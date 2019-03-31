Used 2018 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me
101 listings
- 80,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,950$2,040 Below Market
- 71,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$2,070 Below Market
- 5,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,949$2,076 Below Market
- 17,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,500$2,449 Below Market
- 85,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,495$976 Below Market
- 44,155 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,899$1,012 Below Market
- 37,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,991$804 Below Market
- 18,070 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,806
- 78,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
- 88,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,800
- 36,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$24,498
- 1,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,995
- 31,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,800
- 92,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,900
- 59,986 miles
$35,000
- 74,643 miles
$17,627
- 91,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,995
- 28,595 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,497
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Jose,03/31/2019
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Three months ago I traded my 2017 V60 RDesign for a brand new V90 Cross Country and two weeks ago I traded the V90 CC back for my old V60 which luckily it had not sold! I should make clear that the V90 Cross Country is a beautiful car, like all new current Volvos; however, the newer volvos and of course in that V90, they have this iPad looking touch screen in the console where EVERYTHING is controled and accessed and in my honest opinion, it needs refinement. I had a lot of issues with it not working properly and made the driving experience annoying. I hope Volvo fixes the slow and finnicky touch screen so it works properly, until then i will enjoy the good old, reliable, beautiful and supremely comfortable V60 until it dies.
