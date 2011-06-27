Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews

My First Volkswagen trashman00 , 12/09/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I recently leased this car because it caught my eye while working one day. The interior space is awesome!! We are big people all over 6ft. Legroom to spare all around. Fun to drive when shifting to Sport-Mode. Great bang for buck!! All my neighbors seem to love it. My only gripe so far is the car doors make a boing sound when closing them. I don't like that and find it annoying. Overall I'm pleased and I would recommend this car for looks, interior space, and decent performance. Report Abuse

Best car we've ever owned longstreet , 04/20/2012 41 of 43 people found this review helpful We traded our beloved 2007 Jeep Commander gas hog for the TDI Passat hoping to average 35 to 38 mpg's. (As an engineer, I could not bring myself to buy a hybrid). So far, after 8000 miles, we are averaging 44 mpg with a few tanks over 50. The torquey TDI almost never downshifts (max torque is at 1750 rpm) even in the hills and mountains of Western PA. In addition, and unlike the Ford Fusion we test drove, the bluetooth, electronics, voice dialing, etc. all work! The first time, and every time. The car has plenty of power, and will chirp the tires from a standing start if you are a bit too heavy on the gas. Handling is very European, with predictable steering and confident roadhandling Report Abuse

Great Highway Sipper - First VW & First TDI ricknlaser , 08/01/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I researched and negotiated a great deal over the internet with a local dealer. Got the color and interior that I wanted in the SEL (Opera Red with Black interior). Took over a month to get from the factory but has been well worth the wait. So far I have 2700 miles and have only filled (16 gal) the tank 3 times (first one on the dealer!). Great driving and handling. I have a 90 mile per day commute in busy highway with a reasonable amount of slow down and speed up type driving. So far - averaging 46 mpg in my 3 fill ups. It is really FUN to drive! Better than any Hybrid I test drove. Report Abuse

2012 Passat SEL Premium lighthouse2012 , 05/11/2012 36 of 38 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2012 Passat on April 22nd. 1. Infotainment unit was replaced after 2 visits to the dealership. 2. Infotainment continues to not function properly. 3. Driver side door rattles and squeaks upon opening and closing of door. 4. Steering Wheel is not aligned to center. 5. Strutts replaced due to loud noise upon turning left or right at high and low speeds. 6. The dealership has yet to resolve other issues. Report Abuse