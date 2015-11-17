Used 2003 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me
1,127 listings
- 119,001 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,300
- 63,340 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,680
- 177,211 miles4 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,980
- 183,722 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,975
- 153,197 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,700
- 126,210 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,972
- 145,653 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,575
- 77,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,993
- 286,958 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
- 78,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,977
- 127,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,275
- 203,043 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,250
- 40,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
- 133,921 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000
- 162,367 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 126,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 94,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,250
- 66,622 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60
Overall Consumer Rating4.584 Reviews
Herb M,11/17/2015
2.5T AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I bought mine used with 155K. Solid traction and road handling. Great in the snow. Peppy and powerful. Love the body style. Best looking sedan on the road! Fun to drive. It's a sensible 4dr. sedan... that can do 0-60 in under 7 seconds and can cruise down the autobahn at over 150 mph! After fixing some common S60 problems (ie; creaking/clunking front strut mounts and sway bar end links) the car drives like new again. I have done some minor upgrades like poly bushings, engine mounts, and chassis braces which have noticeably improved the soft/squishy handling. I like the stereo, the triptonic shifting, comfortable (front) seats, and power most of all.
