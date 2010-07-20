Used 2004 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

1,127 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,127 listings
  • 2004 Volvo S60 2.5T in Gray
    used

    2004 Volvo S60 2.5T

    177,211 miles
    4 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,980

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S60 2.4 in Black
    used

    2004 Volvo S60 2.4

    183,722 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,975

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S60 2.4 in Black
    used

    2004 Volvo S60 2.4

    153,197 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,700

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S60 2.5T in Black
    used

    2004 Volvo S60 2.5T

    126,210 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,972

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S60 2.4 in White
    used

    2005 Volvo S60 2.4

    145,653 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,575

    Details
  • 2003 Volvo S60 2.4 in Black
    used

    2003 Volvo S60 2.4

    119,001 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,300

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T
    used

    2005 Volvo S60 2.5T

    77,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,993

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2005 Volvo S60 2.5T

    78,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2002 Volvo S60 T5 in Black
    used

    2002 Volvo S60 T5

    63,340 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,680

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S60 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo S60 2.5T

    127,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,275

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S60 2.5T in White
    used

    2006 Volvo S60 2.5T

    203,043 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S60 2.5T in Gray
    used

    2007 Volvo S60 2.5T

    40,448 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo S60 2.4 in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Volvo S60 2.4

    286,958 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S60 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S60 2.5T

    133,921 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S60 2.5T in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S60 2.5T

    162,367 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S60 2.5T in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S60 2.5T

    126,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S60 2.5T in Black
    used

    2009 Volvo S60 2.5T

    94,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,250

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S60 2.5T in Black
    used

    2009 Volvo S60 2.5T

    66,622 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8254 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Volvo S60 2.5T 2004dc
DCottrill,07/20/2010
I bought this car as it was being "pulled" off the truck. It has been an excellent vehicle these past 7 years with no maintenance issues. I have followed the mfg guidelines for service, every 7,500 miles, and it continues to run like a top as they say. A most recent 1,800 mile round trip to S.C. from Ohio averaged 32.3 mpg including some city driving. The only drawback would be the leg room in the rear seating area, but trunk space is huge for this size of vehicle. I plan on keeping this vehicle for another 130,000 miles. I hope the new owners of Volvo don't change a thing on quality!
