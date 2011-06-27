  1. Home
Used 2017 Volvo V60 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 V60
Panel display not for an old timer.

Mary, 05/07/2018
T5 Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

When brake pedal is fully depressed, engine shuts off. This is a "gas-saving " feature. It can be disabled but this needs to be done every time the car is started; terrible idea. There is no oil dip stick; oil level must be read by going to menu on dash -- ugh. There is no spare tire; instead a can of "fix-a-flat" is supplied; stupid. We previously owned two V70's ; unfortunately, these are no longer made so we had to downsize to a V60 -obviously much less cargo room. It is a nice car to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sporty wagon. Practical and fast.

Charlie K, 11/10/2019
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you need to haul large amounts of stuff, you might want to get something bigger. If you want a wagon with the speed and handling of a decent sports car, buy this!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sad with regrets

Regretful Buyer, 08/06/2019
T5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

I was really excited when I purchased the car. It was less than a year old with only 10k miles. Everything seemed good until around 30k. The car has various issues with the computer system. The owners book about the car is on the system computer. Also to find out your oil and other levels it’s complicated and on the car computer system. To get an oil change you can’t take it to any place to get done. So, aside from the awful dealership to get the oil changed, finding somewhere local is difficult. Anyway, what I thought was a great buy has turned into a nightmare. The system computer is awful! Don’t buy!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
V60 should be one of your cars

JamesMSimon, 03/21/2018
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
3 of 19 people found this review helpful

This is a Polestar chipped model. Not sure if the regular R-Design shifts properly.

Performance
Comfort
The Coolest

Nadkis, 11/15/2019
T5 Dynamic 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

This Volvo V60 T5 is the most comfortable, gasoline affordable, coolest vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles