD model offers similarly energetic acceleration (though worse fuel economy), while the T6 R-Design is by far the most powerful wagon in this admittedly small segment.

Through turns, the V60's responsive steering delivers commendable feedback and a reassuring amount of effort. We wouldn't call the V60 a sport wagon, but it's not a sleepy grocery getter, either. Overall, we like the balanced approach to ride and handling capabilities. The available Sport package further sharpens handling, but the otherwise soft, comfortable ride can become a little too stiff because of the firmer suspension and bigger wheels.

Interior

The 2015 Volvo V60 features a stylish interior done up in premium materials. The look is typical Swedish with a classy yet subtle atmosphere, but the overall effect is at least as appealing as any of its direct competitors. The passenger cabin is also quiet, creating a serene atmosphere that's only enhanced by the car's composed ride quality.

The space also has a distinctly high-tech feel to it, especially on upper trim levels that feature a driver-configurable gauge cluster with three different pre-programmed looks. The audio system's phone-style number pad and surrounding buttons may look a bit antiquated in the luxury class these days, but they're simple and make controlling basic stereo functions easy. For more complicated tasks like selecting a media player playlist, programming the optional navigation system or controlling more complicated vehicle functions, the XC60 relies on the Sensus Connect and On Call systems. They're also fairly easy to use and similar to competitor systems, though the multipurpose knob's location on the dash (rather than the center console) is not ideal.

The front seats are some of the most comfortable and supportive you'll find in any car, at any price, especially the optional sport seats. Bigger folks may find themselves a little squished between the ample bolsters, however. Adults in the rear seats will also wish for a little more legroom, but it's livable for short hops and perfectly fine for younger kids. Speaking of which, the available built-in booster seats are remarkably handy for parents and grandparents who regularly, or even occasionally, need to transport little ones.

Fold those rear seatbacks down and you end up with 43.8 cubic feet of cargo room. Though this number is smaller than some of its competitors, the flexibility offered by the 40/20/40-split design and the available fold-flat front passenger seat helps make the best use of the space available. The cargo area's two-position, roll-out dog security net and available pop-up grocery bag holder are two clever features that go beyond simply providing a big old space for your stuff (and four-legged friends).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volvo V60.

5(68%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(9%)
1(5%)
4.3
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good as a sportswagon gets...
matt1122,03/31/2014
If you want a wagon that goes fast, handles very well, and is still a great daily driver, it doesn't get any better than this. If you want to spend twice as much, you can get the rocket ship which is the E63 AMG wagon, but it is a much larger car. If you want the odd styling a Cadillac CTS-V, you'll get a car that's probably more fun and is certainly faster, but I didn't find it nearly as comfortable as the Volvo V60 R-Design. This car is the perfect 20-year sequel to the 1995 Volvo 850 T-5R less a bit of boot space. Unlike the T-5R, it rides comfortably (no crash-iness), has All-Wheel-Drive, and isn't just fast by 20-year-old standards.
Exceeds expectations
stew19,05/24/2015
T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
After driving BMWs, Audis, and Lexus, I have been delightfully surprised by my V60. It drives and performs very well, is quiet and very comfortable and looks great. I don't understand why people continue to buy SUVs and crossovers, which get poor mileage and don't perform as well as wagons.
My best driving car yet!
Donald North,06/06/2016
T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I'm a long time Saab car enthusiast owning several over the past 20+ years including the classic 900 Turbo, 9000 CSE Anniversary Edition, and 9-5 Aero wagon. My 2003 9-5 Aero wagon was a great car to drive, being very comfortable with plenty of cargo space. However at 266k miles, with a daily 90 mile commute, it was time to replace it. I wanted a car as comfortable as it, which is not easy to find. Most cars have poor front seats for long term driving comfort. I like to move around a lot of stuff and need cargo space, hence my interest in only wagons. I briefly considered the 328 wagon - I like its exterior styling, however as typical BMW their seats are uncomfortable to me and you sit too low in the car. My wife recently leased a 320 (drives nice; seats and ergonomics suck), and I sat in every car at the dealer from 2 to 7 series and all of the seats are far less comfortable than those in my V60. I also have a lot of concern about their long-term reliability since I try to keep my cars to 200k+ miles. I also considered the VW Golf wagon, but it wasn't as quiet on the freeway as I would like. I tried and bought a new 2015.5 V60 T5 Drive-E with sport seats and suspension and have enjoyed it every day since I bought it. It's now nearly 3 years old and already has 70k miles and has not had any reliability problems. I recently replaced the tires with the same Pirellis that came with car. It is quiet and smooth at highway speeds and corners tightly and confidently. Front seats are very comfortable and need a little time to break in. Front visibility is great with no glare. I like the control layout and enjoy listening to satellite radio every day. Bluetooth connection to my phone is reliable and telephone sound quality is excellent. My only complaint was the stock acceleration was not quite as strong feeling as I enjoyed with my Saab. However that was fixed and the car transformed when I recently bought the Polestar Performance Optimization software for the car. It can be easily downloaded and installed at any Volvo dealer. With the new software, it now passes very quickly on the freeway while also improving the throttle and transmission behavior. Highway gas mileage in unchanged. This is now one hell of a European car! To me the V60 T5 Drive-E with Polestar software is the best currently available balance of comfort, safety, driving experience, fuel economy, and storage capacity. Highly recommended!
Terrific Wagon - A Swedish Sleeper
Mike Simmons,08/18/2015
T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
If you're dying for longer glances at the Starbucks drive-thru -- get your BMW or Audi wagon with great haste. Or line up for your favorite pseudo-sporty crossover. But if you're dying for an immensely likeable and practical wagon, the V60 really checks all the boxes. Seriously folks... the V60 is a Volvo at heart (incredible seats, up-to-date and seamless safety features) with enough spunk and sport to make things interesting. I went with the FWD version, and am consistently getting mid 20's gas mileage around town, and mid 30's on the highway. Huge plus -- the 4-cylinder turbo is a VAST improvement over the 5-cylinder turbo I had on my older S60. Lag is minimal, and the whoosh is maximal. The ride is Euro firm yet comfortable -- and until I export the car (and my career) to some village in the Swiss Alps, the handling has plenty of bite for everyday driving. Other positives -- the Sensus system is pretty intuitive, and if you are carting around younger children (roughly 4 to 8 years old) do yourself a HUGE favor and find a V60 with the integrated booster seats. Incredible option -- almost worth the price of admission for any parent. No matter how capable the V60 is -- my hunch is that it will get lost in the compact wagon and SUV shuffle. No screaming BMW badge... no butch plastic on the outside to make you think you're ready to scale Everest. But consider it your gain. I got a pretty aggressive deal from my local dealer since these aren't exactly flying off the showroom floor. And while the rear seat is plenty roomy for kids and teens -- I don't think a 6-footer would want to hang out in the backseat for an extended trip.
See all 22 reviews of the 2015 Volvo V60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Volvo V60 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Volvo V60
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Do you need more cargo capacity than a small luxury sedan, yet want a sharper driving experience and superior fuel economy than you get from a compact crossover? Consider a wagon like the 2015 Volvo V60. It may be less refined and engaging to drive than its two main German rivals, but the V60's superior safety, strong fuel economy and unique character make it an excellent alternative to its more expensive competitors.

What Is It?
The Volvo V60 is the wagon version of the S60 entry-level luxury sedan, and the two cars are largely identical apart from their cargo area, styling and the availability of some features and an engine choice. This aligns the V60 with the Audi Allroad and BMW 3 Series Sport Wagon, both of which are also based on entry-level luxury sedans.

Pricing starts at $35,300, making the 2015 V60 cheaper than its German rivals despite offering a similar amount of standard equipment. There are three trim levels that align with engine and drivetrain choice, as well as sub-trims/packages for each that add features. Our T5 test car included the Premier Plus package, which adds desirable features like leather, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera and Volvo's new digital gauge cluster. With Sport and Blind-Spot Information packages, the as-tested price was $42,235. A similarly equipped 3 Series would cost about $3,500 more, while an equivalent Audi Allroad would be about $1,000 more.

