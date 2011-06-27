Overall rating

Volvo has a history of making cool wagons and remains dedicated to them. A great example is the 2018 Volvo V60. This compact wagon shares its engines, general exterior dimensions and interior design with the company's S60 sedan but gives you greater interior cargo space. Aside from that, the same premium qualities of the sedan, including its comfortable seats and ride comfort, are all there in the wagon.

An all-wheel-drive powertrain is available to provide extra traction in inclement weather. It's also useful for putting the power down in the T6 R-Design trim, which cranks out a stout 302 horsepower. Regardless of trim, all V60s feature 40/20/40-split folding seatbacks with optional integrated child booster seats. Also available is Volvo's Technology package, which includes safety features such as Queue Assist and Distance Alert.

While these features might draw you in, just be aware of the V60's compact size. It could be a deal-breaker if you haul gear more frequently than people. While it has more cargo space than the S60 sedan, the V60 is still outmatched by most other luxury crossover SUVs. Also, the rear seating is a bit tight, and adults won't want to be back there for too long.

Overall, though, we like the V60. For shoppers looking for a stylish wagon, or just something different than the luxury crossover norm, it's definitely worth checking out.