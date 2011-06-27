In a sea of preowned vehicles, finding value is a daunting challenge. The Volvo S60 rises above the rest, especially if you can find one with low mileage (the one I recently purchased was a 2005 with only 63K miles...less than 5,500 miles/year!). What really makes the value pop is not just the mileage, but also Volvo's legendary safety and reliability attributes. Combine that with awesome performance, slick styling (but not ostentatious) and luxurious comfort throughout, and you have a vehicle you wouldn't mind living in, down by the river. It's not the flashiest car out there, but this isn't about form over function. The Volvo S60 has both, in spades, and you'll be thrilled to be sitting behind the wheel of it, feeling the power of the turbo engine pull you forward, while the car's supple leather seating hugs you like a close friend. Power, style, comfort, and of course, safety! Volvo for life!

