2005 Volvo S60 Review
Pros & Cons
- Superb front-seat comfort, wide variety of safety and luxury features, balanced ride and handling characteristics, available all-wheel drive.
- Doesn't handle with true sport sedan precision, expensive optional equipment, turbo lag and torque steer in the T5 model, tight rear legroom.
List Price
$3,499
Edmunds' Expert Review
An elegant luxury sedan or a sleek sport sedan? The S60 can fill both of these roles, though not with the grace of some German rivals.
2005 Highlights
The S60 gets a revised front fascia this year with new headlamps, grille and bumper. Color-keyed side moldings, lower rocker sills and bumpers are also new, along with LED taillamps. Other changes include new flat-blade windshield wipers, revised front seats, a new center console and an improved audio system. A trip computer is newly standard, and real wood replaces the fake stuff in the Premium Package. The Sport Package gets a new wheel design, and run-flat tires are a new option. The headlamp washers have been redesigned, and the interior air quality sensor is now a stand-alone option. The 2.5T gets new wheels and available rear park assist. A wood steering wheel is also available. The Four-C chassis from the S60R is now optional on all S60s. The T5 gets a bump in horsepower, up to 257, as well as larger disc brakes and new seat fabric. The T5 also receives speed-sensitive steering and a sport suspension as standard. Black mesh inlays replace the aluminum pieces in the Premium Package, except with the graphite interior color.
Most helpful consumer reviews
zawinul,12/03/2011
Best car I have owned...the car is smooth no wobble from the front end tracks very good, it is a pleasure to drive.... would I buy another Volvo... yes. I do take very good care of my vehicles I pride myself on that... if the car breaks down it wont be from neglect. when you want to sell your vehicle show the service records... can't argue about price with a maintained vehicle.
dsensing,12/20/2008
Great car for a commuter or a couple. Very smooth ride and I get 30 mpg on the interstate, better than the Camry this car replaced. All the power I need (2.5T). Best front seats in the business, bar none. Back seat good for kids only; adults can tolerate only if front seats are moved well forward. Good sized trunk. I've had no probs with long steering radius reported in other posts. Best long-range cruiser there is, period, better than Infiniti, BMW or Mercedes I've owned. Very secure driving experience, feels like I'm driving a fast bank vault on wheels. Appearance is very handsome (ruby red ext. with tan leather int., very nice combination). I am very satisfied.
Steve Sullivan,03/22/2017
2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
In a sea of preowned vehicles, finding value is a daunting challenge. The Volvo S60 rises above the rest, especially if you can find one with low mileage (the one I recently purchased was a 2005 with only 63K miles...less than 5,500 miles/year!). What really makes the value pop is not just the mileage, but also Volvo's legendary safety and reliability attributes. Combine that with awesome performance, slick styling (but not ostentatious) and luxurious comfort throughout, and you have a vehicle you wouldn't mind living in, down by the river. It's not the flashiest car out there, but this isn't about form over function. The Volvo S60 has both, in spades, and you'll be thrilled to be sitting behind the wheel of it, feeling the power of the turbo engine pull you forward, while the car's supple leather seating hugs you like a close friend. Power, style, comfort, and of course, safety! Volvo for life!
Mike C.,07/18/2009
I did a lot of research before deciding on the Volvo S60. I now know, after just 3 weeks, that I definitely made the right choice! This is the most comfortable car I've ever owned. The plush leather seats just suck you right in. The driver and passenger areas are very roomy and comfortable. The back seats have no leg room, but that's not an issue with me. I've found the climate control system to be quite nice. My wife always likes it cooler than me, so the dual zone feature is perfect for us. The performance is awesome! I've heard others complain of turbo lag, but I don't get it. The low pressure turbo responds very quickly, so I don't experience any lag at all. I love this car!
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