What Engines Are Available?
The T5 trim level comes with Volvo's new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that's part of the automaker's "Drive-E" family of engines. Despite the name, there's nothing electric about them, but the T5 version is good for 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. This output compares favorably to its competitors, while its 0-60-mph time at our test track of 6.4 seconds essentially splits the difference between the quicker BMW 328i and slower Audi Allroad. The T5 only comes with an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive.

It should be noted that those aforementioned competitors come only with all-wheel drive, a fact that must be considered when comparing performance, fuel economy and price (as we did above). In order to get all-wheel drive in the V60, you're forced to go with Volvo's trusty old 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine good for 250 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque that's paired to a six-speed automatic. Besides significantly lower fuel economy, Volvo estimates that it's also about seven-tenths of a second slower from zero to 60 mph than the T5. If you need all-wheel drive, the V60's appeal is definitely reduced in relation to its competitors.

2015 Volvo V60 T5

There is also the T6 R-Design model, a performance-oriented version that comes standard with a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine rated at 325 hp and 354 lb-ft. It features all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission.

What Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
The EPA estimates that the T5 will return 29 mpg combined (25 city/37 highway). This compares to the BMW 328i's 26 mpg combined and Audi Allroad's 23 mpg combined, although admittedly both are only offered with all-wheel drive. BMW does offer a more efficient, diesel-powered model, however.

On our 116-mile evaluation route, the V60 returned 32.9 mpg, showing that in a combination of driving environments, this Volvo delivers on its promised thriftiness. Like many turbocharged engines, however, its energetic power delivery encourages commensurately energetic acceleration and as a result, our editors returned a rather disappointing 22.9 mpg during the V60's total stay. Fun comes at a price, it would seem.

2015 Volvo V60 T5

Still, the T5 is considerably more efficient than its all-wheel-drive siblings. The T5 AWD with the larger engine returns an estimated 23 mpg combined, while the high-performance T5 R-Design is good for 22 mpg combined.

How Does It Drive?
This is not your mother's brick-shaped Volvo wagon — certainly not in appearance and not in its driving experience, either. Besides its energetic power plants, the responsive steering delivers commendable feedback and a reassuring amount of effort, while corners are negotiated with a surprising degree of agility. It's not a sport wagon (get a BMW 328i if you're looking for one of those) but it's nevertheless engaging and reassuring.

Ride quality does suffer as a result of the Sport package's firmer suspension tuning and 19-inch wheels. It feels perfectly composed and nicely damped while on smooth pavement or even moderate highway bumps, without the sort of tiresome, constant jiggling associated with sport-tuned models. Yet in the city and suburbia, potholes and expansion joints send uncouth thwacks through the car's structure. We'd recommend skipping the Sport package, but even without it, the V60 (like the S60) generally lacks the feeling of solidity and sophistication from its suspension that its German competitors deliver.

2015 Volvo V60 T5

What Is the Interior Like?
If you're looking for the most comfortable seats in a car that costs less than $70,000, you should try the Volvo V60, especially the optional Sport package's more aggressively contoured seats. Drivers young and old, tall and short highlighted their impressive ability to simultaneously provide corner-taking support, long-haul comfort and instantaneous relief after a day at the office.

"Volvo should start selling furniture made out of these things," one editor mused.

The rest of the cabin is unlikely to be confused with anything other than a Volvo. A clean, somewhat quirky design aesthetic is complemented by premium materials and construction. They look and feel good, but they're not quite to the level of Audi or BMW.

Volvo's "Sensus" electronics interface is standard, dominated by a comparatively small screen that nevertheless has crisp graphics and sensible menus. Simple tasks like selecting a media source or radio preset are accomplished by the central, phone-style number pad and surrounding buttons, while a dash-mounted knob selects more complicated menu items such as selecting a playlist or contact from your iPhone. It's vaguely similar in concept to Mercedes' COMAND system, and although it lacks a certain cutting-edge look and functionality, it works well.

Does It Have Enough Room for a Family?
The 2015 Volvo V60 is not a classic family wagon in terms of size, but it's certainly a more practical vehicle than its S60 sedan sibling. Its open cargo area allows you to more easily carry bulky items that would struggle to fit in a normal trunk, while a clever pop-up cargo area divider with securing strap keeps smaller items like grocery bags in place. Pet owners will also appreciate the net that rolls out from one of two mounting points and connects to the roof, preventing your four-legged buddy from moving about the cabin (or flying through it in the event of an accident).

There are 43.8 cubic feet of total cargo space with the seats folded, which is about 20 cubes less than Volvo's XC60 crossover, but far more than in the S60's 12-cubic-foot trunk. On paper, BMW's 328i Sport Wagon has more cargo space, but the two seem very similar in the metal. The Audi Allroad and its more radically raked rear window has even less space.

2015 Volvo V60 T5

As for its ability to carry people, the backseat offers an acceptable amount of legroom for adults, although tall folks up front make for tight quarters in back. Headroom is abundant, which makes it feel spacious.

If kids are going to be riding onboard, we'd recommend opting for the integrated child booster seats. These raise the front portion of the outboard rear seats into two possible positions (one for kids 37-47 inches tall and between 33 and 55 pounds, the other for those 45-55 inches tall and between 48 and 80 pounds) and utilize the regular seatbelts. The kids will love them, and you won't have to lug booster seats in and out of the car.

What Safety Features Does It Offer?
The airbag count may be unremarkable (front, front-side, side curtain) and you have to pay extra for a rearview camera, but the 2015 V60 only solidifies Volvo's reputation for building safe cars. The standard City Safety system can automatically apply the brakes at sub-30-mph speeds should it detect an impending collision while in slow-moving, stop-and-go traffic. An enhanced version of this technology goes further by warning the driver at higher speeds of not only other vehicles, but pedestrians and cyclists as well. The car will also automatically brake if necessary with this system. Also available is a driver inattention warning system bundled with lane-departure warning.

The V60 hasn't been crash-tested, but the mechanically related Volvo S60 sedan received a perfect five stars in all government crash categories and the best possible rating of "Good" in all of the tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

2015 Volvo V60 T5

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Audi Allroad: Although it features a slightly higher ride height and some lower body cladding, the Allroad is essentially an Audi A4 wagon. It's more expensive, not as quick and less utilitarian than the Volvo, but it boasts an even higher-quality cabin and more refined driving manners. Unlike with the V60, all-wheel drive is standard, but there is only one engine available.

BMW 3 Series Sport Wagon: Our highest-rated entry-level luxury wagon offers a more composed ride and sharper handling, along with impressive construction and a pair of efficient yet energetic engines (gasoline and diesel). It's considerably more expensive, though.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
A wagon like the 2015 Volvo V60 is an excellent choice if you need more cargo space and versatility than a small luxury sedan provides. We generally find them more enjoyable to drive than most compact SUVs as well. The V60 in particular offers excellent fuel economy, top safety equipment and (likely) ratings, extremely comfortable seats and a unique character that only Volvo provides.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
Overall, the V60's German competitors are superior vehicles, but not by much. If you're looking for that extra degree of refinement, luxury and cutting-edge technology, the BMW and Audi have a slight edge. Also, some families may find that the V60's backseat and cargo area are just not big enough. In that instance, a bigger wagon like Volvo's XC70 or a compact crossover like the Volvo XC60 would be a better choice.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Volvo V60 Overview

The Used 2015 Volvo V60 is offered in the following submodels: V60 Wagon. Available styles include T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Volvo V60?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Volvo V60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E is priced between $14,590 and$14,590 with odometer readings between 92083 and92083 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Volvo V60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Volvo V60 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2015 V60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,590 and mileage as low as 92083 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Volvo V60.

Can't find a used 2015 Volvo V60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V60 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,759.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,728.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V60 for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,206.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,037.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Volvo V60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo V60 lease specials

Related Used 2015 Volvo V60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles