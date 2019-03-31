Used 2018 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
V60 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Red
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    80,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,950

    $2,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Red
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    71,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $2,070 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    5,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,949

    $2,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Red
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    17,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,500

    $2,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    85,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,495

    $976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    44,155 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,899

    $1,012 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Gray
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    37,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,991

    $804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Red
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    18,070 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,806

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in White
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    78,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in White
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    88,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,800

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    36,837 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $24,498

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Polestar in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Polestar

    1,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,995

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    31,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $23,800

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Red
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    92,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Polestar in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Polestar

    59,986 miles

    $35,000

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    74,643 miles

    $17,627

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in White
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    91,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier in Silver
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier

    28,595 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,497

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V60 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V60
  4. Used 2018 Volvo V60

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V60

Read recent reviews for the Volvo V60
Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
I love my V60
Jose,03/31/2019
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Three months ago I traded my 2017 V60 RDesign for a brand new V90 Cross Country and two weeks ago I traded the V90 CC back for my old V60 which luckily it had not sold! I should make clear that the V90 Cross Country is a beautiful car, like all new current Volvos; however, the newer volvos and of course in that V90, they have this iPad looking touch screen in the console where EVERYTHING is controled and accessed and in my honest opinion, it needs refinement. I had a lot of issues with it not working properly and made the driving experience annoying. I hope Volvo fixes the slow and finnicky touch screen so it works properly, until then i will enjoy the good old, reliable, beautiful and supremely comfortable V60 until it dies.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
V60
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo V60 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings