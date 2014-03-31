Used 2015 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me
- 97,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,000$2,723 Below Market
- 41,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
- 20,532 miles
$22,250
- 29,928 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,998
- 66,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,100
- 83,339 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 63,937 miles
$14,998
- 126,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,981
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,000
- 92,054 milesDelivery Available*
$14,590
- 90,920 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,475
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,591
- 123,428 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000
- 75,170 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,799
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,991
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,492
- 83,793 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$11,899$4,316 Below Market
- 93,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,888$4,034 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away.
matt1122,03/31/2014
If you want a wagon that goes fast, handles very well, and is still a great daily driver, it doesn't get any better than this. If you want to spend twice as much, you can get the rocket ship which is the E63 AMG wagon, but it is a much larger car. If you want the odd styling a Cadillac CTS-V, you'll get a car that's probably more fun and is certainly faster, but I didn't find it nearly as comfortable as the Volvo V60 R-Design. This car is the perfect 20-year sequel to the 1995 Volvo 850 T-5R less a bit of boot space. Unlike the T-5R, it rides comfortably (no crash-iness), has All-Wheel-Drive, and isn't just fast by 20-year-old standards.
