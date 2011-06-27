Vehicle overview

When the Volvo S60 debuted 10 years ago with its muscular fenders and sweeping roof line, it was a radical, refreshing departure from the dowdy box on wheels it replaced. But 10 years is a long time, and this model has been desperately in need of a redesign for a few years now. So the 2011 Volvo S60 finally represents a makeover, and the resulting car once again claims the glamour standing in the company's lineup.

Based on a shortened S80 platform, the new midsize S60 remains on the small side of the midsize car spectrum. However, it's 1 inch longer overall, 2 inches wider and has a 2.3-inch-longer wheelbase than before. Inside, you'll find Volvo's understated but classy design aesthetic that includes the trademark "floating" center stack control panel. Under the skin, the 2011 Volvo S60 promises a more engaging drive thanks to quicker steering and a choice of suspension options that include a more firmly calibrated sport version dubbed "Dynamic" as well as Volvo's adaptive "FOUR-C" setup.

The company known for building safe cars hasn't forgotten its roots. As such the 2011 S60 boasts Volvo's latest advance in safety technology called Pedestrian Detection with full auto brake. This system has the ability to detect pedestrians who are at least 31 inches tall, then can apply full braking power to avoid a collision even if you take no action. At lower speeds (around 21 mph or less) it can bring the car to a full stop, while at higher speeds it slows the S60 to lessen the severity of a potential impact. You can, of course, take back control of the situation by steering around the danger.

The 2011 Volvo S60 will initially only be available in the top-of-the-line, highest-performing "T6" form, meaning it will sport a 300-horsepower turbocharged inline-6 and all-wheel drive. Later in the model year a front-wheel-drive T6 will become available, as will the T5 trim, the latter having the brand's familiar turbocharged inline-5 making 227 hp.

Despite Volvo's claim that the 2011 S60 is the sportiest sedan it has ever sold, it still doesn't exactly match the fun of a 2011 BMW 3 Series or Infiniti G37. Yet many buyers are more interested in the sort of comfortable, quiet and refined ride offered by a 2011 Audi A4 or 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and for them the S60 should be a smart, stylish alternative. It took awhile, but Volvo is finally back in the game.