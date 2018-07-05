Used 2017 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me

Cardinale Nissan - Seaside / California

Crystal White Pearl 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier FWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, FULLY SERVICED, NEW TIRES, **NO ACCIDENTS**, **NAVIGATION//////88, **MOONROOF**, **LEATHER**, **BLUETOOTH**, ONE OF THE SAFETS CARS IN THE WORLD!!!, 40 MPG HIGHWAY!!, COMMUTER MILES!!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, VOLVO'S RUN FOREVER!!!, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: High Performance AM/FM/CD, Rear fog lights, Sensus Navigation with Mapcare, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Pallene Alloy. Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Cushy, supportive seats are among the best you'll find in any car; excellent balance between ride comfort and confident handling; extensive list of advanced safety features; feels smaller from behind the wheel compared to most compact SUVs. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV140MEK6H1365236

Stock: Q3486

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020