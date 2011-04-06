Used 2011 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 15,169 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,990
Smothers European - Santa Rosa / California
GORGEOUS ONE OWNER S60 T6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE. LOOKS NEW, SMELLS NEWS, DRIVES LIKE IT'S NEW. CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, LOCAL SONOMA COUNTY CAR. TONS OF REMAINDER OF THE 4 YEAR, 50,000 FACTORY WARRANTY, THE IN SERVICE DATE WAS NOVEMBER 24, 2010, AND THEN IT HAS THE 'SAFE AND SECURE' WARRANTY UP TO FIVE YEARS, 60,000 MILES AND THE FREE 'SAFE AND SECURE' FACTOR SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AND WEAR AND TEAR COVEAGE UP TO 60,000 MILES. PLEASE CONTACT OUR INTERNET DEPARTMENT FOR THE DETAILS OF THIS GREAT COVERAGE INCLUDED! ELECTRIC SILVER, WITH OFF-BLACK LEATHER, TWO POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH AND IPOD CONNECTIVITY. WE PERFORMED OUR SMOTHERS EUROPEAN PRE-OWNED SAFETY INSPECTION, SERVICED THE S60T6 AS NEEDED, MADE SURE THAT THERE WAS GREATER THAN 50% OF THE BRAKES REMAINING AND THAT THE TIRES WERE DEEP IN RUBBER AND SAFE. SAVE THOUSANDS AND OWN A HIGH QUALITY VOLVO FROM SMOTHERS EUROPEAN. COME TAKE A LOOK, TAKE IT FOR A DRIVE, YOU MIGHT WANT TO TAKE IT HOME WITH YOU.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo S60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902FH1B2006486
Stock: V19272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-13-2012
- 70,675 miles
$14,599
CarMax Greensboro - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Greensboro / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo S60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902FHXB2003361
Stock: 19239169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,691 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo S60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902FH5B2011478
Stock: 2000620753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 75,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,490$3,281 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 25870 miles below market average! 2012 Volvo S60 T5 in Black Stone vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **POWER SEATS**, ** MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEELS**, *PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**. Black Stone 2012 Volvo S60 T5 FWD20/30 City/Highway MPGWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS3C2138451
Stock: P9311A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 70,737 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995$2,322 Below Market
Sound Motors - Branchville / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS3C2046191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,350 miles
$5,995$1,327 Below Market
The Car House NJ - Butler / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS1C2045587
Stock: 2337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,495$1,477 Below Market
C.I.T Motors - Sherman Oaks / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS5C2105256
Stock: 12372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988$1,363 Below Market
Schulte Subaru - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS7C2040779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,859 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,490$1,689 Below Market
Metro Motors - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
Immaculate 2012 Volvo S60 T5 Premium Sedan. This Garage Kept Volvo is heavily Optioned and Looks Like New Inside & Out!! Finished in Polar White with Black Premium Leather Interior. 2.5 Liter 5 Cylinder Turbocharged 250 H.P Engine has Great Power Yet Gets 30 MPG Highway!! Automatic Transmission with Winter Traction Control and Stability Control. Heated Power Memory Leather Seats. Power Glass Moon Roof. Climate Control. Volvo Premium Sound System with NAVIGATION Backup CameraBluetoothSatelliteAuxiliary and USB Ports. Fold Down Rear Seats for maximum Extra Hauling Capability. Emergency Braking System for Accident Avoidance. Pedestrian Camera for safety of Pedestrians. Home link Garage Door Control. Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror. Volvo's SIPS Surround Air Bag System for Ultimate Passenger Safety. Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel That Tilts and Telescopes with Command Control Buttons. Front & Rear Fog Lights. 17 Inch Alloy Sport Wheels. All Original Key FobsBooks Manuals and Navigation Discs. CLEAN CAR FAX SHOWING NO ACCIDENTS OR ISSUES!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS3C2034347
Stock: 12S60
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,191 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,899
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2012 Volvo S60 T5 Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! PUSH BUTTON START!We are proud to present this beautiful 2012 Volvo S60. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality. 'The 2012 Volvo S60 is a well-balanced and stylish luxury sedan. It's a solid alternative to otherwise ubiquitous German luxury sedans.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Powerful and efficient engines- well-balanced ride and handling- strong brakes and smart all-wheel-drive system with T6- comfortable front seats- abundant safety features.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS6C2102639
Stock: 31-3596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,991$1,348 Below Market
Subaru of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
GREAT MILES 48,165! T5 trim. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Satellite Radio. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. VEHICLE REVIEWS: CarAndDriver.com's review says "Svelte and swoopy, the latest S60 is an eye-pleaser that makes the world forget Volvo's boxy sedans of yesteryear.". Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: Subaru of Spokane located at 423 W. 3rd Ave. in Spokane, Washington takes pride in our helpful staff and we will do everything to make your car buying experience the best you have ever had. We have helped many people from the communities of Spokane, Post Falls, Coeur D'Alene and Hayden get into the Subaru car of their dreams. Our Washington Subaru dealership features a wide selection of New 2015 Subaru models, Certified Pre-owned Subaru's and all makes and models of used cars, trucks and SUV's Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS9C2126255
