Consumer Rating
(4)
2018 Volvo V60 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Cushy, supportive seats are among the best you'll find in any car
  • Excellent balance between ride comfort and confident handling
  • Extensive list of advanced safety features
  • Drives smaller than most compact SUVs
  • Limited rear seat and cargo volume compared to competitors
  • Less refined ride quality compared to some other luxury-brand wagons
Which V60 does Edmunds recommend?

For our money, we'd start with the T5 Dynamic and all-wheel drive and then add heated front seats and steering wheel, navigation and Harman Kardon premium sound, and both the Vision and Technology packages. These packages add a full digital dash, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision mitigation, and lane keeping assist.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Volvo has a history of making cool wagons and remains dedicated to them. A great example is the 2018 Volvo V60. This compact wagon shares its engines, general exterior dimensions and interior design with the company's S60 sedan but gives you greater interior cargo space. Aside from that, the same premium qualities of the sedan, including its comfortable seats and ride comfort, are all there in the wagon.

An all-wheel-drive powertrain is available to provide extra traction in inclement weather. It's also useful for putting the power down in the T6 R-Design trim, which cranks out a stout 302 horsepower. Regardless of trim, all V60s feature 40/20/40-split folding seatbacks with optional integrated child booster seats. Also available is Volvo's Technology package, which includes safety features such as Queue Assist and Distance Alert.

While these features might draw you in, just be aware of the V60's compact size. It could be a deal-breaker if you haul gear more frequently than people. While it has more cargo space than the S60 sedan, the V60 is still outmatched by most other luxury crossover SUVs. Also, the rear seating is a bit tight, and adults won't want to be back there for too long.

Overall, though, we like the V60. For shoppers looking for a stylish wagon, or just something different than the luxury crossover norm, it's definitely worth checking out.

2018 Volvo V60 models

The 2018 Volvo V60 is a five-seat luxury wagon available in multiple trims. The T5 Dynamic is the base model, and it comes with leather seats, a turbocharged engine, and either front- or all-wheel drive. Upping the power, the T6 R-Design features all-wheel drive, a sport suspension, and specific interior and exterior trim pieces.

The T5 Dynamic is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (240 hp, 258 lb-ft) and sends power to either the front or all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The T5 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, xenon headlights, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats. Also standard is Volvo's Sensus Connect infotainment system that includes a 7-inch central display screen, Bluetooth, voice controls, a USB port, and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite and HD radio.

A few option packages are available to augment the V60's set of features. The Vision package comes with keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and a digital gauge cluster display. Adding the Technology package nets you adaptive cruise control, automatic wipers, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and mitigation, automatic high beams and a driver drowsiness monitor.

An available Climate package adds heated windshield wiper nozzles, a heated steering wheel, front and rear seats, and an interior air quality monitoring system. This package also includes integrated rear booster seats. There's also a package that gets you a navigation system and a premium Harman Kardon sound system and a Sport package (includes 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, and adjustable modes for the steering).

The T6 R-Design comes with a more powerful turbo- and supercharged 2.0-liter engine (302 hp, 295 lb-ft) and standard all-wheel drive. It includes most of the T5's option packages, such as the Sport package, navigation and Harman Kardon system, and Technology and Vision packages. The T6 also features R-Design-specific outer trim such as grille, rear fascia, and silver window surrounds and roof rails.

Due to the T6's large standard features list, the only options a buyer needs to consider are the Climate package, integrated rear booster seats, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear park assist.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Wagon (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Volvo V60 has received some revisions, including a shuffling of options and trim packages. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Volvo V60, though.

Driving

This base engine-equipped, front-wheel-drive V60 with the optional Sport package is a real gem, with impressive acceleration, braking and handling. Compared to luxury crossovers or other premium wagons that shoppers might consider, the V60 is a standout performer.

Acceleration

A 6.4-second dash to 60 mph is quick, even among Europe's best. The 240-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder is key to this performance, as is a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic.

Braking

The brakes are powerful despite a softish pedal feel. They exhibited confident, consistent and straight brake performance in our simulated-panic stops. That soft pedal made for linear and easy stops around town.

Steering

The steering is properly weighted with a direct action, but not busy or nervous at highway speeds. It gives a good balance of control and comfort.

Handling

Our test car featured the Sport package, which sharpens handling considerably. Confident cornering and exemplary grip also showed up in our testing, with near-record performances.

