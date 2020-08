Used 2005 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

Thompson Lexus Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania

Recent Arrival! Black 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1RS592952459133

Stock: W4440A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020