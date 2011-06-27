  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,953$9,137$11,234
Clean$6,587$8,665$10,616
Average$5,854$7,723$9,382
Rough$5,121$6,780$8,147
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,909$6,734$8,473
Clean$4,650$6,386$8,007
Average$4,132$5,691$7,076
Rough$3,615$4,997$6,145
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,030$7,951$9,794
Clean$5,712$7,540$9,255
Average$5,076$6,720$8,179
Rough$4,440$5,900$7,102
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,013$8,081$10,058
Clean$5,696$7,664$9,505
Average$5,062$6,830$8,400
Rough$4,428$5,997$7,294
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,126$6,935$8,663
Clean$4,856$6,577$8,187
Average$4,315$5,862$7,235
Rough$3,775$5,146$6,283
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,644$10,029$12,318
Clean$7,241$9,511$11,641
Average$6,435$8,476$10,287
Rough$5,629$7,442$8,933
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,056$9,379$11,605
Clean$6,684$8,895$10,967
Average$5,940$7,928$9,691
Rough$5,196$6,960$8,416
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,019$8,257$10,387
Clean$5,702$7,831$9,816
Average$5,067$6,979$8,675
Rough$4,433$6,127$7,533
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,055$9,364$11,577
Clean$6,683$8,881$10,941
Average$5,939$7,915$9,668
Rough$5,196$6,949$8,396
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,758$7,785$9,722
Clean$5,454$7,384$9,188
Average$4,847$6,581$8,119
Rough$4,240$5,777$7,050
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,505$7,510$9,420
Clean$5,215$7,122$8,902
Average$4,634$6,347$7,867
Rough$4,054$5,573$6,831
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,721$6,551$8,289
Clean$4,472$6,213$7,833
Average$3,974$5,537$6,922
Rough$3,477$4,861$6,011
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,202$6,824$8,383
Clean$4,928$6,472$7,922
Average$4,379$5,768$7,001
Rough$3,831$5,064$6,079
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,681$7,464$9,177
Clean$5,381$7,079$8,673
Average$4,782$6,309$7,664
Rough$4,184$5,539$6,655
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,013$8,081$10,058
Clean$5,696$7,664$9,505
Average$5,062$6,830$8,400
Rough$4,428$5,997$7,294
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,773$10,159$12,452
Clean$7,363$9,635$11,768
Average$6,544$8,587$10,399
Rough$5,724$7,539$9,030
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,334$9,857$12,266
Clean$6,948$9,348$11,592
Average$6,174$8,331$10,244
Rough$5,401$7,314$8,896
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,962$10,579$13,084
Clean$7,543$10,033$12,365
Average$6,703$8,942$10,927
Rough$5,864$7,850$9,489
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,073$7,707$9,288
Clean$5,753$7,309$8,778
Average$5,113$6,514$7,757
Rough$4,473$5,719$6,736
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,013$9,214$11,329
Clean$6,643$8,739$10,707
Average$5,904$7,788$9,461
Rough$5,164$6,838$8,216
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,052$9,457$11,757
Clean$6,680$8,969$11,111
Average$5,936$7,994$9,819
Rough$5,193$7,018$8,526
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,780$6,167$7,506
Clean$4,528$5,849$7,094
Average$4,024$5,212$6,268
Rough$3,520$4,576$5,443
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,319$7,435$9,443
Clean$5,038$7,051$8,924
Average$4,478$6,284$7,886
Rough$3,917$5,517$6,848
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,832$7,833$9,746
Clean$5,525$7,429$9,210
Average$4,910$6,620$8,139
Rough$4,295$5,812$7,068
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,115$7,013$8,821
Clean$4,845$6,651$8,336
Average$4,306$5,927$7,367
Rough$3,767$5,204$6,397
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,472 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,213 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,472 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,213 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,472 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,213 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $3,477 to $8,289, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.