Drivability

Unlike some other small turbocharged engines, the one in this Volvo feels alert and responsive, as does the transmission. Steering and handling are rewarding and predictable. This car is equally happy on an interstate or mountain road.

Comfort

The V60 offers uncommon comfort and quietness, enhanced by our test car's optional Sport package, which included some fantastic front seats.

Seat comfort

The leather front sport seats are perfectly contoured for both lateral support and comfort. There are few better. The outer rear seats are also deeply contoured, making the center position higher and well-suited to children.

Ride comfort

Even with the sport suspension and summer performance tires, the ride comfort was excellent. Pretty much any premium car or crossover would be proud to offer the control and smooth ride of this V60.

Noise & vibration

Engine noise is well-isolated, even under full acceleration. Wind and road noise is also dispersed and not an issue.

Interior

The interior of the V60 looks, functions and presents as the premium wagon that it is, though it needs a better infotainment controller. Cargo and visibility are limited, as you'd expect in a compact wagon, so a crossover or SUV might be a better choice for some.

Ease of use

The center stack is aesthetically pleasing, but the infotainment interface is long overdue for an ergonomic update. The reconfigurable digital instrument panel is excellent with large, clear graphics. Easy-to-use temp controls.

Getting in/getting out

Like a sedan, the V60 wagon has sensible seat height and appropriately sized doors that make getting in and out a snap. The same goes for the low cargo floor in back. Most crossovers and SUVs can't say the same.

Roominess

This Volvo wagon prioritizes seating room over cargo, so passengers enjoy more space in this small wagon than in many of its direct competitors, especially the rear occupants.

Visibility

There are some blind spots to the rear, but the push-button-folding rear headrests make things easier. Parking aids, front and rear cameras, blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assist are available.

Quality

Volvo's reputation for building a solid car is intact with the all-new V60. The car feels well put together, with nice materials throughout.

Utility

The V60 offers a reasonable amount of luggage and cargo space. With the rear seats folded, there's 43.8 cubic feet available.

Technology

The one place where the V60 comes up short is in infotainment. While the standard system features USB, Bluetooth and satellite radio, it lacks advanced smartphone integration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo V60.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my V60
Jose,03/31/2019
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Three months ago I traded my 2017 V60 RDesign for a brand new V90 Cross Country and two weeks ago I traded the V90 CC back for my old V60 which luckily it had not sold! I should make clear that the V90 Cross Country is a beautiful car, like all new current Volvos; however, the newer volvos and of course in that V90, they have this iPad looking touch screen in the console where EVERYTHING is controled and accessed and in my honest opinion, it needs refinement. I had a lot of issues with it not working properly and made the driving experience annoying. I hope Volvo fixes the slow and finnicky touch screen so it works properly, until then i will enjoy the good old, reliable, beautiful and supremely comfortable V60 until it dies.
Awesome
CP35,11/18/2018
Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Totally pleased. Even though it’s an outgoing model, Polestar is a very unique blend of comfortable performance car and exclusivity while flying under the radar. Very pleased. Fun to drive.
Volvo V-60 Polestar a real sleeper
milt davis,02/17/2018
Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Nav voice command interface could be better and have an address book feature.
Love it!!
JC,05/30/2019
T5 Dynamic 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Really a nice car. Seats move several directions so the back can be flat. I like it.
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 Volvo V60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volvo V60 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the V60 models:

Driver Alert Control
Warns the driver if driving erratically by using a camera to compare the road geometry with the driver's steering input.
Distance Alert
Lets you know when you're following the car ahead too closely by flashing a warning on the dash.
Queue Assist
Helps drivers in slow and stop-and-go traffic maintain spacing by matching speeds with the car ahead, even down to a stop, from 0-18 mph.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Volvo V60

Used 2018 Volvo V60 Overview

The Used 2018 Volvo V60 is offered in the following submodels: V60 Wagon, V60 Polestar. Available styles include T5 Dynamic 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volvo V60?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volvo V60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic is priced between $19,500 and$19,500 with odometer readings between 73223 and73223 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Volvo V60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volvo V60 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 V60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,500 and mileage as low as 73223 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volvo V60.

Can't find a used 2018 Volvo V60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V60 for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,478.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,972.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V60 for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,425.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,540.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volvo V60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

