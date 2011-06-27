Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews
Still A Great Value
I now have 57,000 miles on my Jetta. I still haven't had any major mechanical problems. The only issue was a burned out light bulb on one of the daytime running lights that occurred several thousand miles ago. That has been the only thing so far. Mileage in and around town continues to be about 32 - 33 mpg. My best highway mileage is 43 mpg. The 1.8 TSI engine still does not use any oil and has lots of power. I have used synthetic oil from the beginning and change it every 5000 miles. The interior (and trunk) is very roomy and comfortable. The ride is quiet and smooth. My wife's 2016 Jetta S has had no issues either and now has over 30,000 miles.
great car for the Price
Bought this car as a come on from newspaper ad. $13599 0% financing. It is exactly what I wanted and got. Underpowered? Yes! Bells & whistles? No. Basic affordable transportation? Yes! If you want more upgrade!!! HWY mpg 41 @ 75mph in town 27 mpg. Don't dog this car you can't make it faster, it is what it is. I love it. No problems great dealer and service department. UPDATE 8-20-17 the car is still as described above with the usual parking lot road wear and tear. No problems. Snow tires added this year, what a difference they make. No squeaks or rattles. Overall I'm pleased with the Jetta S but I knew what I was buying. UPDATE 2-21-18 I've still not had a problem with the Jetta, I occasionally use it driving for a nationally recognized ride share company and half the riders are surprised at the quietness and comfort of the ride. Still very pleased with the car.UPDATE 8-22-18 Still pleased with the Jetta. No mechanical or electrical problems, I've only had the oil changed regularly. New tires coming up soon. 10/10/18 New tires in October, changed cabin and engine air filter, New plugs and wires, all were recommend maintenance. Body and electrical still have no problems. Recently on a long highway trip of 700 miles round trip averaged 45 mpg!!! Love the car still. 8/22/19 I haven't put many miles on since last update. Everything's the same as before. Regular maintenance done, nothing has worn out, the body integrity still good. It's been a good car for basic transportation. I still enjoy driving it and plan to keep it running a long while. 8/22/20 not much has changed with my Jetta I've only had to have regular maintenance done, new tires are coming soon. I've only driven 400 miles since early February total mileage now 64000.
Gets the job done
I bought this car brand new due to the year end sales and 0% financing. I wanted a smaller sedan that would get great fuel economy and do its job. This car accomplishes all that and then some. This car went for 700+ miles on a tank of diesel. Currently averages around 550 per tank and costs just under $40 to fill up. Its a great little commuter car. On the down side, the diesel lag is very very obvious in this car. Anyone who says otherwise is still in the honeymoon phase. Accelerating from a stop is very annoying. Either you get the obvious lag or you burn out your tires every-single-time. However, I'm not a speed racer so I can deal with that, but just know to expect it despite what a few are saying here to the contrary. Also, for a 2014, I feel VW should be embarrassed that this car doesnt come with a standard USB plug. Rather, it comes with an ungodly VW specific plug that only uses VW cables that you can only get from VW stores and they are RIDICULOUSLY overpriced. The car charger cables that the car comes with are a laughable 6" in length, which leaves your phone dangling from arm rest as they're too short for your phone to rest on anything. It is such a massive fail on VW's part. I'll keep the car because it does its job, but hopefully VW gets its act together on the new models.
Manual Transmission Broken at 64K miles
VW quality is gone. Very cheaply made. Had software update and mileage has gone down. Windows will stop working because of a cheap plastic pin and cost $380 to fix. Had to replace radio under 30K miles - lots of dots on the screen. Had to replace windshield wiper motor at 34K miles (out of warranty) VW split cost to fix. Cup holder will fall through as tabs are too short to hold holder in place. Now at 64K miles heard clanking while driving and am told I need a new transmission at 64K miles! Waiting to hear if VW will extend warranty to fix. Very disappointed in this car!
I love my TDI
I bought this car with less than 20 miles on it when I traded in my 2002 1.8T Jetta GLS with a 5 speed manual. I just passed the the 73,000 mark, and haven't had any reliability. Unlike my old one, my current Jetta does have plastic trim on the doors and trunk hinges that rob trunk space, neither are the end of the world. It also isn't quite as fun to drive. It does, however, have a great build quality and provides a better overall driving experience. The seats are more comfortable, and there is little more refinement in handling which more than makes up for the slightly less sporty feel. Both mean I can drive longer without feeling fatigued. The manual gearbox feels just like my old one, but with one extra gear. It is still fun to drive and more so than any other hybrid or diesel in its class (according to car magazine reviews). Before I had the emissions fix, which only had a slight impact on my fuel economy, I was averaging close to 50 miles per gallon in warm weather with mostly highway driving without even trying. If it was pure highway driving in warm weather I could get above 50. The cabin and trunk are larger than my old Jetta, and it looks and feels more like a mid-sized car than a compact. On the occasions when I carry more than one other person, there is a lot less complaining about space. At $25,000, what other car is as fun to drive, spacious and fuel efficient my Jetta? The interior and exterior styling has been criticized by many, but I actually like it better than its competitors. It is understated and doesn't scream "look at me" like a narcissistic teenager. As for creature comforts, it still has an impressive Fender audio system, Bluetooth, heated seats, sunroof, rear view camera, heated outside mirrors, and a soft touch dashboard. I don't need all of the other "techy" stuff. If I were to do it again, I'd by the same car. I'm sold on VW for life. The only reason I didn't give it five stars is because of two slight, intermittent noises: a squeaky noise when the air conditioning fan is set to "2" and a rattle in the dashboard. The latter may or may not have arisen after I hit a deer a few years ago.
