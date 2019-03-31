Used 2018 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Our One Owner, 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic looks incredible in Onyx Black Metallic. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 240hp which is mated to a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive wagon offers up to 36mpg on the open road, a smooth, quiet ride, and attractive styling enhanced by a power sunroof, adaptive HID low-beam headlamps with custom tinted lenses, LED daytime running lights, and bi-color alloy wheels.Our V60 T5 Dynamic's interior greets you with impressive amenities, superb craftsmanship, and remarkable spaciousness. You will find niceties such as supportive front sports seats with driver-side power-adjustability and memory, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry/ignition, and split-folding rear seats to help ensure you are always comfortable and in control. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system features navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD radio, CD, and a USB input to keep you informed and entertained.Our Volvo helps keep you safe with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and traction/stability control for your peace of mind. Our V60 offers incredible capability, comfort, and style, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

VIN: YV140MEL6J2404920

Stock: 114483

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-16-2020