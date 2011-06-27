  1. Home
2012 Volkswagen Passat Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,165$8,311$9,993
Clean$5,764$7,778$9,340
Average$4,962$6,711$8,033
Rough$4,160$5,645$6,726
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,797$4,749$5,502
Clean$3,550$4,444$5,142
Average$3,056$3,835$4,423
Rough$2,562$3,225$3,703
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,353$8,459$10,110
Clean$5,940$7,916$9,449
Average$5,113$6,831$8,126
Rough$4,287$5,745$6,804
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Appearance (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,369$6,065$7,390
Clean$4,085$5,676$6,907
Average$3,516$4,898$5,940
Rough$2,948$4,119$4,974
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,010$5,553$6,759
Clean$3,749$5,196$6,317
Average$3,228$4,484$5,433
Rough$2,706$3,771$4,549
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,566$7,821$9,581
Clean$5,204$7,319$8,955
Average$4,480$6,315$7,702
Rough$3,756$5,312$6,449
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,233$5,899$7,201
Clean$3,958$5,521$6,730
Average$3,407$4,764$5,788
Rough$2,856$4,007$4,847
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,866$7,782$9,286
Clean$5,485$7,283$8,679
Average$4,721$6,284$7,464
Rough$3,958$5,285$6,250
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,559$7,566$9,138
Clean$5,197$7,081$8,540
Average$4,474$6,110$7,345
Rough$3,751$5,139$6,150
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,137$8,380$10,135
Clean$5,737$7,842$9,473
Average$4,939$6,767$8,147
Rough$4,141$5,691$6,822
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,178$7,022$8,466
Clean$4,841$6,571$7,912
Average$4,168$5,670$6,805
Rough$3,494$4,769$5,698
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,038$8,246$9,974
Clean$5,645$7,717$9,321
Average$4,859$6,658$8,017
Rough$4,074$5,600$6,713
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,678$8,888$10,619
Clean$6,243$8,317$9,925
Average$5,375$7,177$8,536
Rough$4,506$6,036$7,147
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,019$8,458$10,361
Clean$5,628$7,915$9,683
Average$4,844$6,830$8,328
Rough$4,061$5,744$6,973
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,911$6,697$8,095
Clean$4,592$6,268$7,565
Average$3,953$5,408$6,507
Rough$3,314$4,549$5,448
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,312$7,274$8,810
Clean$4,966$6,808$8,234
Average$4,275$5,874$7,082
Rough$3,584$4,940$5,930
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,794$7,919$9,581
Clean$5,417$7,411$8,955
Average$4,663$6,394$7,702
Rough$3,909$5,378$6,449
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan w/Appearance (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,161$5,488$6,531
Clean$3,890$5,136$6,104
Average$3,349$4,432$5,249
Rough$2,808$3,727$4,395
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,149$8,252$9,900
Clean$5,749$7,722$9,253
Average$4,949$6,663$7,958
Rough$4,149$5,604$6,663
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,200$7,099$8,585
Clean$4,862$6,643$8,023
Average$4,185$5,732$6,901
Rough$3,509$4,821$5,778
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,862$8,042$9,747
Clean$5,481$7,526$9,109
Average$4,718$6,494$7,835
Rough$3,956$5,462$6,560
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,483$7,534$9,138
Clean$5,126$7,051$8,540
Average$4,413$6,084$7,345
Rough$3,700$5,117$6,150
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,998$6,912$8,408
Clean$4,673$6,469$7,858
Average$4,023$5,581$6,759
Rough$3,372$4,694$5,659
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,958 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,521 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $2,856 to $7,201, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.