Vehicle overview

There appears to be an elephant in the room, so let's clear Dumbo out of here before going any further. The 2013 Volkswagen Golf R starts at around $34,000 when new. It is without question an extraordinary amount of money to pay for a VW Golf. Yet, if you can see around the understandable preconceived notions about paying this much money for a VW compact hatchback, the Golf R is a remarkably desirable car.

Now entering its second year, the Golf R continues to provide strong performance, sharp handling, all-weather traction, long-distance comfort, an impeccably finished interior, generous passenger space and, since it's a hatchback, ample practicality. It may seem shocking that a VW Golf is priced like an entry-level luxury sport sedan, but to be honest, it certainly looks, feels and drives like one when seated behind its chunky steering wheel.

Indeed, such sport sedans are a good point of comparison for the Golf R. It is not a Mitsubishi Evo or Subaru STI, which take a simple compact sedan and add a wide variety of near-racing hardware to produce a max-attack driving machine. The R definitely turns up the volume from the VW GTI with its more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder, all-wheel-drive system and sharper suspension tuning, but it's not a track-day weapon. Instead, like a sport sedan, it's comfortable on a road trip, easy to drive on a commute and fun enough when you want to shed the tie (and the kids) for a weekend romp down your favorite road.

When you compare the 2013 VW Golf R to an Audi A4 2.0T Quattro you'll discover that the two cars are almost equally priced. However, though the Audi includes power seats, the VW gets even more stuff that is optional on its corporate cousin, such as Bluetooth and active bi-xenon headlights. It also boasts more power, fun and practicality. These comparisons hold true when stacked up to a BMW 328i or Mercedes C250 as well.

We're not delusional, though. It seems unlikely that a Volkswagen Golf -- no matter how good it is -- will be winning over many potential buyers of those fine sedans. Hard-core driving enthusiasts may also scoff at the R's emphasis on comfort. Inevitably, though, the ultimate argument against the Golf R is VW's own GTI. It may not provide the same degree of fun and capability, but it, too, is remarkably well-rounded and about $8,000 cheaper. Either way, you're getting an excellent car.