Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,787$10,177$12,622
Clean$7,432$9,723$12,024
Average$6,723$8,816$10,827
Rough$6,014$7,909$9,630
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,541$7,010$8,522
Clean$5,289$6,697$8,118
Average$4,785$6,073$7,310
Rough$4,280$5,448$6,502
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,093$9,315$11,588
Clean$6,770$8,899$11,038
Average$6,125$8,069$9,940
Rough$5,479$7,239$8,841
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,755$10,239$12,777
Clean$7,402$9,783$12,171
Average$6,696$8,870$10,960
Rough$5,989$7,958$9,749
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,741$12,252$14,842
Clean$9,298$11,706$14,138
Average$8,410$10,614$12,731
Rough$7,523$9,522$11,324
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,142$11,719$14,367
Clean$8,726$11,196$13,686
Average$7,894$10,152$12,324
Rough$7,061$9,108$10,961
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,359$12,190$15,090
Clean$8,933$11,647$14,374
Average$8,081$10,561$12,944
Rough$7,228$9,474$11,513
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,163$11,847$14,600
Clean$8,745$11,319$13,908
Average$7,911$10,263$12,524
Rough$7,077$9,207$11,140
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,948$11,483$14,086
Clean$8,541$10,971$13,418
Average$7,726$9,948$12,083
Rough$6,911$8,924$10,747
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,057$8,875$10,752
Clean$6,735$8,479$10,242
Average$6,093$7,688$9,223
Rough$5,450$6,897$8,203
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,030$8,076$10,163
Clean$5,755$7,716$9,681
Average$5,206$6,996$8,717
Rough$4,657$6,276$7,754
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,226$11,755$14,357
Clean$8,806$11,231$13,677
Average$7,966$10,184$12,315
Rough$7,126$9,136$10,954
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,931$9,152$11,422
Clean$6,616$8,744$10,881
Average$5,985$7,928$9,798
Rough$5,353$7,113$8,715
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,792$7,763$9,774
Clean$5,529$7,417$9,310
Average$5,001$6,725$8,384
Rough$4,474$6,033$7,457
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,134$8,120$10,150
Clean$5,855$7,758$9,669
Average$5,296$7,035$8,707
Rough$4,738$6,311$7,744
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,041$10,444$12,908
Clean$7,675$9,979$12,296
Average$6,943$9,048$11,072
Rough$6,210$8,117$9,848
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,528$10,726$12,994
Clean$8,140$10,248$12,378
Average$7,364$9,292$11,146
Rough$6,587$8,336$9,914
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,680$11,246$13,877
Clean$8,285$10,745$13,220
Average$7,494$9,742$11,904
Rough$6,704$8,740$10,588
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,384$8,518$10,695
Clean$6,093$8,138$10,188
Average$5,512$7,379$9,174
Rough$4,930$6,620$8,160
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV w/Connectivity, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,209$9,300$11,447
Clean$6,881$8,886$10,904
Average$6,225$8,057$9,819
Rough$5,568$7,228$8,734
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,295$10,336$12,447
Clean$7,918$9,875$11,857
Average$7,162$8,954$10,677
Rough$6,407$8,033$9,497
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,532$12,253$15,048
Clean$9,098$11,707$14,335
Average$8,230$10,615$12,908
Rough$7,362$9,523$11,481
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,770$9,772$11,839
Clean$7,416$9,337$11,278
Average$6,709$8,466$10,155
Rough$6,001$7,595$9,033
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,148$11,840$14,600
Clean$8,732$11,313$13,908
Average$7,899$10,257$12,524
Rough$7,066$9,202$11,140
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,591$12,282$15,048
Clean$9,154$11,735$14,335
Average$8,281$10,640$12,908
Rough$7,407$9,546$11,481
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,456$10,635$12,884
Clean$8,071$10,161$12,274
Average$7,301$9,213$11,052
Rough$6,531$8,265$9,830
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,713$12,215$14,798
Clean$9,270$11,671$14,096
Average$8,386$10,582$12,693
Rough$7,502$9,493$11,290
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,004$9,257$11,559
Clean$6,685$8,844$11,011
Average$6,047$8,019$9,915
Rough$5,409$7,194$8,819
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,136$8,156$10,216
Clean$5,857$7,792$9,732
Average$5,298$7,065$8,763
Rough$4,739$6,339$7,795
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE w/Connectivity, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,291$9,551$11,863
Clean$6,959$9,125$11,300
Average$6,295$8,274$10,176
Rough$5,631$7,423$9,051
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,177$8,218$10,303
Clean$5,895$7,852$9,814
Average$5,333$7,119$8,837
Rough$4,770$6,387$7,861
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,608$7,595$9,619
Clean$5,353$7,257$9,163
Average$4,842$6,580$8,251
Rough$4,331$5,903$7,339
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,353 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,257 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,353 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,257 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,353 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,257 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $4,331 to $9,619, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.