  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V60
  4. 2019 Volvo V60
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Volvo V60
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us

2019 Volvo V60

What’s new

  • The 2019 Volvo V60 has been fully redesigned
  • Part of the second V60 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty performance with SUV-like utility
  • Exceptionally comfortable front seats
  • Sleek exterior and interior design
  • Ride is fairly stiff, even with the adaptive suspension
  • Infotainment system isn't as intuitive to operate as rivals
  • Limited interior storage space
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Volvo V60 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
MSRP Starting at
$38,900
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Volvo V60 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 V60
T5 Momentum, T5 R-Design, T5 Inscription and T8 Polestar Engineered

msrp 

$39,650
starting price
See All Trims
VolvoCars.us
Build & price

Which V60 does Edmunds recommend?

The base Momentum trim comes with plenty of standard features and is eligible for most options. Likewise, the T5 engine will make sense for most drivers, but those in harsher climates may want to consider the T6 and its all-wheel-drive advantage. Since safety is a Volvo hallmark, shoppers may want to spring for the optional Premium and Advanced packages, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

As shoppers abandon family sedans in favor of crossover SUVs, there's an often overlooked class of vehicles that offers some of the best traits of both. Compared to smaller SUVs, wagons have similar cargo space and better driving dynamics thanks to their sedan-like ride height. One of the newest wagon models is the Volvo V60, which is all-new for 2019.

The redesigned 2019 V60 wagon is the last model in the Volvo lineup to benefit from the Swedish manufacturer's three-year design and engineering renaissance. As a result, it has the sleek styling, elegantly simple interior, up-to-date technology, and upscale materials befitting an entry-luxury vehicle. The V60 follows the larger V90 wagon to market and is also offered in a taller and more terrain-capable Cross Country version, which is covered in a separate review.

As an attractive and engaging alternative to sedans and SUVs, the 2019 Volvo V60 may surprise you with its combination of convenience and confidence. As an added bonus, it is priced more accessibly than other luxury wagons and upholds Volvo's reputation for safety.

2019 Volvo V60 models

The 2019 Volvo V60 is a wagon with seating for five that is offered in Momentum, R-Design and Inscription trim levels. The T5 engine features a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. The T6 engine is optional on the Momentum and R-Design models and standard on the Inscription. It adds a supercharger on top of the turbo (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) and includes all-wheel drive.

Standard features for the Momentum trim include 17-inch wheels (18-inch on T6), automatic LED headlights, automatic high beams, heated and rain-sensing windshield wipers, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, keyless ignition, selectable drive modes, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated 10-way power-adjustable front seats, power-folding rear headrests, power split-folding rear seats with a center pass-through, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Tech features include Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a Sensus infotainment system with a 9-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker audio system with two USB ports, satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Forward collision warning and mitigation, intersection cross-traffic collision mitigation, run-off-road mitigation/protection, lane keeping assist, a traffic sign reader, and a driver alert monitor are also standard.

The Momentum trim is eligible for the Premium package (a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and automatic braking, keyless entry, a hands-free trunk opener, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, and a universal garage door opener) and the Multimedia package (digital instrument panel, navigation and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system).

The R-Design trim adds 18-inch wheels, unique exterior and interior trim elements, foglights with cornering lights, and sport seats with power thigh-support extensions. The Premium and Multimedia packages are standard with the R-Design trim.

At the top of the lineup, the Inscription trim fills out the features list with chrome exterior trim, quad-zone automatic climate control and a leather-covered dash. A Luxury Seat package is exclusive to this trim, installing ventilated and massaging front seats with power-adjustable side bolsters.

The Advanced package is offered for all V60 models and adds headlight washers, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control with Volvo's Pilot Assist semi-automated driving features, a surround-view camera system and adaptive headlights. It also adds the foglights and cornering lights for the Momentum trim.

Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volvo V60 T6 Inscription (turbo- and supercharged 2.0L 4-cyl. | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.5

Driving

8.0
The V60 provides plenty of engine power when equipped with the T6's engine. Also, the S60 is as sharp in handling as any sport-oriented compact sedan. Therein lies this Volvo's charm: sporty dynamics with wagon utility. But its overall appeal is hampered by a lack of braking and acceleration refinement.

Acceleration

8.0
The T6 engine gives the V60 plenty of sauce in nearly every part of the powerband. The supercharger delivers initial low-end power while the turbo kicks in at midlevel and high engine speeds. Acceleration is brisk from a standstill: The V60 reached 60 mph in 5.7 seconds in our tests. However, our testers noted the twin-boost systems sometimes felt out of sync under maximum acceleration.

Braking

7.5
The brake pedal requires fairly light effort, but there's something of a video-game-like quality to the braking feel that doesn't give you as smooth a response as it could be. Still, the V60 stops with confidence under heavy braking. We measured a distance of 118 feet from 60 mph, which is about average for the segment with all-season tires.

Steering

7.5
The steering offers good directional accuracy, and a modest amount of tire feel comes back through the steering column. There's useful on-center feel at highway speeds but a bit too much resistance and weight in the wheel at lower city speeds.

Handling

8.0
The V60 is well-balanced and planted in turns, even when driven at higher speeds. Dynamic mode heightens the "sport" sensation. The chassis feels tight and body motions are kept under control, giving the V60 one of its primary advantages: SUV-like utility with sport-sedan handling confidence.

Drivability

8.0
Like the brake pedal, the throttle also has a slightly unrefined feel, and it didn't seem quite as sorted as the S60 test car we experienced earlier. However, we like the eight-speed automatic transmission's smooth and crisp shifts when in Comfort mode.

Comfort

7.5
The V60 splits the difference between luxury and sport. You'll find comfortable seating and a quiet cabin. However, the ride quality is stiffer than we'd expect of a car of this ilk. Its sporting edge comes at the expense of long-distance cushiness. The climate controls are fussier to operate than necessary.

Seat comfort

8.5
Front-seat comfort is excellent, with firm cushioning and good torso and thigh support. The side bolsters help keep you in place during fast cornering, but they aren't thin and aggressive like typical sport seats. The rear seats offer similar shape and support, with less pronounced bolstering. The front-seat massage functions are a commuter's dream.

Ride comfort

7.0
Our test car had the optional adaptive suspension, yet even here we found the V60 stiffer than we'd expect for a luxury car. It allows more vibration and low-impact jarring into the cabin than more established European competitors, for example. That may be a fair trade for the control it exhibits over bumps and undulations, but we think the ride could be better damped.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Road and tire noise is muted, but the windshield generates some wind noise at highway speeds. The engine sounds a bit coarse, at least compared to other mid-luxury rivals. A faint wisp of supercharger whine under acceleration may be pleasing to enthusiast drivers.

Climate control

7.5
The air vents are stylish, and rear-seat passengers also get temperature and fan speed controls. Most functions are accessed via touchscreen instead of buttons and dials. The noise level is high when the rear air vents are being used. The heated seats and steering wheel are slow to warm up but effective when at temperature.

Interior

8.0
A low roof and low-mounted seats mean the V60 rewards body flexibility when getting in and out. The quirky controls take some time to learn and remember, but the driving experience is enhanced by great seating and all-around visibility.

Ease of use

6.5
The V60 uses Volvo's quirky icons for basic control functions (e.g., those for the cruise control). Most primary controls are accessed only through a confusing touchscreen interface. The power seat controls, for example, are split between physical buttons and touchscreen menus. There's a learning curve before you can confidently use them while in motion.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Because of its low roof and low seat placement, it helps to have a limber body to get in and out of the V60. The wide door openings and apertures ease entry a bit otherwise. Overall, the V60 isn't as easy to get in and out of as a typical crossover SUV.

Driving position

8.0
A wide range of adjustments for the seat and steering column makes it easy for most drivers to find a comfortable position. Good sight lines all around also make it easy to sit low if that's your preference.

Roominess

8.0
The narrow center console gives the front-row seats an open and airy feeling. Front headroom is respectable. In the rear, headroom is generous and legroom is on par with primary rivals.

Visibility

8.5
The side windows are relatively narrow, but a fairly level window line from front to rear helps with excellent visibility all around. Folding rear headrests also improve sight lines when not carrying rear passengers. The optional surround-view camera system (included in the Advance package) makes parking a breeze.

Quality

8.5
The interior materials look and feel outstanding thanks to high-quality upholstery and metal and wood accents. The controls are hefty and solid in your hands. The panels don't have any unsightly gaps or obvious improper fitment.

Utility

7.5
The V60 presents a best-of-both-worlds blend: the utility of an SUV with the handling and general size of a sedan. The large cargo space makes for a useful alternative to compact SUVs, even though some rivals offer slightly more. There's not much cabin stash space for small items, but most child seats will fit without issue.

Small-item storage

7.0
The shallow door pockets and a small center console don't add up to much room for personal items. A compartment in the rear-seat armrest only has enough depth to accommodate keys, wallets or phones.

Cargo space

7.5
With 51 cubic feet of maximum cargo space and nearly 23 cubes behind an upright second row, the V60 offers a legitimate alternative to compact SUVs. A low liftover height makes it easy to load heavy luggage, gear and groceries. You'll get more max cargo space (58 cubes) in an Audi A4 Allroad, however.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The low-mounted seat cushions make it easy to load a child seat. The LATCH anchors are easily accessible after removing plastic tab coverings. The tabs are a nice aesthetic touch to keep anchors hidden but easily lost to the ravages of family life. There's plenty of room for a rear-facing child seat, even behind a taller driver.

Technology

7.5
The V60's tech is centered around a tall and narrow tablet-style touchscreen. There's nothing wrong with the sound system — it's outstanding. The included driver and safety aids are among the industry's best, but we found the automatic braking system to be overly sensitive on several occasions.

Smartphone integration

7.0
The Bluetooth connection works well, either when making calls or streaming music. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, although the narrow display tends to compress the CarPlay/Android visual interfaces. There are two USB ports in the armrest and a 12-volt plug up front but no USB ports in the rear (only a 12-volt outlet). Volvo also doesn't offer wireless phone charging, which is becoming a norm for new cars, especially luxury types.

Driver aids

7.5
On several occasions, the V60's automatic braking proved to be quite sensitive in our testing and intervened well before we thought necessary. Its hard and aggressive braking — even at lower city-oriented speeds — was an unwelcome surprise. There doesn't appear to be a way to adjust the system's sensitivity. The adaptive cruise accelerates and brakes smoothly but leaves slightly too much room between you and the vehicle in front.

Voice control

7.5
The V60 has standard voice commands for audio, navigation and calling/contacts functions. Also helpful is the ability to expedite climate functions (set temperature, activate steering wheel heat, etc.) through voice instead of the touchscreen.
Ad
Build Your V60
149 people are viewing this car
MSRP$39,650 - $67,300
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
T5 Inscription, T5 Momentum

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volvo V60.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, I bought the cheapest V60 in the US and I love it!
    Mosswagon,
    T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Since you can only get the (non-cross country) V60 by special order I can't imagine most people are trying to buy the base model in this luxury segment. The starting price for 2019 on the T5 Momentum was $38,900. I fell in love with the cloth (City Weave) seats only offered on this trim so it wasn't a hard decision. You don't need all the bells and whistles. I saved over $5,000 skipping the Advanced and Multimedia packages. Volvo's navigation is unnecessary now that Apple Carplay and Android Auto allow for Google maps and I honestly don't mind the smaller 8" digital display for the driver. The base stereo wasn't that bad compared to the mid-level HK either. The default auto braking system when backing into traffic was a little startling at first - especially in city traffic. But I had no problem reducing the sensitivity through the touch screen. Then again, I’m the type of guy who really enjoys going through the manual and clicking through every feature until I am familiar with the system. I actually love how many things are customizable. A lot of journalists complain about the HVAC controls in the touch screen however I use the voice command system to adjust the temp. with no issues. This was in the running with the top trim Subaru Outback and VW Alltrack. The Alltrack was a little more tossable in the corners even with its lifted ride height. I really was surprised by how much fun it was to drive - so much so that we test drove it twice! The VW was definitely the runner-up simply for its driving dynamics. The Outback’s CVT was a deal breaker - not mention it’s hideous looking (subjective, I know). The only thing I really enjoyed about the Subaru was how big it felt on the inside - especially the back seats. In the end we chose the base Volvo for a few thousand more. It’s more comfortable, quiet, and luxurious inside. The egress and ingress is what you’d expect compared to a CUV but I don’t have any issues putting my kid in his rear-facing child seat. The cargo is big enough for our family’s needs. I totally get why people hate on the new Volvo touch screen. Having the HVAC on the screen is definitely not my preference but the Volvo voice command system is great. We test drove a lot of CUVs and wagons (Outback, Alltrack, TourX, Hybrid Rav4, etc) and the Volvo screen was by far the most responsive - especially with the new chip update. Luckily there is still a button for max defrost. Would I prefer more physical buttons? Sure. But have you seen the body lines on the V60 wagon? It’s a worthy trade-off. In the end, it’s by far the most beautiful car I’ve ever owned. I’ve never looked back at my car in the parking lot until owning this V60.

