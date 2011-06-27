Vehicle overview

Remember the days when Volvo cars were universally thought of as boxy, boring, and sensible? OK, some of you may still think that, but in the past eight years, the Swedish company has embraced softer design and sharper driving dynamics to expand its audience beyond safety-conscious suburban parents. It started with the introduction of the sleek C70 in 1998 and the curvaceous S80 in 1999, and then continued with the debut of the midsize S60 for the 2001 model year. Without sacrificing any of the usual Volvo trademarks such as safety and upscale features, Volvo has positioned the S60 as a stylish, sporty sedan, a car that would appeal to someone who likes to drive.

Engines are turbocharged and suspension tuning in the S60 is tighter than you might expect, although it's still not firm to the level of most German sport sedans. With ample power and vise-grip brakes, the S60 can hustle through canyons at a brisk pace -- just don't expect to keep up with BMWs forever. Inside, the Volvo S60 is larger in dimensions than most of the compact entry-level luxury sedans it competes with, and it's equipped with incredibly comfortable seats and, of course, all of the latest safety equipment is on board as well. Volvo's somewhat enigmatic climate control system makes for unnecessary fiddling now and then, but for the most part, the S60's interior uses high-quality components and a functional design.

But would you want to buy one? That probably depends on what you are looking for. If you have owned Volvo cars in the past and want one that's sportier, the 2006 Volvo S60 would be an excellent match for you. But if driving excitement is a top priority, the TSX, A4, 3 Series, G35, IS 300 or even Volvo's own in-house performance model, the S60 R, would probably be a better choice. One other thing to keep in mind: Most Volvo S60 models don't come with a great deal of luxury content, and a couple thousand dollars' worth of options are usually necessary to create an upscale ambience -- at which point some of its competitors might begin to seem like a better value.