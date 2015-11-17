Used 2003 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - RARE TURBO T5, THIS THING IS QUICK! - SAFE W/ SIDE AIRBAGS AND VOLVO REPUTATION! - Car runs great. Has a traction control light on that does not impact the overall operation of the car. All other systems are fine. - LOW ORIGINAL MILES! Yes only 63k miles - Some service records (see Carfax!) - Clean title, Clean Carfax - Heated leather seats and automatic climate control - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Volvo S60 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1RS53D022159583

Stock: OT25213

Certified Pre-Owned: No

