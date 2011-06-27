Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,787
|$10,177
|$12,622
|Clean
|$7,432
|$9,723
|$12,024
|Average
|$6,723
|$8,816
|$10,827
|Rough
|$6,014
|$7,909
|$9,630
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,541
|$7,010
|$8,522
|Clean
|$5,289
|$6,697
|$8,118
|Average
|$4,785
|$6,073
|$7,310
|Rough
|$4,280
|$5,448
|$6,502
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,093
|$9,315
|$11,588
|Clean
|$6,770
|$8,899
|$11,038
|Average
|$6,125
|$8,069
|$9,940
|Rough
|$5,479
|$7,239
|$8,841
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,755
|$10,239
|$12,777
|Clean
|$7,402
|$9,783
|$12,171
|Average
|$6,696
|$8,870
|$10,960
|Rough
|$5,989
|$7,958
|$9,749
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,741
|$12,252
|$14,842
|Clean
|$9,298
|$11,706
|$14,138
|Average
|$8,410
|$10,614
|$12,731
|Rough
|$7,523
|$9,522
|$11,324
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,142
|$11,719
|$14,367
|Clean
|$8,726
|$11,196
|$13,686
|Average
|$7,894
|$10,152
|$12,324
|Rough
|$7,061
|$9,108
|$10,961
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,359
|$12,190
|$15,090
|Clean
|$8,933
|$11,647
|$14,374
|Average
|$8,081
|$10,561
|$12,944
|Rough
|$7,228
|$9,474
|$11,513
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,163
|$11,847
|$14,600
|Clean
|$8,745
|$11,319
|$13,908
|Average
|$7,911
|$10,263
|$12,524
|Rough
|$7,077
|$9,207
|$11,140
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,948
|$11,483
|$14,086
|Clean
|$8,541
|$10,971
|$13,418
|Average
|$7,726
|$9,948
|$12,083
|Rough
|$6,911
|$8,924
|$10,747
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,057
|$8,875
|$10,752
|Clean
|$6,735
|$8,479
|$10,242
|Average
|$6,093
|$7,688
|$9,223
|Rough
|$5,450
|$6,897
|$8,203
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,030
|$8,076
|$10,163
|Clean
|$5,755
|$7,716
|$9,681
|Average
|$5,206
|$6,996
|$8,717
|Rough
|$4,657
|$6,276
|$7,754
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,226
|$11,755
|$14,357
|Clean
|$8,806
|$11,231
|$13,677
|Average
|$7,966
|$10,184
|$12,315
|Rough
|$7,126
|$9,136
|$10,954
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,931
|$9,152
|$11,422
|Clean
|$6,616
|$8,744
|$10,881
|Average
|$5,985
|$7,928
|$9,798
|Rough
|$5,353
|$7,113
|$8,715
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,792
|$7,763
|$9,774
|Clean
|$5,529
|$7,417
|$9,310
|Average
|$5,001
|$6,725
|$8,384
|Rough
|$4,474
|$6,033
|$7,457
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,134
|$8,120
|$10,150
|Clean
|$5,855
|$7,758
|$9,669
|Average
|$5,296
|$7,035
|$8,707
|Rough
|$4,738
|$6,311
|$7,744
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,041
|$10,444
|$12,908
|Clean
|$7,675
|$9,979
|$12,296
|Average
|$6,943
|$9,048
|$11,072
|Rough
|$6,210
|$8,117
|$9,848
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,528
|$10,726
|$12,994
|Clean
|$8,140
|$10,248
|$12,378
|Average
|$7,364
|$9,292
|$11,146
|Rough
|$6,587
|$8,336
|$9,914
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,680
|$11,246
|$13,877
|Clean
|$8,285
|$10,745
|$13,220
|Average
|$7,494
|$9,742
|$11,904
|Rough
|$6,704
|$8,740
|$10,588
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,384
|$8,518
|$10,695
|Clean
|$6,093
|$8,138
|$10,188
|Average
|$5,512
|$7,379
|$9,174
|Rough
|$4,930
|$6,620
|$8,160
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV w/Connectivity, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,209
|$9,300
|$11,447
|Clean
|$6,881
|$8,886
|$10,904
|Average
|$6,225
|$8,057
|$9,819
|Rough
|$5,568
|$7,228
|$8,734
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,295
|$10,336
|$12,447
|Clean
|$7,918
|$9,875
|$11,857
|Average
|$7,162
|$8,954
|$10,677
|Rough
|$6,407
|$8,033
|$9,497
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,532
|$12,253
|$15,048
|Clean
|$9,098
|$11,707
|$14,335
|Average
|$8,230
|$10,615
|$12,908
|Rough
|$7,362
|$9,523
|$11,481
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,770
|$9,772
|$11,839
|Clean
|$7,416
|$9,337
|$11,278
|Average
|$6,709
|$8,466
|$10,155
|Rough
|$6,001
|$7,595
|$9,033
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,148
|$11,840
|$14,600
|Clean
|$8,732
|$11,313
|$13,908
|Average
|$7,899
|$10,257
|$12,524
|Rough
|$7,066
|$9,202
|$11,140
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,591
|$12,282
|$15,048
|Clean
|$9,154
|$11,735
|$14,335
|Average
|$8,281
|$10,640
|$12,908
|Rough
|$7,407
|$9,546
|$11,481
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,456
|$10,635
|$12,884
|Clean
|$8,071
|$10,161
|$12,274
|Average
|$7,301
|$9,213
|$11,052
|Rough
|$6,531
|$8,265
|$9,830
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,713
|$12,215
|$14,798
|Clean
|$9,270
|$11,671
|$14,096
|Average
|$8,386
|$10,582
|$12,693
|Rough
|$7,502
|$9,493
|$11,290
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,004
|$9,257
|$11,559
|Clean
|$6,685
|$8,844
|$11,011
|Average
|$6,047
|$8,019
|$9,915
|Rough
|$5,409
|$7,194
|$8,819
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,136
|$8,156
|$10,216
|Clean
|$5,857
|$7,792
|$9,732
|Average
|$5,298
|$7,065
|$8,763
|Rough
|$4,739
|$6,339
|$7,795
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE w/Connectivity, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,291
|$9,551
|$11,863
|Clean
|$6,959
|$9,125
|$11,300
|Average
|$6,295
|$8,274
|$10,176
|Rough
|$5,631
|$7,423
|$9,051
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,177
|$8,218
|$10,303
|Clean
|$5,895
|$7,852
|$9,814
|Average
|$5,333
|$7,119
|$8,837
|Rough
|$4,770
|$6,387
|$7,861
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,608
|$7,595
|$9,619
|Clean
|$5,353
|$7,257
|$9,163
|Average
|$4,842
|$6,580
|$8,251
|Rough
|$4,331
|$5,903
|$7,339