Used 2012 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Our 2012 Volvo S60 T5 Sedan is displayed proudly in Black Stone. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.5 Liter 5 Cylinder that offers 250hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission that delivers easy passing authority. This Front Wheel Drive offers near 30mpg on the open road and beautiful 18-inch wheels posture this machine to perfection as touring suspension makes for an incredible commute. Handling and braking are important too, Swedish Volvo suspension is repeatedly touted as offering a more comfortable ride than many other makes, so plan your trip and enjoy every mile. Inside this S60 T5 will make you feel like the engineers sculpted the vehicle around you with everything perfectly in place. Comfortable leather heated and cooled front seats, a spacious sunroof, touch controls everywhere, full-color navigation, and a high-definition Bluetooth enabled audio system with steering wheel controls set the stage. Look around, see perfectly blended soft-touch materials, and shimmer graphite aluminum inlays that any true enthusiast would dream about. Volvo is known for safety and the S60 won't let you down as it is filled with industry must-haves like ABS, whiplash protection, airbags everywhere, a rearview camera, and home safe lighting to name a few. Today is the day you change your life and the S60 will take you to your next destination. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1622FS7C2130885

Stock: C2130885

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020