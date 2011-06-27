  1. Home
2022 Volvo V60

MSRP range: $67,300
2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered Wagon Exterior
MSRP $68,395
Edmunds suggests you pay $66,701
What Should I Pay
2022 Volvo V60 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Increased cargo and rear passenger space over predecessor
  • Exceptionally comfortable front seats
  • Sleek exterior and interior design
  • Long list of advanced safety features
  • Ride is fairly stiff, even with the adaptive suspension
  • Infotainment isn't as intuitive as rival systems
  • Limited interior storage space
  • No wireless charging or rear USB ports
  • No significant changes
  • Part of the second V60 generation introduced for 2019
2022 Volvo V60 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Volvo V60.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$67,300
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / 30 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 415 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque: 494 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 187.4 in. / Height: 56.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 80.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
Curb Weight: 4529 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 23.2 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the Volvo V60 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 V60 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo V60 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the V60 gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the V60 has 23.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo V60. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Volvo V60?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Volvo V60:

  • No significant changes
  • Part of the second V60 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Volvo V60 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo V60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the V60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the V60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Volvo V60 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Volvo V60 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 V60 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Volvo V60?

The least-expensive 2022 Volvo V60 is the 2022 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,300.

Other versions include:

  • T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $67,300
Learn more

What are the different models of Volvo V60?

If you're interested in the Volvo V60, the next question is, which V60 model is right for you? V60 variants include T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of V60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Volvo V60

2022 Volvo V60 Overview

The 2022 Volvo V60 is offered in the following submodels: V60 Wagon. Available styles include T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). The 2022 Volvo V60 comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Volvo V60 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Volvo V60?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Volvo V60 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 V60.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Volvo V60 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 V60 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Volvo V60?

2022 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $68,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,694 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,694 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $66,701.

The average savings for the 2022 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.5% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Volvo V60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Volvo V60 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Volvo V60.

Can't find a new 2022 Volvo V60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volvo for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,839.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Volvo V60?

2022 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
30 compined MPG,

EPA Est. MPG30
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheelbase113.1 in.
Length187.4 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.6 in.
Curb Weight4529 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Volvo V60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials

