Used 2003 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

1,127 listings
S60 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,127 listings
  • 2003 Volvo S60 2.4 in Black
    used

    2003 Volvo S60 2.4

    119,001 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,300

    Details
  • 2002 Volvo S60 T5 in Black
    used

    2002 Volvo S60 T5

    63,340 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,680

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S60 2.5T in Gray
    used

    2004 Volvo S60 2.5T

    177,211 miles
    4 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,980

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S60 2.4 in Black
    used

    2004 Volvo S60 2.4

    183,722 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,975

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S60 2.4 in Black
    used

    2004 Volvo S60 2.4

    153,197 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,700

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S60 2.5T in Black
    used

    2004 Volvo S60 2.5T

    126,210 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,972

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S60 2.4 in White
    used

    2005 Volvo S60 2.4

    145,653 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,575

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T
    used

    2005 Volvo S60 2.5T

    77,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,993

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo S60 2.4 in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Volvo S60 2.4

    286,958 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S60 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2005 Volvo S60 2.5T

    78,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S60 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo S60 2.5T

    127,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,275

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S60 2.5T in White
    used

    2006 Volvo S60 2.5T

    203,043 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S60 2.5T in Gray
    used

    2007 Volvo S60 2.5T

    40,448 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S60 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S60 2.5T

    133,921 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S60 2.5T in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S60 2.5T

    162,367 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S60 2.5T in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S60 2.5T

    126,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S60 2.5T in Black
    used

    2009 Volvo S60 2.5T

    94,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,250

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S60 2.5T in Black
    used

    2009 Volvo S60 2.5T

    66,622 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60

Overall Consumer Rating
4.584 Reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 1
    (1%)
A wolf in sheep's clothing
Herb M,11/17/2015
2.5T AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I bought mine used with 155K. Solid traction and road handling. Great in the snow. Peppy and powerful. Love the body style. Best looking sedan on the road! Fun to drive. It's a sensible 4dr. sedan... that can do 0-60 in under 7 seconds and can cruise down the autobahn at over 150 mph! After fixing some common S60 problems (ie; creaking/clunking front strut mounts and sway bar end links) the car drives like new again. I have done some minor upgrades like poly bushings, engine mounts, and chassis braces which have noticeably improved the soft/squishy handling. I like the stereo, the triptonic shifting, comfortable (front) seats, and power most of all.
