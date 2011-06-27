  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
2008 Volvo S60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb front-seat comfort, long list of safety features, comfortable ride.
  • Soft suspension tuning limits handling potential, steering lacks feedback, turbo lag and torque steer in T5 model, tight rear legroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although generally competent and comfortable, the aging 2008 Volvo S60 falls short of its German and Japanese rivals in regards to driving dynamics, refinement and overall desirability.

Vehicle overview

A midsize entry-level luxury sedan, the 2008 Volvo S60 stands apart from its rivals in many ways. Whereas most of the cars in this segment are powered by normally aspirated V6 engines, the S60 offers turbocharged five-cylinders instead. Styling is also left of center. Even as it enters its eighth year of this model cycle, the S60 still sports a distinctive Scandinavian flavor. The cabin is more functional than flashy, but you'd be hard-pressed to find fault with its solid ergonomics and comfortable, orthopedically correct seats. Where the S60 falls short is in performance -- the Swedish sedan's handling dynamics are a bit dull compared to newer rivals -- and in the backseat, where the S60 has less real-world legroom than Volvo's compact S40.

As the S60 relies upon a turbocharged inline-5 for power, its acceleration can feel a little sluggish compared to competitors like the Acura TL, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G35 and Lexus ES and IS sedans. All those rivals offer the broader power deliver of a larger-displacement six-cylinder engine. And although the S60 rides smoothly, it's not as composed over bumps as its competition. Though likely satisfying to own thanks to its comfort, safety and Scandinavian personality, we suggest taking a look at newer, better-performing sedans populating this price range before closing a deal on this aging Volvo.

2008 Volvo S60 models

A midsize entry-level luxury sedan, the 2008 Volvo S60 comes in three trim levels -- base 2.5T, 2.5T AWD and the more powerful T5. The 2.5T comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, a power driver seat with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control (with a pollen filter), an audio system with CD player and auxiliary audio jack, a telescoping steering wheel and faux wood interior accents. As its name implies, the 2.5T AWD adds all-wheel drive. Stepping up to the S60 T5 provides a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a power passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Options, which mostly come bundled in packages, include an excellent 13-speaker Dolby sound system with an in-dash CD changer, a navigation system, Bluetooth, Sirius Satellite Radio, heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers and an interior air quality system (which monitors contaminant levels in incoming air and closes the vents as necessary). Eighteen-inch wheels and a two-tone interior are available on the T5.

2008 Highlights

For 2008, the high-performance "R" model has been dropped. S60s get a standard auxiliary audio jack and MP3 capability for their audio systems, and the options packages are simplified.

Performance & mpg

The S60 2.5T has a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder rated for 208 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard with this engine, and it routes power either to the front wheels or all four on the all-wheel-drive (2.5T AWD) model.

The S60 T5 has a slightly smaller 2.4-liter inline-5 but uses a higher-boost turbocharger, helping it produce 257 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The T5 is front-wheel-drive only and comes with a five-speed automatic with a manual-shift mode.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, anti-submarine seats with whiplash-reducing head restraints and Volvo's OnCall telematics are all standard. Rear parking assist is optional. In government crash testing, the 2008 Volvo S60 earned four out of five stars for the driver and front passenger in the frontal-impact category. It earned five stars for both front- and rear side-impact protection. In frontal offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Volvo S60 received a "Good" rating overall (the best possible). Side-impact tests resulted in a second-best rating of "Acceptable."

Driving

The 2008 Volvo S60 2.5T offers adequate power for most drivers, while the T5 model is quicker but heavy on turbo lag off the line. Both S60s provide a ride that veers more toward comfort than sport, but they aren't as composed as similarly priced rivals over bumps and expansion joints. Handling is competent but limits are modest. S60s are known for their strong brakes, and they indeed exhibit impressive stopping ability.

Interior

The Volvo S60's interior is functional but doesn't feel upscale unless you order the leather upholstery and Dolby Surround Sound options. The controls are nicely weighted, but the pictograms depicting the various functions can be difficult to understand at first. There is seating for five, and although front occupants will bask in the comfort of the Volvo's orthopedically designed seats, rear passengers will likely find the legroom tight. Trunk space measures just under 14 cubic feet, and the rear seat folds in a 60/40 split on all trims.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volvo S60.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First Volvo
aikiman,08/29/2010
This is my first Volvo, had an Acura and Maxima before this. I've had this car for approx 18 mos, bought it used with 9500 miles and love it. It is built very tight and feels heavier than it is. The turbo gives it a lot of power when merging or trying to pass. Highway driving is excellent, it definitely loves to cruise. The back seat is tight, I have an 8 year old and 10 year old and I have to move the passenger seat and my seat forward for them. Quality so far is fine,front headlight washers needed new motors and the computer has had to be updated once because the immobilizer would occasionally get triggered preventing it from starting. Problem fixed but it still does it sometimes.
1st Impression
Stravage,09/28/2008
In the past 2 years I have gone from a jeep grand Cherokee to a Nissan Sentra to my Volvo S60. Wife and myself sat in the S40 just looked at each other and knew that we didnt want another small car, took the s60 out for a test drive and we were hooked. It was love at first sight. Within 3 hours we drove the machine home. This is not a car, its a driving machine. Of course that coming out of a Nissan that dragged you down the road while the S60 gives you a ride on the road. It was late and the s60 tank was on empty, stopped for gas 3.65 a gal it took $44 to fill the tank. Now I remember why I bought the Nissan. Driving it home we were all smiles.
Double trouble
2xvolvoowner,05/16/2012
We own both the XC90 and S60and have been frustrated with both vehicles. Both have seen more than their fair share of the service department and the lack of concern from Volvo has been discouraging. In two years of the S60, we have had to replace the ignition switches twice. The emergency cable never really engaged properly so it had to be adjusted as well as the sunroof at a cost. A faulty ABS contact reeel and front axle shaft had to be replaced due to recalls. The headlight washer fell off and had to be replaced twice. As if we didnt feel nickeled and dimed already, we now have to replace the Fire Trap Housing not covered on the warranty. We are very disappointed.
S60 S is for super fast
smartgriz,06/12/2008
This is the fastest car I have driven. Out of the whole its a bit tnetative but the turbo takes it to the moon. Passing cars on the highway is a kick and shooting the mountain passes is like driving grand prix. Only real downsides are rear seat has very little room (kids only) and the fuel economy is not that great, 25mpg at 75 on highway, 22 at 90.
See all 10 reviews of the 2008 Volvo S60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
257 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2008 Volvo S60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

