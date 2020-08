Used 2009 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

Smothers European - Santa Rosa / California

GORGEOUS ONE OWNER S60 T6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE. LOOKS NEW, SMELLS NEWS, DRIVES LIKE IT'S NEW. CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, LOCAL SONOMA COUNTY CAR. TONS OF REMAINDER OF THE 4 YEAR, 50,000 FACTORY WARRANTY, THE IN SERVICE DATE WAS NOVEMBER 24, 2010, AND THEN IT HAS THE 'SAFE AND SECURE' WARRANTY UP TO FIVE YEARS, 60,000 MILES AND THE FREE 'SAFE AND SECURE' FACTOR SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AND WEAR AND TEAR COVEAGE UP TO 60,000 MILES. PLEASE CONTACT OUR INTERNET DEPARTMENT FOR THE DETAILS OF THIS GREAT COVERAGE INCLUDED! ELECTRIC SILVER, WITH OFF-BLACK LEATHER, TWO POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH AND IPOD CONNECTIVITY. WE PERFORMED OUR SMOTHERS EUROPEAN PRE-OWNED SAFETY INSPECTION, SERVICED THE S60T6 AS NEEDED, MADE SURE THAT THERE WAS GREATER THAN 50% OF THE BRAKES REMAINING AND THAT THE TIRES WERE DEEP IN RUBBER AND SAFE. SAVE THOUSANDS AND OWN A HIGH QUALITY VOLVO FROM SMOTHERS EUROPEAN. COME TAKE A LOOK, TAKE IT FOR A DRIVE, YOU MIGHT WANT TO TAKE IT HOME WITH YOU.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Volvo S60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1902FH1B2006486

Stock: V19272A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-13-2012