Used 2018 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me

Boomer Kia - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

**CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, **NON SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NEW BRAKES**, **NEW TIRES**, **MOONROOF**, **LEATHER**, **2 KEY FOBS & KEYS**.2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic FWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Red

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV140MEL4J2390029

Stock: 390029P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020