Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,953
|$9,137
|$11,234
|Clean
|$6,587
|$8,665
|$10,616
|Average
|$5,854
|$7,723
|$9,382
|Rough
|$5,121
|$6,780
|$8,147
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,909
|$6,734
|$8,473
|Clean
|$4,650
|$6,386
|$8,007
|Average
|$4,132
|$5,691
|$7,076
|Rough
|$3,615
|$4,997
|$6,145
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,030
|$7,951
|$9,794
|Clean
|$5,712
|$7,540
|$9,255
|Average
|$5,076
|$6,720
|$8,179
|Rough
|$4,440
|$5,900
|$7,102
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,013
|$8,081
|$10,058
|Clean
|$5,696
|$7,664
|$9,505
|Average
|$5,062
|$6,830
|$8,400
|Rough
|$4,428
|$5,997
|$7,294
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,126
|$6,935
|$8,663
|Clean
|$4,856
|$6,577
|$8,187
|Average
|$4,315
|$5,862
|$7,235
|Rough
|$3,775
|$5,146
|$6,283
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,644
|$10,029
|$12,318
|Clean
|$7,241
|$9,511
|$11,641
|Average
|$6,435
|$8,476
|$10,287
|Rough
|$5,629
|$7,442
|$8,933
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,056
|$9,379
|$11,605
|Clean
|$6,684
|$8,895
|$10,967
|Average
|$5,940
|$7,928
|$9,691
|Rough
|$5,196
|$6,960
|$8,416
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,019
|$8,257
|$10,387
|Clean
|$5,702
|$7,831
|$9,816
|Average
|$5,067
|$6,979
|$8,675
|Rough
|$4,433
|$6,127
|$7,533
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,055
|$9,364
|$11,577
|Clean
|$6,683
|$8,881
|$10,941
|Average
|$5,939
|$7,915
|$9,668
|Rough
|$5,196
|$6,949
|$8,396
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,758
|$7,785
|$9,722
|Clean
|$5,454
|$7,384
|$9,188
|Average
|$4,847
|$6,581
|$8,119
|Rough
|$4,240
|$5,777
|$7,050
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,505
|$7,510
|$9,420
|Clean
|$5,215
|$7,122
|$8,902
|Average
|$4,634
|$6,347
|$7,867
|Rough
|$4,054
|$5,573
|$6,831
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,721
|$6,551
|$8,289
|Clean
|$4,472
|$6,213
|$7,833
|Average
|$3,974
|$5,537
|$6,922
|Rough
|$3,477
|$4,861
|$6,011
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,202
|$6,824
|$8,383
|Clean
|$4,928
|$6,472
|$7,922
|Average
|$4,379
|$5,768
|$7,001
|Rough
|$3,831
|$5,064
|$6,079
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,681
|$7,464
|$9,177
|Clean
|$5,381
|$7,079
|$8,673
|Average
|$4,782
|$6,309
|$7,664
|Rough
|$4,184
|$5,539
|$6,655
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,013
|$8,081
|$10,058
|Clean
|$5,696
|$7,664
|$9,505
|Average
|$5,062
|$6,830
|$8,400
|Rough
|$4,428
|$5,997
|$7,294
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,773
|$10,159
|$12,452
|Clean
|$7,363
|$9,635
|$11,768
|Average
|$6,544
|$8,587
|$10,399
|Rough
|$5,724
|$7,539
|$9,030
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,334
|$9,857
|$12,266
|Clean
|$6,948
|$9,348
|$11,592
|Average
|$6,174
|$8,331
|$10,244
|Rough
|$5,401
|$7,314
|$8,896
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,962
|$10,579
|$13,084
|Clean
|$7,543
|$10,033
|$12,365
|Average
|$6,703
|$8,942
|$10,927
|Rough
|$5,864
|$7,850
|$9,489
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,073
|$7,707
|$9,288
|Clean
|$5,753
|$7,309
|$8,778
|Average
|$5,113
|$6,514
|$7,757
|Rough
|$4,473
|$5,719
|$6,736
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,013
|$9,214
|$11,329
|Clean
|$6,643
|$8,739
|$10,707
|Average
|$5,904
|$7,788
|$9,461
|Rough
|$5,164
|$6,838
|$8,216
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,052
|$9,457
|$11,757
|Clean
|$6,680
|$8,969
|$11,111
|Average
|$5,936
|$7,994
|$9,819
|Rough
|$5,193
|$7,018
|$8,526
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,780
|$6,167
|$7,506
|Clean
|$4,528
|$5,849
|$7,094
|Average
|$4,024
|$5,212
|$6,268
|Rough
|$3,520
|$4,576
|$5,443
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,319
|$7,435
|$9,443
|Clean
|$5,038
|$7,051
|$8,924
|Average
|$4,478
|$6,284
|$7,886
|Rough
|$3,917
|$5,517
|$6,848
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,832
|$7,833
|$9,746
|Clean
|$5,525
|$7,429
|$9,210
|Average
|$4,910
|$6,620
|$8,139
|Rough
|$4,295
|$5,812
|$7,068
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,115
|$7,013
|$8,821
|Clean
|$4,845
|$6,651
|$8,336
|Average
|$4,306
|$5,927
|$7,367
|Rough
|$3,767
|$5,204
|$6,397