Estimated values
2017 Volvo V60 T5 Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,866
|$18,469
|$21,201
|Clean
|$15,366
|$17,878
|$20,509
|Average
|$14,366
|$16,698
|$19,125
|Rough
|$13,366
|$15,517
|$17,741
Estimated values
2017 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,345
|$23,682
|$27,186
|Clean
|$19,704
|$22,925
|$26,299
|Average
|$18,421
|$21,411
|$24,524
|Rough
|$17,139
|$19,897
|$22,749
Estimated values
2017 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,360
|$19,044
|$21,861
|Clean
|$15,844
|$18,435
|$21,148
|Average
|$14,813
|$17,218
|$19,721
|Rough
|$13,782
|$16,000
|$18,293
Estimated values
2017 Volvo V60 T6 Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,696
|$33,404
|$38,346
|Clean
|$27,792
|$32,336
|$37,094
|Average
|$25,984
|$30,200
|$34,591
|Rough
|$24,175
|$28,065
|$32,087
Estimated values
2017 Volvo V60 T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,453
|$20,316
|$23,322
|Clean
|$16,903
|$19,667
|$22,561
|Average
|$15,803
|$18,368
|$21,038
|Rough
|$14,703
|$17,069
|$19,516
Estimated values
2017 Volvo V60 T5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,063
|$17,533
|$20,127
|Clean
|$14,588
|$16,973
|$19,470
|Average
|$13,639
|$15,852
|$18,156
|Rough
|$12,689
|$14,731
|$16,843