    4 out of 5 stars, V60Cross Country
    Tim M,
    T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    First 2500 miles, the T5 Cross Country is quick and responsive. Physically, it's about the size of the XC70 but has more back seat room. You loose a little cargo room, but the kids are happier. The infotanment is an IPad, if you can't use it, give up on tech. By far the easiest system. Grown clearance is close to most crossovers It's fun to drive

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
    MSRP$48,400
    MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    T6 Momentum 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    T6 Momentum 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
    MSRP$43,400
    MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon features & specs
    T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$43,900
    MPG 24 city / 36 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon features & specs
    T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$38,900
    MPG 24 city / 36 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Volvo V60 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite V60 safety features:

    Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
    Warns if another vehicle is lurking in your blind spot, and cross-traffic alert lets you know if something is approaching as you back out.
    City Safety Collision Avoidance
    Warns if a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist or animal is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
    Run-Off Road Mitigation
    Scans the road to detect if the vehicle may run off the road and automatically tightens the seatbelts in preparation.

    Volvo V60 vs. the competition

    Volvo V60 vs. Audi A4 Allroad

    The Audi A4 Allroad is the most direct rival to the V60. Although in many ways, it's a closer competitor to the Volvo V60 Cross Country, with its raised ride height and added off-road ground clearance. As such, the base Allroad costs more than the regular V60, but all-wheel drive is standard. Both wagons deliver a good mix of refinement, performance and convenience that should attract shoppers away from SUVs.

    Compare Volvo V60 & Audi A4 Allroad features

    Volvo V60 vs. Buick Regal TourX

    The Buick Regal TourX is a relative bargain compared to the Volvo V60, but it involved some compromises. The Buick isn't quite as nice on the inside, nor does it come with Volvo's reputation for safety. The TourX does benefit from a larger cargo capacity, but passenger space seems to have been sacrificed in the process. Still, it's a more affordable alternative to the European-branded wagons and should exceed expectations for a Buick.

    Compare Volvo V60 & Buick Regal TourX features

    Volvo V60 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon is significantly more expensive than the Volvo, and its interior and performance are commensurate with that price increase. It's an established luxury car. The Volvo, meanwhile, represents an entry-level luxury model more for the masses. Amid the dearth of wagons in the marketplace, the E-Class claims the top spot if money is no object.

    Compare Volvo V60 & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

    FAQ

    Is the Volvo V60 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 V60 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Volvo V60 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the V60 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the V60 has 23.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo V60. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Volvo V60?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo V60:

    • The 2019 Volvo V60 has been fully redesigned
    • Part of the second V60 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Volvo V60 reliable?

    To determine whether the Volvo V60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the V60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the V60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Volvo V60 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volvo V60 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 V60 and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 V60 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo V60?

    The least-expensive 2019 Volvo V60 is the 2019 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,900.

    Other versions include:

    • T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $48,400
    • T6 Momentum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $43,400
    • T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,900
    • T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,900
    • T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $49,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volvo V60?

    If you're interested in the Volvo V60, the next question is, which V60 model is right for you? V60 variants include T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of V60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Volvo V60

    2019 Volvo V60 Overview

    The 2019 Volvo V60 is offered in the following submodels: V60 Wagon. Available styles include T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Volvo V60?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo V60 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 V60 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 V60.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo V60 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 V60 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo V60?

    Which 2019 Volvo V60s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volvo V60 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volvo V60.

    Can't find a new 2019 Volvo V60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volvo V60 for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,217.

    Find a new Volvo for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,514.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volvo V60?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Volvo lease specials

    Related 2019 Volvo V60 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles