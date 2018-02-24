Used 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

164 listings
V60 Cross Country Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 164 listings
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    28,442 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $18,499

    $2,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    21,791 miles
    Five Star Dealer

    $17,499

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    30,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $20,998

    $1,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    41,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $20,453

    $1,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    49,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    32,691 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,495

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    57,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,900

    $947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    38,148 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    44,321 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,500

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in White
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    46,009 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    59,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    31,103 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,839

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    44,782 miles

    $19,000

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    65,614 miles

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    67,850 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $16,286

    $314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Gray
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    43,395 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $21,990

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    70,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,912

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,980

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V60 Cross Country
  4. Used 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V60 Cross Country

Read recent reviews for the Volvo V60 Cross Country
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Just what I wanted
Steve,02/24/2018
T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
I wanted a practical car to haul outdoor gear, bikes, kids and a dog. I've recently owned a 2013 Subaru Outback and a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. I wanted a car with utility but that was comfortable on long drives and in city traffic. My 2013 Outback is great but I gave it to my daughter and it left me wanting a little better handling. The cargo area is practical but not huge. The cabin area is not huge but it fits me well. The car has roof rails for a roof rack and the roof height is practical for loading. I really like the way the car rides and drives but it's not a sports car. The thing feels solid and the whole package inspires confidence. AWD, slightly elevated ride height, wagon utility and drives like a premium car. Frosting on the cake: runs on regular unleaded gas. Update February 2019: I still love my V60 CC. I have not had any problems with the car. My local Volvo dealer closed so I have to drive further for service which is a bummer. I had to make a high speed evasive maneuver on highway 130. The speed limit is is 85 MPH and the wind blew an unsecured traffic barrier into my path. The Volvo was stable and composed and helped me avoid major damage to my car. My only gripe is that the back seats are a bit snug for adults. I recommend the V60 CC. It's a great car.
Report abuse
