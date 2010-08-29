Used 2008 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

This is my first Volvo, had an Acura and Maxima before this. I've had this car for approx 18 mos, bought it used with 9500 miles and love it. It is built very tight and feels heavier than it is. The turbo gives it a lot of power when merging or trying to pass. Highway driving is excellent, it definitely loves to cruise. The back seat is tight, I have an 8 year old and 10 year old and I have to move the passenger seat and my seat forward for them. Quality so far is fine,front headlight washers needed new motors and the computer has had to be updated once because the immobilizer would occasionally get triggered preventing it from starting. Problem fixed but it still does it sometimes.

