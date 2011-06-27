2018 Volvo V60 Review
Pros & Cons
- Cushy, supportive seats are among the best you'll find in any car
- Excellent balance between ride comfort and confident handling
- Extensive list of advanced safety features
- Drives smaller than most compact SUVs
- Limited rear seat and cargo volume compared to competitors
- Less refined ride quality compared to some other luxury-brand wagons
Which V60 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Volvo has a history of making cool wagons and remains dedicated to them. A great example is the 2018 Volvo V60. This compact wagon shares its engines, general exterior dimensions and interior design with the company's S60 sedan but gives you greater interior cargo space. Aside from that, the same premium qualities of the sedan, including its comfortable seats and ride comfort, are all there in the wagon.
An all-wheel-drive powertrain is available to provide extra traction in inclement weather. It's also useful for putting the power down in the T6 R-Design trim, which cranks out a stout 302 horsepower. Regardless of trim, all V60s feature 40/20/40-split folding seatbacks with optional integrated child booster seats. Also available is Volvo's Technology package, which includes safety features such as Queue Assist and Distance Alert.
While these features might draw you in, just be aware of the V60's compact size. It could be a deal-breaker if you haul gear more frequently than people. While it has more cargo space than the S60 sedan, the V60 is still outmatched by most other luxury crossover SUVs. Also, the rear seating is a bit tight, and adults won't want to be back there for too long.
Overall, though, we like the V60. For shoppers looking for a stylish wagon, or just something different than the luxury crossover norm, it's definitely worth checking out.
2018 Volvo V60 models
The 2018 Volvo V60 is a five-seat luxury wagon available in multiple trims. The T5 Dynamic is the base model, and it comes with leather seats, a turbocharged engine, and either front- or all-wheel drive. Upping the power, the T6 R-Design features all-wheel drive, a sport suspension, and specific interior and exterior trim pieces.
The T5 Dynamic is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (240 hp, 258 lb-ft) and sends power to either the front or all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The T5 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, xenon headlights, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats. Also standard is Volvo's Sensus Connect infotainment system that includes a 7-inch central display screen, Bluetooth, voice controls, a USB port, and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite and HD radio.
A few option packages are available to augment the V60's set of features. The Vision package comes with keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and a digital gauge cluster display. Adding the Technology package nets you adaptive cruise control, automatic wipers, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and mitigation, automatic high beams and a driver drowsiness monitor.
An available Climate package adds heated windshield wiper nozzles, a heated steering wheel, front and rear seats, and an interior air quality monitoring system. This package also includes integrated rear booster seats. There's also a package that gets you a navigation system and a premium Harman Kardon sound system and a Sport package (includes 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, and adjustable modes for the steering).
The T6 R-Design comes with a more powerful turbo- and supercharged 2.0-liter engine (302 hp, 295 lb-ft) and standard all-wheel drive. It includes most of the T5's option packages, such as the Sport package, navigation and Harman Kardon system, and Technology and Vision packages. The T6 also features R-Design-specific outer trim such as grille, rear fascia, and silver window surrounds and roof rails.
Due to the T6's large standard features list, the only options a buyer needs to consider are the Climate package, integrated rear booster seats, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear park assist.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Wagon (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Volvo V60 has received some revisions, including a shuffling of options and trim packages. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Volvo V60, though.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the V60 models:
- Driver Alert Control
- Warns the driver if driving erratically by using a camera to compare the road geometry with the driver's steering input.
- Distance Alert
- Lets you know when you're following the car ahead too closely by flashing a warning on the dash.
- Queue Assist
- Helps drivers in slow and stop-and-go traffic maintain spacing by matching speeds with the car ahead, even down to a stop, from 0-18 mph.
