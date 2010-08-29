Used 2008 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me
1,127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 162,367 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 126,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 94,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,250
- 40,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
- 66,622 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 133,921 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000
- 127,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,275
- 203,043 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,250
- 15,169 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,990
- 70,675 miles
$14,599
- 145,653 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,575
- 99,691 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
- 77,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,993
- 78,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,977
- 75,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,490$3,281 Below Market
- 70,737 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995$2,322 Below Market
- 120,350 miles
$5,995$1,327 Below Market
- 103,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,495$1,477 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S60 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60
Read recent reviews for the Volvo S60
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.310 Reviews
Report abuse
aikiman,08/29/2010
This is my first Volvo, had an Acura and Maxima before this. I've had this car for approx 18 mos, bought it used with 9500 miles and love it. It is built very tight and feels heavier than it is. The turbo gives it a lot of power when merging or trying to pass. Highway driving is excellent, it definitely loves to cruise. The back seat is tight, I have an 8 year old and 10 year old and I have to move the passenger seat and my seat forward for them. Quality so far is fine,front headlight washers needed new motors and the computer has had to be updated once because the immobilizer would occasionally get triggered preventing it from starting. Problem fixed but it still does it sometimes.
Related Volvo S60 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo S80 Arlington TX
- Used Volvo XC60 Torrance CA
- Used Volvo S40 Greenville SC
- Used Volvo XC70 Sarasota FL
- Used Volvo C30 San Francisco CA
- Used Volvo XC60 Charleston WV
- Used Volvo XC70 Akron OH
- Used Volvo S60 Newport News VA
- Used Volvo C30 Gilbert AZ
- Used Volvo XC70 Winston Salem NC
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.