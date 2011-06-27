  1. Home
2002 Volvo S60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard safety features, luxurious interior, powerful turbocharged engine in top-line T5 model, deceptively quick 2.4T powerplant, available all-wheel drive.
  • Handling lacks true sport-sedan precision, expensive optional equipment, torque steer in the T5 model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Is it an elegant luxury sedan or a sleek sport sedan? Surprise, it's both.

Vehicle overview

Without sacrificing any of the usual Volvo trademarks such as safety and upscale features, Volvo has positioned the S60 as a sporty car, a car that would appeal to someone who likes to drive.

To go about this, Volvo has built the S60 on the same platform the company uses for its S80 sedan and V70 wagon. Neither the S80 nor the V70 are known for their Olympian athletic ability, however, so for the S60, Volvo reduced the platform's dimensions to give the car more agile handling. While the S60 ultimately errs on the side of comfort, it's definitely the athlete in Volvo's lineup. A sloping roofline, thick C-pillars and raised "V" hood lines help the S60 look the part.

Four trim levels will be available in 2002: Base 2.4, mid-level 2.4T, winter-friendly 2.4T AWD and upscale T5. The four vary on the basis of standard equipment and kind of engine. The S60 2.4 comes with a 2.4-liter five-cylinder engine that produces 168 horsepower. The 2.4T, as you might guess, is turbocharged, and it makes a healthy 197 horsepower. The new 2.4T AWD adds a technologically advanced, electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system. Ordinarily, the system directs power to the front wheels; when it senses wheel slippage, it instantaneously transfers power from the front wheels to all four wheels until both the front and rear axles are rotating at the same speed. Finally, the T5 is the most powerful S60 with its 247-horsepower 2.3-liter turbocharged engine. Both the 2.4 and T5 can be equipped with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission, while the 2.4T and 2.4T AWD are available only with the automatic.

The S60's interior is similar in design to that of the S80 and V70. The broad instrument panel has large and easy-to-use knobs and buttons for the sound system and climate control. There is seating for five, but rear passengers may want more legroom. Making its usual appearance is Volvo's roll call of safety equipment, including dual-stage front airbags, side airbags, head-protection airbags, whiplash-reducing head restraints, seatbelt pre-tensioners and ISO-FIX child-seat attachment points.

In terms of equipment and safety, there are few entry-level luxury cars that can match the S60's package. But would you want to buy one? That probably depends on what you are looking for. If you have owned Volvo sedans in the past, but you want one that's sportier, the S60 would be an excellent match for you. But if driving excitement is a top priority, a BMW 330i or Lexus IS 300 would probably be a better choice.

2002 Highlights

The big news is the arrival of the S60 2.4T AWD and its slick electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system. Additionally, all S60 models get Emergency Brake Assistance (EBA), enhanced traction control performance and improved throttle management, resulting in quicker response in everyday driving situations. Volvo's Dynamic Stability Traction Control (DSTC) system is now standard in T5 models and optional for the 2.4T AWD (starting in December 2001). Other model-specific changes include satellite controls on the steering wheel and rear cupholders for the base 2.4 model and a memory function for the power seats and mirrors in 2.4T and T5 models. The entire lineup gets revised rear headrests, ISO-FIX child restraint attachment points and an emergency trunk release handle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Volvo S60.

5(63%)
4(23%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
145 reviews
See all 145 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Owned mine for 8 years
johnc8551,01/17/2012
I bought my 2002 S60 used with 21K miles on it in 2004. It now has 110,000 miles on the odo, and I've passed it along to my stepdaughter as her college car. I get it serviced regularly and it has not been overly expensive to maintain through my local Firestone service center. It's been an overall dependable car with only a few age related failures, such as alternator, water pump, strut mounts, etc. Nothing too big at all. The one gremlin this car has, and it seems to be rather common with this series, is that it eats tail light and headlight bulbs on a regular basis. However, these are easy to replace by the owner, and I now keep spares stashed with the spare tire in the trunk.
All good and hard to say goodbye
seabrzjo,06/12/2012
I bought my S60 new in 2002, but now it's time to say goodbye and I have never been this emotional about giving up a car EVER! Because of changes in my personal life I need a bigger vehicle, and unfortunately cannot afford to keep two. My little silver S60 has been the most dependable vehicle that I have ever owned. I have worked from home since I got "her", so have only clocked 72K miles on the odometer, but I have pushed her hard during a few long distance road trips. I like quick acceleration and sporty lane changes and she's never let me down for a second. Other than maintenance, she's only needed one repair that costs less than $100. Love her and will miss her.
Reliable car, never had any major major prolems
atptr139,04/14/2011
My family has had my 2002 Volvo S60 since it's been off the lot. it's been super safe, and as a teenage driver, it's good to have a reliable car. Maintaining the car is in fact expensive, but worth it. It's saved me from countless close calls from people, from a wide range of coming over in my lane (shoulder saved me) to 40-0 in a couple seconds (city traffic sucks). breaks are amazing and it handles great. would recommend as a safe and reliable car!
Very good in most but not areas
gls747@aol.com,05/16/2003
The S60 AWD is absolutely great in some areas. Interior is the most comfortable front cabin space I have ever been in. The dash, sound system, general feel is outstanding. The engine is very fast, smooth and quiet. It provides a very safe feeling in snow and hard rain. Relilabilty not an issue so far. The handling is bit of a disappointment. This car makes pretensions of being a sports sedan, but is very loose and goosey over rough roads, wind, etc. Loud thumps from median stips reverberate. That said, it still handles well on lane changes or around corners. A set of high performance tires has stiffened the ride considerably.
See all 145 reviews of the 2002 Volvo S60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Volvo S60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2002 Volvo S60

Used 2002 Volvo S60 Overview

The Used 2002 Volvo S60 is offered in the following submodels: S60 Sedan. Available styles include 2.4 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M), 2.4T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A), 2.4T AWD 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and T5 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M).

