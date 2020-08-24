Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf R for Sale Near Me
128 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 3,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,990$1,013 Below Market
- 56,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,863$1,439 Below Market
- 28,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,950
- 36,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,991$407 Below Market
- 73,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$24,684$603 Below Market
- 77,301 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,400
- 62,806 miles
$24,950$606 Below Market
- 31,769 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,999$670 Below Market
- 43,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,950$695 Below Market
- 107,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,495
- 1,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,988
- 33,715 miles1 Accident, Personal Use
$28,988
- 30,660 miles
$26,998
- 36,933 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$28,998
- 45,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,977
- 48,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,995
- 46,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,569$1,003 Below Market
- 39,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,987
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf R searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf R
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf R
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.918 Reviews
Report abuse
LA,01/20/2016
w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Considering the options available for this car, this is definitely the best bang for the buck out there. Especially when considering the other vehicles out there that offer dynamic suspension, automatic w/ paddle shifters, and a 0-60 in under 5 secs (they just don't exist in the Golf R's price range). The Golf R is a total blast to drive. It hangs in the curves like it's on rails. Mine has the DCC suspension. The best part is that the 'comfort' setting dials everything back enough that my mother would have no problems driving it. Most of the time I leave the suspension dialed in to the 'race' setting, which is fine for most of my driving. MPG isn't quite as good as advertised. And will get slightly worse if you add the APR stage 1 kit (even though APR claims otherwise) - my combined MPG is around 22. However gas milage is still darn respectable considering the performance. Adding the stage 1 APR kit drops the 0-60 time to under 4 secs. And keeping the foot off the gas pedal becomes an exercise in will power. One of the things I have come to like a lot about the Golf R is that it is a wolf in sheep's clothing. It doesn't beg for attention from law enforcement like other performance cars do. Yet, it has plenty of thrill providing capabilities whenever the mood strikes. And it's practical enough for grocery shopping and driving my kids. Overall, there is very little that I would have changed about this car. My 1st complaint is the lack of a sun roof on the R model. On the flip side, a sunroof decreases chassis stiffness and moves the center of gravity higher, both of which adversely affect handling. Supposedly the Euro spec model comes with a sunroof. I could have sacrificed a little in the handling dept. for a sunroof. A 2nd complaint is that there is no middle ground for the engine mapping. The DCC provides 2 engine mappings - 'normal' and 'race' which are at opposite ends of the spectrum. VW needs a setting between those two. The 'race' setting would be great if you don't mind frequent visits to the gas station. And the 'normal' setting just isn't quite peppy enough. A 3rd change would be to add an over drive gear for highway driving. At the 80+ mph speeds on many interstates, the Golf R hums along around 3k rpm, well into its power band. An overdrive gear would definitely help with gas milage. Alright, so no car is going to perfectly appeal to everyone. For me, the Golf R is about as good as it gets, especially when compared to the other junk that car makers are putting on the market. BTW - I had been a Honda owner for over 15 years and am glad to be rid of them.
Related Volkswagen Golf R info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Fayetteville AR
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Edison NJ
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Hampton VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Athens GA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Anchorage AK
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hollywood FL
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Virginia Beach VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Providence RI
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Decatur GA
- Used Volkswagen Routan Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017 Garden Grove CA
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016 Lawrenceville GA
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2014 Alexandria VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019