Stock: C2126255S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 44,950 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,799
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Our 2012 Volvo S60 T5 Sedan is displayed proudly in Black Stone. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.5 Liter 5 Cylinder that offers 250hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission that delivers easy passing authority. This Front Wheel Drive offers near 30mpg on the open road and beautiful 18-inch wheels posture this machine to perfection as touring suspension makes for an incredible commute. Handling and braking are important too, Swedish Volvo suspension is repeatedly touted as offering a more comfortable ride than many other makes, so plan your trip and enjoy every mile. Inside this S60 T5 will make you feel like the engineers sculpted the vehicle around you with everything perfectly in place. Comfortable leather heated and cooled front seats, a spacious sunroof, touch controls everywhere, full-color navigation, and a high-definition Bluetooth enabled audio system with steering wheel controls set the stage. Look around, see perfectly blended soft-touch materials, and shimmer graphite aluminum inlays that any true enthusiast would dream about. Volvo is known for safety and the S60 won't let you down as it is filled with industry must-haves like ABS, whiplash protection, airbags everywhere, a rearview camera, and home safe lighting to name a few. Today is the day you change your life and the S60 will take you to your next destination. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS7C2130885
Stock: C2130885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 62,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,725
Russell & Smith Honda - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival!Navigation Telematics, Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, 17" Balder Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, Radio: High Performance AM/FM/CD, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 27988 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPGWhy are Russell & Smith retail cars better than our competitions? That is easy, the high reconditioning standards we have and believe in. All of our retail Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection performed by one of our certified technicians. If our vehicle does not pass our inspection, it must be brought up to our retail standards or be disposed of to an auction. We stand behind every retail Pre-Owned vehicle we sell that is why every customer receives a free 3 month or 3,000 mile Power-Train Warranty. We know that both our competitively priced and highly reconditioned retail vehicles do not get sold, if we do not tailor the sales experience to your needs. We are dedicated to making your buying experience excellent from the time you find our vehicle online to the time you are taking delivery of your Pre-Owned car. When it comes to purchasing a vehicle, we know you have high standards. As a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of exceeding those standards each and every time. Our team at Russell & Smith takes pride in providing you with exceptional service and an unmatched experience. Being a family owned and operated business, you can trust you will be treated as one of our own. We have been committed to this promise since 1917. Our web experience takes the hassle out of finding the perfect vehicle that is within your budget. We pride ourselves on being competitively priced by adjusting our inventory pricing to real market conditions. When you're ready to take a look at an option in person, we can even bring the vehicle to you for a test drive at you home or office. Simply call or submit a request online to schedule an appointment. Our prices are based on current market values and will increase or decrease occasionally to give our customers our best hassle free offer based on current market conditions. The current advertised price is available for today only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS3C2114747
Stock: 71786A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 123,144 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Kyner Auto Sales - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902FH3C2092577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,981 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,787$940 Below Market
Stohlman Subaru - Vienna / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS0C2141694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,526 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,350$724 Below Market
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!20/30 City/Highway MPG Black 2012 Volvo S60 T5 FWD 2.5L 5-Cylinder TurbochargedAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS6C2109025
Stock: T109025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 89,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,109 Below Market
WBM of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS8C2132600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,281 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Familiarize yourself with the 2012 Volvo S60! Roomy, comfortable, and practical! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, remote keyless entry, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 5 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1622FS4C2103000
Stock: C4106C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S60 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60
- 5(100%)
Related Volvo S60 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo C30 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Volvo S40 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Volvo XC60 Little Rock AR
- Used Volvo S60 Omaha NE
- Used Volvo S60 Gilbert AZ
- Used Volvo S80 Winston Salem NC
- Used Volvo C30 Reading PA
- Used Volvo S40 Raleigh NC
- Used Volvo C70 Washington DC
- Used Volvo S60 Elizabeth NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volvo XC60 2015 Saint Louis MO
- Used Volvo V60 2015 Louisville KY
- Used Volvo XC60 2018 Rockford IL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.