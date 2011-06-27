Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,165
|$8,311
|$9,993
|Clean
|$5,764
|$7,778
|$9,340
|Average
|$4,962
|$6,711
|$8,033
|Rough
|$4,160
|$5,645
|$6,726
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,797
|$4,749
|$5,502
|Clean
|$3,550
|$4,444
|$5,142
|Average
|$3,056
|$3,835
|$4,423
|Rough
|$2,562
|$3,225
|$3,703
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,353
|$8,459
|$10,110
|Clean
|$5,940
|$7,916
|$9,449
|Average
|$5,113
|$6,831
|$8,126
|Rough
|$4,287
|$5,745
|$6,804
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Appearance (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,369
|$6,065
|$7,390
|Clean
|$4,085
|$5,676
|$6,907
|Average
|$3,516
|$4,898
|$5,940
|Rough
|$2,948
|$4,119
|$4,974
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,010
|$5,553
|$6,759
|Clean
|$3,749
|$5,196
|$6,317
|Average
|$3,228
|$4,484
|$5,433
|Rough
|$2,706
|$3,771
|$4,549
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,566
|$7,821
|$9,581
|Clean
|$5,204
|$7,319
|$8,955
|Average
|$4,480
|$6,315
|$7,702
|Rough
|$3,756
|$5,312
|$6,449
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,233
|$5,899
|$7,201
|Clean
|$3,958
|$5,521
|$6,730
|Average
|$3,407
|$4,764
|$5,788
|Rough
|$2,856
|$4,007
|$4,847
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,866
|$7,782
|$9,286
|Clean
|$5,485
|$7,283
|$8,679
|Average
|$4,721
|$6,284
|$7,464
|Rough
|$3,958
|$5,285
|$6,250
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,559
|$7,566
|$9,138
|Clean
|$5,197
|$7,081
|$8,540
|Average
|$4,474
|$6,110
|$7,345
|Rough
|$3,751
|$5,139
|$6,150
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,137
|$8,380
|$10,135
|Clean
|$5,737
|$7,842
|$9,473
|Average
|$4,939
|$6,767
|$8,147
|Rough
|$4,141
|$5,691
|$6,822
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,178
|$7,022
|$8,466
|Clean
|$4,841
|$6,571
|$7,912
|Average
|$4,168
|$5,670
|$6,805
|Rough
|$3,494
|$4,769
|$5,698
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,038
|$8,246
|$9,974
|Clean
|$5,645
|$7,717
|$9,321
|Average
|$4,859
|$6,658
|$8,017
|Rough
|$4,074
|$5,600
|$6,713
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,678
|$8,888
|$10,619
|Clean
|$6,243
|$8,317
|$9,925
|Average
|$5,375
|$7,177
|$8,536
|Rough
|$4,506
|$6,036
|$7,147
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,019
|$8,458
|$10,361
|Clean
|$5,628
|$7,915
|$9,683
|Average
|$4,844
|$6,830
|$8,328
|Rough
|$4,061
|$5,744
|$6,973
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,911
|$6,697
|$8,095
|Clean
|$4,592
|$6,268
|$7,565
|Average
|$3,953
|$5,408
|$6,507
|Rough
|$3,314
|$4,549
|$5,448
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,312
|$7,274
|$8,810
|Clean
|$4,966
|$6,808
|$8,234
|Average
|$4,275
|$5,874
|$7,082
|Rough
|$3,584
|$4,940
|$5,930
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,794
|$7,919
|$9,581
|Clean
|$5,417
|$7,411
|$8,955
|Average
|$4,663
|$6,394
|$7,702
|Rough
|$3,909
|$5,378
|$6,449
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan w/Appearance (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,161
|$5,488
|$6,531
|Clean
|$3,890
|$5,136
|$6,104
|Average
|$3,349
|$4,432
|$5,249
|Rough
|$2,808
|$3,727
|$4,395
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,149
|$8,252
|$9,900
|Clean
|$5,749
|$7,722
|$9,253
|Average
|$4,949
|$6,663
|$7,958
|Rough
|$4,149
|$5,604
|$6,663
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,200
|$7,099
|$8,585
|Clean
|$4,862
|$6,643
|$8,023
|Average
|$4,185
|$5,732
|$6,901
|Rough
|$3,509
|$4,821
|$5,778
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,862
|$8,042
|$9,747
|Clean
|$5,481
|$7,526
|$9,109
|Average
|$4,718
|$6,494
|$7,835
|Rough
|$3,956
|$5,462
|$6,560
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,483
|$7,534
|$9,138
|Clean
|$5,126
|$7,051
|$8,540
|Average
|$4,413
|$6,084
|$7,345
|Rough
|$3,700
|$5,117
|$6,150
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,998
|$6,912
|$8,408
|Clean
|$4,673
|$6,469
|$7,858
|Average
|$4,023
|$5,581
|$6,759
|Rough
|$3,372
|$4,694
|$5,659