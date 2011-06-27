Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews

Still A Great Value tweetconn , 06/12/2014 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 44 of 45 people found this review helpful I now have 57,000 miles on my Jetta. I still haven't had any major mechanical problems. The only issue was a burned out light bulb on one of the daytime running lights that occurred several thousand miles ago. That has been the only thing so far. Mileage in and around town continues to be about 32 - 33 mpg. My best highway mileage is 43 mpg. The 1.8 TSI engine still does not use any oil and has lots of power. I have used synthetic oil from the beginning and change it every 5000 miles. The interior (and trunk) is very roomy and comfortable. The ride is quiet and smooth. My wife's 2016 Jetta S has had no issues either and now has over 30,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great car for the Price Marc Cadwell , 02/20/2015 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful Bought this car as a come on from newspaper ad. $13599 0% financing. It is exactly what I wanted and got. Underpowered? Yes! Bells & whistles? No. Basic affordable transportation? Yes! If you want more upgrade!!! HWY mpg 41 @ 75mph in town 27 mpg. Don't dog this car you can't make it faster, it is what it is. I love it. No problems great dealer and service department. UPDATE 8-20-17 the car is still as described above with the usual parking lot road wear and tear. No problems. Snow tires added this year, what a difference they make. No squeaks or rattles. Overall I'm pleased with the Jetta S but I knew what I was buying. UPDATE 2-21-18 I've still not had a problem with the Jetta, I occasionally use it driving for a nationally recognized ride share company and half the riders are surprised at the quietness and comfort of the ride. Still very pleased with the car.UPDATE 8-22-18 Still pleased with the Jetta. No mechanical or electrical problems, I've only had the oil changed regularly. New tires coming up soon. 10/10/18 New tires in October, changed cabin and engine air filter, New plugs and wires, all were recommend maintenance. Body and electrical still have no problems. Recently on a long highway trip of 700 miles round trip averaged 45 mpg!!! Love the car still. 8/22/19 I haven't put many miles on since last update. Everything's the same as before. Regular maintenance done, nothing has worn out, the body integrity still good. It's been a good car for basic transportation. I still enjoy driving it and plan to keep it running a long while. 8/22/20 not much has changed with my Jetta I've only had to have regular maintenance done, new tires are coming soon. I've only driven 400 miles since early February total mileage now 64000. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Gets the job done Naderhood , 07/27/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new due to the year end sales and 0% financing. I wanted a smaller sedan that would get great fuel economy and do its job. This car accomplishes all that and then some. This car went for 700+ miles on a tank of diesel. Currently averages around 550 per tank and costs just under $40 to fill up. Its a great little commuter car. On the down side, the diesel lag is very very obvious in this car. Anyone who says otherwise is still in the honeymoon phase. Accelerating from a stop is very annoying. Either you get the obvious lag or you burn out your tires every-single-time. However, I'm not a speed racer so I can deal with that, but just know to expect it despite what a few are saying here to the contrary. Also, for a 2014, I feel VW should be embarrassed that this car doesnt come with a standard USB plug. Rather, it comes with an ungodly VW specific plug that only uses VW cables that you can only get from VW stores and they are RIDICULOUSLY overpriced. The car charger cables that the car comes with are a laughable 6" in length, which leaves your phone dangling from arm rest as they're too short for your phone to rest on anything. It is such a massive fail on VW's part. I'll keep the car because it does its job, but hopefully VW gets its act together on the new models. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Manual Transmission Broken at 64K miles Disappointed , 03/07/2018 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful VW quality is gone. Very cheaply made. Had software update and mileage has gone down. Windows will stop working because of a cheap plastic pin and cost $380 to fix. Had to replace radio under 30K miles - lots of dots on the screen. Had to replace windshield wiper motor at 34K miles (out of warranty) VW split cost to fix. Cup holder will fall through as tabs are too short to hold holder in place. Now at 64K miles heard clanking while driving and am told I need a new transmission at 64K miles! Waiting to hear if VW will extend warranty to fix. Very disappointed in this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value