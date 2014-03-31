Used 2015 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me

Performance Toyota - Sinking Spring / Pennsylvania

Our 2015 Volvo V60 T5 AWD Premier Wagon is proudly displayed in Bright Silver Metallic. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 5 Cylinder that delivers 250hp while tethered to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission provides natural passing authority. This All Wheel Drive offers near 29mpg on the highway in addition to tenacious traction and the superb ride quality that comes with a Volvo!Inside the Premier wagon, settle into supportive 8-way power heated front seats with an interior that is spacious and intelligently designed with your needs in mind. Look up at the prominent sunroof, and turn up the volume on an 8 Speaker audio system with a CD player, available satellite/HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface. You'll also appreciate the convenience of Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, and 40/20/40-split rear seats with power-folding head restraints.Meticulously built befitting its long-standing heritage of superior safety, our V60 Premier has earned top safety scores and even boasts the innovative City Safe system. If you want a wagon that goes fast, handles brilliantly and is sublimely comfortable, it doesn't get any better than the V60! There is currently an open recall on this vehicle. It is available for sale but can not be taken home until the recall is completed. Volvo has not released a solution yet.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volvo V60 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1612SB1F1211710

Stock: V209096A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020