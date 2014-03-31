Used 2015 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me

101 listings
V60 Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 in Silver
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5

    97,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,000

    $2,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E

    41,022 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design in Red
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design

    20,532 miles

    $22,250

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E in Black
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E

    29,928 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E in Gray
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E

    66,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,100

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 in Silver
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5

    83,339 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E in Silver
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E

    63,937 miles

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 in Silver
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5

    126,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,981

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E in Silver
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E

    92,054 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,590

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E in White
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E

    90,920 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,475

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E in Silver
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,591

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 in Black
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5

    123,428 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 in Black
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5

    75,170 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,799

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 in Gray
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E in White
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,492

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Premier in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Premier

    83,793 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,899

    $4,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Premier in Gray
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Premier

    93,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,888

    $4,034 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V60

Overall Consumer Rating
4.322 Reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Good as a sportswagon gets...
matt1122,03/31/2014
If you want a wagon that goes fast, handles very well, and is still a great daily driver, it doesn't get any better than this. If you want to spend twice as much, you can get the rocket ship which is the E63 AMG wagon, but it is a much larger car. If you want the odd styling a Cadillac CTS-V, you'll get a car that's probably more fun and is certainly faster, but I didn't find it nearly as comfortable as the Volvo V60 R-Design. This car is the perfect 20-year sequel to the 1995 Volvo 850 T-5R less a bit of boot space. Unlike the T-5R, it rides comfortably (no crash-iness), has All-Wheel-Drive, and isn't just fast by 20-year-old standards.
Report abuse
