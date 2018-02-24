Used 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me
164 listings
- 28,442 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$18,499$2,709 Below Market
- 21,791 milesFive Star Dealer
$17,499
- 30,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,998$1,345 Below Market
- 41,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$20,453$1,081 Below Market
- 49,333 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,995
- 32,691 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$22,495
- 57,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900$947 Below Market
- 38,148 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,998
- 44,321 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,500
- 46,009 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,998
- 59,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
- 31,103 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,839
- 44,782 miles
$19,000
- 65,614 miles
$19,988
- 67,850 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,286$314 Below Market
- 43,395 milesDelivery Available*
$21,990
- 70,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,912
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,980
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V60 Cross Country
Read recent reviews for the Volvo V60 Cross Country
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Report abuse
Steve,02/24/2018
T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
I wanted a practical car to haul outdoor gear, bikes, kids and a dog. I've recently owned a 2013 Subaru Outback and a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. I wanted a car with utility but that was comfortable on long drives and in city traffic. My 2013 Outback is great but I gave it to my daughter and it left me wanting a little better handling. The cargo area is practical but not huge. The cabin area is not huge but it fits me well. The car has roof rails for a roof rack and the roof height is practical for loading. I really like the way the car rides and drives but it's not a sports car. The thing feels solid and the whole package inspires confidence. AWD, slightly elevated ride height, wagon utility and drives like a premium car. Frosting on the cake: runs on regular unleaded gas. Update February 2019: I still love my V60 CC. I have not had any problems with the car. My local Volvo dealer closed so I have to drive further for service which is a bummer. I had to make a high speed evasive maneuver on highway 130. The speed limit is is 85 MPH and the wind blew an unsecured traffic barrier into my path. The Volvo was stable and composed and helped me avoid major damage to my car. My only gripe is that the back seats are a bit snug for adults. I recommend the V60 CC. It's a great car.
