Used 2008 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

1,127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S60 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,127 listings
  • 2008 Volvo S60 2.5T in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S60 2.5T

    162,367 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S60 2.5T in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S60 2.5T

    126,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S60 2.5T in Black
    used

    2009 Volvo S60 2.5T

    94,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,250

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S60 2.5T in Gray
    used

    2007 Volvo S60 2.5T

    40,448 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S60 2.5T in Black
    used

    2009 Volvo S60 2.5T

    66,622 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S60 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S60 2.5T

    133,921 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S60 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo S60 2.5T

    127,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,275

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S60 2.5T in White
    used

    2006 Volvo S60 2.5T

    203,043 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo S60 T6 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo S60 T6

    15,169 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $32,990

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo S60 T6
    used

    2011 Volvo S60 T6

    70,675 miles

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S60 2.4 in White
    used

    2005 Volvo S60 2.4

    145,653 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,575

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo S60 T6 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo S60 T6

    99,691 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T
    used

    2005 Volvo S60 2.5T

    77,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,993

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2005 Volvo S60 2.5T

    78,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo S60 T5 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo S60 T5

    75,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,490

    $3,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volvo S60 T5 in Gray
    used

    2012 Volvo S60 T5

    70,737 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volvo S60 T5 in Gray
    used

    2012 Volvo S60 T5

    120,350 miles
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volvo S60 T5 in Gray
    used

    2012 Volvo S60 T5

    103,669 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    $1,477 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S60 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,127 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2008 Volvo S60

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S60
Overall Consumer Rating
4.310 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (10%)
First Volvo
aikiman,08/29/2010
This is my first Volvo, had an Acura and Maxima before this. I've had this car for approx 18 mos, bought it used with 9500 miles and love it. It is built very tight and feels heavier than it is. The turbo gives it a lot of power when merging or trying to pass. Highway driving is excellent, it definitely loves to cruise. The back seat is tight, I have an 8 year old and 10 year old and I have to move the passenger seat and my seat forward for them. Quality so far is fine,front headlight washers needed new motors and the computer has had to be updated once because the immobilizer would occasionally get triggered preventing it from starting. Problem fixed but it still does it sometimes.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
S60
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo S60 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.