2016 Volvo V60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cushy, supportive seats
  • nicely balanced ride and handling
  • stylish design
  • extensive safety features
  • energetic, efficient Drive-E powertrain.
  • All-wheel-drive models lose fuel efficiency
  • ride and handling not up to standards set by German rivals.
List Price Range
$14,995 - $15,990
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its comfortable ride, impressive fuel efficiency and superb safety features, the 2016 Volvo V60 is an appealing alternative to either small luxury sedans or crossovers.

Vehicle overview

When launched last year, Volvo's V60 wagon re-established the Swedish automaker in the small luxury station wagon market. It's a tiny niche (wagons have long been eschewed in the U.S. as a relic of the 1950s and 60s) but it serves people who find compact crossover SUVs to be too big and bulky for their needs. The 2016 V60 is, essentially, the wagon version of the separately reviewed 2016 Volvo S60 luxury sedan. It brings Swedish styling and more than 20 cubic feet of cargo room to the table while sharing the sedan's praise-worthy performance, interior layout, fuel efficiency, technology and safety features.

Sporty but not over the top, the Volvo V60 is a handsome-looking wagon to our eyes.

The V60's sleek styling is likely the first thing that catches the eye, but it's not the only noteworthy feature. Volvo's turbocharged 2.0-liter Drive-E engine in the base T5 model delivers plenty of power and an impressive EPA rating of 29 mpg in combined highway and city driving in the front-wheel-drive format. The sporty T6 AWD R-Design roils the waters in wagon-land with more than 300 horsepower (or even 345 hp for the special-order, limited-availability Polestar edition). There's a stand-alone Sport package for the base T5 that boosts its already engaging handling. Add Volvo's outstanding safety features, sublime front seats and attractive interior and you've got a pretty compelling argument for the return of the station wagon.

As for shopping alternatives, there's really only one main one you'll want to check out: the BMW 3 Series wagon. It's roomier in back, has a better ride quality and offers a very efficient diesel engine option. But it's also typically more expensive and can't be had with a high-output upgrade engine like the V60 can. If neither one really suits you, you might consider Volvo's XC70, which is larger and more rugged than the V60, or the similarly off-road-themed Audi Allroad. Overall, though, Volvo's V60 is a sensible yet stylish pick for a small luxury wagon or as an alternative to the crossover SUV masses.

2016 Volvo V60 models

The 2016 Volvo V60 luxury wagon is offered in four trim levels based on powertrains: T5 Drive-E and T5 Drive-E Platinum and T6 R-Design AWD and T6 R-Design AWD Platinum. The related V60 Cross Country wagon is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the V60 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a sunroof, front and rear foglights, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, "T-Tec" fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power front seats with driver memory functions and manual lumbar adjustment, 40/20/40-split rear seats with power-folding head restraints, Volvo's Sensus Connect infotainment system, a 7-inch central display screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radios, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.

Volvo's Premier package adds roof rails, leather upholstery, a navigation system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and customizable digital gauges.

Most V60s will have the configurable gauge cluster that comes as part of the Premier package.

The Platinum trim adds adaptive xenon headlights with washers, interior accent lighting, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system and all the features of the Convenience and Technology packages (explained below).

The performance-oriented T6 AWD R-Design trim level starts off with Premier equipment and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless entry and ignition, power-folding mirrors and power-folding rear head restraints.

The T6 R-Design AWD Platinum trim adds the same features that the T5 Platinum model gets.

A limited-availability "Polestar" edition of the R-Design Platinum takes things a few steps farther with 20-inch alloy wheels, bigger front brakes, a performance-tuned suspension, special engine tuning, a sport body kit, unique interior details and "Rebel Blue" exterior paint.

The Technology package, standard with the Platinum trim, consists of adaptive cruise control with frontal collision warning and mitigation (with automatic braking), lane departure warning and intervention (Drive-E models only), automatic high beam control and a driver alertness monitor. The Convenience package includes keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, power-folding mirrors and a grocery bag holder in the cargo area.

There are a number of other packages and stand-alone options available on most V60 models. The Climate package adds an upgraded cabin air filtration system, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a heated windshield and heated windshield washer nozzles. The Sport package available only for the T5 Drive-E model adds the sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, front sport seats and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Notable stand-alone options include 18-inch alloy wheels, an automatic parallel parking system, sport front seats, built-in rear seat child booster seats and a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Volvo V60 drops the base AWD model and reshuffles the content in optional equipment packages; otherwise it is a carryover from 2015.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E model gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 240 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. This engine is only offered with front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. A standard automatic engine stop-start system shuts off the engine when the car is stopped to save fuel. EPA fuel economy estimates are 29 mpg combined (25 city/37 highway). A V60 T5 Drive-E returned 32.9 mpg on our highway-biased Edmunds evaluation route.

In Edmunds testing, that same V60 T5 Drive-E went from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which essentially splits the distance between the quicker BMW 328i and slower Audi Allroad.

Early build V60 T6 AWD R-Designs feature a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder good for 325 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard. EPA fuel economy estimates fall to 21 mpg combined (18/27). The Polestar edition uses the same engine retuned to deliver 345 hp, but keeps the EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined rating. V60 T6 AWD R-Designs built midway through the model year (identified as T6 Drive-E AWD R-Design) instead come with a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 302 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and engine stop-start are standard. EPA fuel economy checks in at 25 mpg combined (22/31).

Safety

The 2016 Volvo V60's list of standard safety features includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and Volvo's City Safety system that provides frontal collision warning and can automatically apply the brakes at speeds up to 19 mph to prevent or minimize a frontal collision. Also standard is Volvo's On Call system that includes emergency assistance, automatic crash notification and stolen vehicle assistance.

More advanced safety technologies are offered on upper trim levels or as options. The optional Blind Spot Information System package includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and front and rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is part of the Convenience package. Opting for the Technology package gets you a more capable forward collision mitigation system (including pedestrian and cyclist detection) and lane departure warning and intervention.

The government has not specifically crash tested the V60. But the related S60 sedan earned a perfect five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars each for total frontal and side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the V60 its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. Finally, the IIHS gave a "Superior" rating to the V60's optional front collision warning and mitigation system.

In Edmunds testing, a V60 T5 Drive-E with the Sport package and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet. This is a short distance, but typical for a small luxury sedan or wagon with summer tires.

Driving

With the company's history of building station wagons long on utility and short on verve, you might be skeptical regarding the 2016 Volvo V60's performance. You shouldn't be.

It's not a sport wagon, but the V60 is certainly enjoyable to drive on a daily basis.

Equipped with the T5 Drive-E turbocharged four-cylinder, the V60 accelerates strongly without any undue hesitation or racket. The eight-speed automatic delivers quick, almost imperceptible shifts on its own, and responds well when run up and down through the gears via the available paddle shifters. The T6 AWD R-Design (with either the turbocharged inline-6 or the supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder) is by far the most powerful wagon in this admittedly small segment.

Through turns, the V60's responsive steering delivers a reassuring amount of effort. We wouldn't call it a sport wagon, but the V60 isn't a sleepy kid-carrying grocery getter, either. Overall, we like the balanced approach to ride and handling capabilities. The T5 Drive-E's available Sport package further sharpens the base model's handling, but what was a soft, comfortable ride can become a little too stiff for some because of the firmer suspension and bigger wheels.

Interior

The 2016 Volvo V60 offers a stylish interior fitted with premium materials. The look is subtly classy and as appealing as that of any of its direct competitors. The cabin is quiet, providing a serene atmosphere that's enhanced by the car's composed ride quality.

The 2016 V60 gives you extra cargo-carrying versatility compared to the S60 sedan.

The interiors of all V60s have a high-tech feel, especially on upper trim levels that feature the driver-configurable gauge cluster with three different pre-programmed looks. The audio system's phone-style number pad and surrounding buttons may look a bit antiquated in the luxury class these days, but they make controlling basic stereo functions easy. For more complicated tasks like selecting a media player playlist or programming the optional navigation system, the V60 relies on the standard Sensus system. It's fairly easy to use, though the multipurpose knob's location on the dash (rather than the center console) is not ideal and lacks a touchpad input like some rival controller systems.

The V60s front seats are some of the most comfortable and supportive in any car. Bigger folks may find themselves a little squished between the ample bolsters, however. Adults in the rear seats will also wish for a little more legroom, but it's livable for short hops and perfectly fine for younger kids. The available built-in booster seats are remarkably handy for parents and grandparents who need to transport little ones.

Fold those rear seatbacks down and you end up with 43.8 cubic feet of cargo room. That's less space than some of its competitors offer, but the V60's 40/20/40-split design provides flexibility that helps make the best use of the space available. The cargo area's two-position, roll-out dog security net and available pop-up grocery bag holder are two clever features that go beyond simply providing a big old space in which your stuff (and four-legged friends) can roll around.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Volvo V60.

5(78%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Immediately Knew It Was My Car
Vicki,04/01/2016
T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have spent the last year and a half researching vehicles on line and test driving cars that looked promising. My focus was on a crossover SUV, with the top three eventually being (in no particular order) the Volvo XC60, Acura RDX and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. I test drove all three cars more than once and still couldn't determine a clear favorite. One evening, I read Edmunds review of the Volvo V60 wagon, which I hadn't researched, but was very interested in the car after reading the review. I test drove the car a few days later and liked it, and the following weekend, took my spouse to the dealership to try the car, not intending to get one that day. We were both really impressed with the handling, the zippy drive, and the way it felt on the freeway and on the city streets. We decided to try the XC60 again while we were there for an immediate comparison, but I got behind the wheel of the V60 one more time and knew it wasn't necessary to drive another car; this one was it, and we drove it home that evening. Basically, the V60 is very similar to the XC60, just doesn't have the SUV height. The seats are so comfortable, the dash and instrumentation clear and easy to read, and the best feature for me is the blind spot monitor which is built into the post rather than the side mirror, which I much prefer. This is a solid vehicle, with excellent pick-up and acceleration and a very smooth ride and very good gas mileage. I wanted the new safety features available on today's cars which was the reason for the new car, and they are totally worth it. Backed out of the driveway the other day, and the cross traffic alert let me know that a car was speeding down our street. Very clear picture in the back-up camera and navigation screen. All the bells and whistles are easy to program. V60 scored well on all the safety tests, which was a must for me. Very happy with the decision, and I am looking for reasons to get in the car and drive it! 6-Month Update: Still love this car. Seat comfort is outstanding. We have driven it on a couple of road trips, and the ride is smooth and comfortable. Air conditioning is spot on, and the sound system is fine, even though we didn't get an upgraded system. Gas mileage has been good, too, especially on the highway on the trips we have taken. Two things I particularly love: the blind spot monitor and the rear view through the back window. Re the blind spot: the amber light is positioned perfectly on the interior of the car rather than on the outside mirrors as it is on other vehicles. It is not intrusive at all and is a useful tool when planning to change lanes. I also really like the view out the back window looking through the rear view mirror. When the backseat headrests are reclined, it is like looking through a picture window! Even when the headrests are in the up position, it is still a clear, big view out the back window. And, the car is fun to drive. Zippy and responsive. No complaints or remorse after six months; I really like this car. My husband enjoyed driving this car so much that he got an Inscription S60, which is proving to be just as satisfactory to him.
My dream car since I was 16
Claire,02/14/2017
T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I am very pleased with this car; my husband and I bought ours used with only 15000 miles for 28K, and could not be happier. We were unfortunate members of the VW Dieselgate scandal, and decided to sell our car back to VW and upgrade. While I do miss the sportier handling of my VW, this car is amazing and feels so professional. Also, a week after we bought this car, an Uber driver bashed into my passenger side; without the heavy profile of this car (1-3 tons), I would have been knocked into the next lane and probably been in two accidents. The BLIS safety system helped me prove my case to the insurance company that the other driver was at fault because I saw the BLIS light up as he veered into my lane and was able to share this with my insurance company. Because of all of the safety features of this car, our insurance actually went down from where it had been with my VW. This car will haul you-know-what onto the freeway and turns itself off when you are sitting in traffic, which in LA is a lot. I am not in love with the slow charging USB port, but nothing is perfect. Very grateful to be in a safe and beautiful Volvo, which I have wanted since I was 16. The back also nicely holds our Boxer and German Shepherd dogs and they love to go for rides; they jump right in when I lift the hatch. If my dogs love it, it's a winner! :)
Europe WOW!
Tom Eisenschenk,02/11/2017
T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Picked up our v60 at the plant in Sweden, great Experience! Then spent 10 weeks traveling europe,Scandinavian countries and the Baltic States in our new v60 .The v60 handled great in many different weather and road conditions. BEST seats I have been in on a long road trip ,very comfortable! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! ,the Volvo overseas purchase program.
Volvo won me over from Audi
Mike K,11/20/2017
T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is my 2nd Volvo. First was a 2013 S60 T5 (5-cylinder) and because I liked it so much I got a 2016 V60 T5 wagon (4-cylinder). Having always been an "Audi" guy (I still think they’re great), I find the Volvo S & V60 out-performs the Audi for city and highway driving (that’s where I drive 80% + of the time) because of its less harsh/ comfortable suspension and its great/ fantastic seats. Also, I find the V60's engine performance is essentially perfect for the real roads of life here in southern California (that coming from a heavy foot), along with its wonderful 8 speed transmission, which has a sport mode that’s great for quicker shifting - performance, driving in the canyons, around town and particularly in bumper to bumper traffic, where it seems to intuitively know when to stay in gear/ not shift. Also, what I like about Volvo’s in general, is there low key great, kind of timeless good looks that project a different, less in your face, “if you will” presence than Audi, BMW, Mercedes. In addition, they are less expensive as well. In conclusion, “If” I wanted my 2016 Volvo V60 T5 to handle closer/ more similar on twisty roads to my previous Audi’s (they are “GREAT/ better” in that area), then all I need to do is get some 18”/ 19” rims that are a bit wider, higher performance tires, also a Polestar chip would not be bad as well. However, for how I use my car, this change is not necessary.
See all 9 reviews of the 2016 Volvo V60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2016 Volvo V60 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Volvo V60

Used 2016 Volvo V60 Overview

The Used 2016 Volvo V60 is offered in the following submodels: V60 T6 Polestar, V60 Wagon. Available styles include T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T6 Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Volvo V60?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Volvo V60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Premier is priced between $14,995 and$15,990 with odometer readings between 73119 and88835 miles.

