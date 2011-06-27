  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(84)
Appraise this car

2003 Volvo S60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard safety features, luxurious interior, powerful turbocharged engine in top-line T5 model, deceptively quick 2.4T power plant, available all-wheel drive.
  • Handling lacks true sport-sedan precision, expensive optional equipment, torque steer in the T5 model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Is it an elegant luxury sedan or a sleek sport sedan? Surprise, it can be both.

2003 Highlights

A new high-performance model, the S60 R, will become available later in the year. Otherwise, minor changes are in store for Volvo's sport sedan for 2003. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, along with a stereo with a CD and a cassette deck, now grace the interior of the 2.4 and the 2.4T. The latter also gets foglights and wood dash trim in its standard equipment list. For the all-wheel-drive version, the 2.4 turbocharged engine receives a small bump in displacement and horsepower. Rain-sensing wipers and OnCall Plus (the telematics system) are available, and two new colors, Titanium Grey and Ruby Red, brighten the exterior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volvo S60.

5(65%)
4(20%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.5
84 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A wolf in sheep's clothing
Herb M,11/17/2015
2.5T AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I bought mine used with 155K. Solid traction and road handling. Great in the snow. Peppy and powerful. Love the body style. Best looking sedan on the road! Fun to drive. It's a sensible 4dr. sedan... that can do 0-60 in under 7 seconds and can cruise down the autobahn at over 150 mph! After fixing some common S60 problems (ie; creaking/clunking front strut mounts and sway bar end links) the car drives like new again. I have done some minor upgrades like poly bushings, engine mounts, and chassis braces which have noticeably improved the soft/squishy handling. I like the stereo, the triptonic shifting, comfortable (front) seats, and power most of all.
Above Average
consumer24,11/06/2002
By far, this is the best vehicle I've ever owned. Performance is second to none and the car stops on a dime. It's also the safest car on the road. I very much respect a company whose main concern is the safety of passengers. If your in the market, trust me. Throw your BMW and Lexus brochures away. You have no idea what your in for with the Volvo.
2003 S60 AWD
ed,01/24/2009
Bought mine used. Put 60k on it in not quite 4 years. Nothing major has ever gone wrong with this car. I love the car. The interior is downright swank. Heated seats are the bomb, Acceleration is surprisingly powerful, mileage is average or a hair less than I would have expected (26 mpg). Yes, it's noisy. If that bugs you, it'll be too much for you. If not, the car is awesome. And if you have kids, you'll feel very responsible while still having a sporty, fun, and good looking car.
One of the best cars I have ever had
L.A. Philip,01/13/2009
Of all the cars I have ever owned this is one of my favorites. This is a solid built very comfortable car. I would suggest the power seat package. The interior can look kind of drab, I have the extra wood kit and it makes a 100% difference in the look of the dash and interior I typically only keep a car 3 to 4 years I have had this one going on 6 years and still enjoy driving it. The car is great in bad weather, you hit the W mode and the car grips the road in heavy rain. The rear fog light gets people to back off tailgating in the heavy fog. On the freeway for road trips I get about 30 MPG, in town I average about 19 MPG. The 60/40 split folding back seat is nice to have.
See all 84 reviews of the 2003 Volvo S60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Volvo S60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2003 Volvo S60

Used 2003 Volvo S60 Overview

The Used 2003 Volvo S60 is offered in the following submodels: S60 Sedan. Available styles include 2.4 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M), 2.4T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5T AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and T5 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M).

