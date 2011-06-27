  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2005 Volvo S60
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(119)
Appraise this car

2005 Volvo S60 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Superb front-seat comfort, wide variety of safety and luxury features, balanced ride and handling characteristics, available all-wheel drive.
  • Doesn't handle with true sport sedan precision, expensive optional equipment, turbo lag and torque steer in the T5 model, tight rear legroom.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Volvo S60 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price
$3,499
Used S60 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An elegant luxury sedan or a sleek sport sedan? The S60 can fill both of these roles, though not with the grace of some German rivals.

2005 Highlights

The S60 gets a revised front fascia this year with new headlamps, grille and bumper. Color-keyed side moldings, lower rocker sills and bumpers are also new, along with LED taillamps. Other changes include new flat-blade windshield wipers, revised front seats, a new center console and an improved audio system. A trip computer is newly standard, and real wood replaces the fake stuff in the Premium Package. The Sport Package gets a new wheel design, and run-flat tires are a new option. The headlamp washers have been redesigned, and the interior air quality sensor is now a stand-alone option. The 2.5T gets new wheels and available rear park assist. A wood steering wheel is also available. The Four-C chassis from the S60R is now optional on all S60s. The T5 gets a bump in horsepower, up to 257, as well as larger disc brakes and new seat fabric. The T5 also receives speed-sensitive steering and a sport suspension as standard. Black mesh inlays replace the aluminum pieces in the Premium Package, except with the graphite interior color.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volvo S60.

5(81%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
119 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 119 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Review 2005 S60
zawinul,12/03/2011
Best car I have owned...the car is smooth no wobble from the front end tracks very good, it is a pleasure to drive.... would I buy another Volvo... yes. I do take very good care of my vehicles I pride myself on that... if the car breaks down it wont be from neglect. when you want to sell your vehicle show the service records... can't argue about price with a maintained vehicle.
Great personal car
dsensing,12/20/2008
Great car for a commuter or a couple. Very smooth ride and I get 30 mpg on the interstate, better than the Camry this car replaced. All the power I need (2.5T). Best front seats in the business, bar none. Back seat good for kids only; adults can tolerate only if front seats are moved well forward. Good sized trunk. I've had no probs with long steering radius reported in other posts. Best long-range cruiser there is, period, better than Infiniti, BMW or Mercedes I've owned. Very secure driving experience, feels like I'm driving a fast bank vault on wheels. Appearance is very handsome (ruby red ext. with tan leather int., very nice combination). I am very satisfied.
Why I Love The Volvo S60, and You Will Too!
Steve Sullivan,03/22/2017
2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
In a sea of preowned vehicles, finding value is a daunting challenge. The Volvo S60 rises above the rest, especially if you can find one with low mileage (the one I recently purchased was a 2005 with only 63K miles...less than 5,500 miles/year!). What really makes the value pop is not just the mileage, but also Volvo's legendary safety and reliability attributes. Combine that with awesome performance, slick styling (but not ostentatious) and luxurious comfort throughout, and you have a vehicle you wouldn't mind living in, down by the river. It's not the flashiest car out there, but this isn't about form over function. The Volvo S60 has both, in spades, and you'll be thrilled to be sitting behind the wheel of it, feeling the power of the turbo engine pull you forward, while the car's supple leather seating hugs you like a close friend. Power, style, comfort, and of course, safety! Volvo for life!
One Sweet Ride!
Mike C.,07/18/2009
I did a lot of research before deciding on the Volvo S60. I now know, after just 3 weeks, that I definitely made the right choice! This is the most comfortable car I've ever owned. The plush leather seats just suck you right in. The driver and passenger areas are very roomy and comfortable. The back seats have no leg room, but that's not an issue with me. I've found the climate control system to be quite nice. My wife always likes it cooler than me, so the dual zone feature is perfect for us. The performance is awesome! I've heard others complain of turbo lag, but I don't get it. The low pressure turbo responds very quickly, so I don't experience any lag at all. I love this car!
See all 119 reviews of the 2005 Volvo S60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Volvo S60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Volvo S60

Used 2005 Volvo S60 Overview

The Used 2005 Volvo S60 is offered in the following submodels: S60 Sedan, S60 R. Available styles include R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M), 2.4 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M), 2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5T AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and T5 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Volvo S60?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Volvo S60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T is priced between $3,499 and$3,499 with odometer readings between 150940 and150940 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Volvo S60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Volvo S60 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 S60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,499 and mileage as low as 150940 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Volvo S60.

Can't find a used 2005 Volvo S60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S60 for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,842.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,441.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S60 for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,196.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,912.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Volvo S60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S60 lease specials

Related Used 2005 Volvo S60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles