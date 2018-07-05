Used 2017 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me
- 28,595 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,497
SW Freeway DriveTime - Houston / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK2H1367579
Stock: 1380051798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,000$1,918 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEMXH1372546
Stock: R7030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 93,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,895$2,275 Below Market
Cardinale Nissan - Seaside / California
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2017 V60, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text or email. We look forward to hearing from you!Crystal White Pearl 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier FWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, FULLY SERVICED, NEW TIRES, **NO ACCIDENTS**, **NAVIGATION//////88, **MOONROOF**, **LEATHER**, **BLUETOOTH**, ONE OF THE SAFETS CARS IN THE WORLD!!!, 40 MPG HIGHWAY!!, COMMUTER MILES!!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, VOLVO'S RUN FOREVER!!!, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: High Performance AM/FM/CD, Rear fog lights, Sensus Navigation with Mapcare, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Pallene Alloy.Recent Arrival!Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Family owned company that understands how valuable your time and money are. We price our cars at fair market value. NO GAMES just a honest transparent transaction. We develop outstanding relationships where everyone wins! 2017 Volvo V60 proudly serving Seaside, Monterey, Salinas, Sand city, Del Ray oaks, Carmel, Gilroy, Watsonville, San Jose, Morgan Hill, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale. CardinaleWay Develops outstanding relationships where everyone wins.Reviews: * Cushy, supportive seats are among the best you'll find in any car; excellent balance between ride comfort and confident handling; extensive list of advanced safety features; feels smaller from behind the wheel compared to most compact SUVs. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK6H1365236
Stock: Q3486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 33,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,499
Autos Of Dallas - Plano / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK5H1330820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,400$1,419 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10627 miles below market average! Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, PLATINUM, Sport Package, Sport Pedals, 19" Sport Package, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Electric Power Steering Personalization, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Sport Chassis, Steering Wheel Gear Paddles, Wheels: 19" Portia Diamond Cut Alloy. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Bright Silver 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Platinum Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEM5H1369800
Stock: PV3350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 36,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,000$1,461 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation / GPS, Leather, Rear Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Adaptive Digital TFT Display, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Power moonroof, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Rear Park Assist Camera, Wheels: 18" Skadia Alloy. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Bright Silver 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK3H1333134
Stock: PV3130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 28,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,899$761 Below Market
Weston Volvo Cars - Davie / Florida
WE ARE OPEN! HOME DELIVERY SERVICE - ANYWHERE, ANY TIME!V60 T5 Premier, 4D Wagon, 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC, Automatic with Geartronic, FWD, Blue, Soft Beige/Off-Black Leather, ** VOLVO CERTIFIED **, Adaptive Digital TFT Display, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Convenience Package, Extra keys included, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Like New Condition, NONSmoker, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Rear Park Assist Camera. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Odometer is 21925 miles below market average!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier BlueVolvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable WarrantyAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK4H1361041
Stock: 17035P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier30,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,490$1,901 Below Market
The Autobarn Volvo Cars Oak Park - Oak Park / Illinois
**NAVIGATION**, **CONVENIENCE PACKAGE**, **CLIMATE PACKAGE**, **BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS) PACKAGE**, **18" ALLOY WHEELS**, V60 T5 Premier, 4D Wagon, 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Digital TFT Display, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Climate Package, Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Keyless Drive, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Park Assist Camera, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Skadia Alloy. Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ We here at the Autobarn are a Market Value Store on all pre-owned cars. With our independent 3rd party partner, we are able to compare over 100,000 vehicles and the data as far as mileage, equipment, and pricing in our market. This allows us to price our vehicles extremely competitive and help reduce your stress when buying a vehicle with us. Complimentary vehicle history reports are available upon request.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEKXH1368088
Stock: VP2816
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 25,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,177
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation / GPS, Leather, Rear Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Adaptive Digital TFT Display, Convenience Package, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Rear Park Assist Camera. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Bright Silver Metallic 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK3H1352444
Stock: PV3301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 32,879 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,498
Hgreg.com Broward - West Park / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Adaptive Digital TFT Display, Convenience Package, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Rear Park Assist Camera, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Radio data system, Radio: High Performance AM/FM/CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Sensus Navigation with Mapcare, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Pallene Alloy, Adaptive Digital TFT Display, Convenience Package, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Rear Park Assist Camera. Odometer is 7967 miles below market average!Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews:* Cushy, supportive seats are among the best you'll find in any car; excellent balance between ride comfort and confident handling; extensive list of advanced safety features; feels smaller from behind the wheel compared to most compact SUVs. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK9H1330805
Stock: 705349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 56,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,027$999 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, 200 Point Inspection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, harman/kardonÂ Premium AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Sensus Navigation with Mapcare. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Flamenco Red Metallic 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Platinum Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEM1H1334798
Stock: PV3365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 50,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,998
CarMax Garland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Garland / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK5H1347438
Stock: 19161691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,994$331 Below Market
Ed Martin Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
NAVIGATION!, ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, SERVICED & COMPLETE DETAIL!!, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY!, POWER SUNROOF!, CARFAX ONE OWNER!.Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Thanks for shopping Ed Martin Honda! We are a 10 time Honda Presidents Award winner! Serving the communities of Avon, Brownsburg, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Columbus, Evansville, Frankfort, Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Kokomo, Lousiville, Lafayette, Gary, Terre Haute, Fishers, Carmel, Greenfield, Greenwood and Indianapolis!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEM0H1353634
Stock: 2PX4668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 30,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,988
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2017 Volvo V60 Polestar Onyx Black Metallic I4 Supercharged Automatic with Geartronic AWD 20/27 City/Highway MPG As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T6 Polestar with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A0MSW1H1344952
Stock: KH1344952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 77,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,972$433 Below Market
CARmazone - Salisbury / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, **4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, **BACK UP WARNING SENSORS!**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA!**, **NAVIGATION!**, **MOONROOF**, **AUTOMATIC MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!!**, **BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM!!*, **STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS!!**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar.Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Cushy, supportive seats are among the best you'll find in any car; excellent balance between ride comfort and confident handling; extensive list of advanced safety features; feels smaller from behind the wheel compared to most compact SUVs. Source: EdmundsGray 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier FWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC*****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing, and check availability of unit as we sell our inventory daily. In addition our online price does not include tax, tag, or doc fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK9H1364355
Stock: 9538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 39,167 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$18,999
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2646 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK4H1346992
Stock: M302714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 21,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,000
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2017 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design Platinum Onyx Black Metallic Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Sirius XM, Front Rear Heated Seats, Power moonroof, Sport steering wheel, Wheels: 19' Ixion Alloy. AWD I4 Turbo Odometer is 1888 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV149MSS5H1333971
Stock: 000J9414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 33,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Rear Park Assist Camera. Come and see only the finest Volvos at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MEK4H1372699
Stock: DC372699A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
