Consumer Rating
(2)
2015 Volkswagen Golf R Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive overall performance
  • comfortable ride
  • upscale interior
  • hatchback convenience
  • admirable fuel economy.
  • Expensive for the level of performance
  • infotainment system trails competitors.
List Price Estimate
$17,603 - $21,573
Used Golf R for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Volkswagen Golf R is the hottest hatchback today, but it comes at a costly premium. Fortunately, once past the price of admission, would-be owners don't need to sacrifice much more, as the R requires very few compromises in the name of performance.

Vehicle overview

High atop the Golf lineup, the 2015 Volkswagen Golf R enjoys its position as the ultimate performer in the hot hatchback category. More capable than even the Volkswagen GTI, the R boasts a turbocharged 292-hp engine and all-wheel drive. With some of its traditional competitors now absent, there simply isn't another hatchback to challenge it. When it comes to value, however, the Golf R doesn't make much of an argument for itself.

From outward appearances, there's not a lot to distinguish the Golf R from the already fun-to-drive GTI. Besides quad exhaust pipes and some minor badging and trim pieces, these cars will look identical to the casual observer. The big differences lie beneath the surface and, ultimately, in performance. Volkswagen took the existing 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine from the GTI and managed to extract an additional 82 hp out of it for a total of 292 hp. That also constitutes a 15 percent increase over the previous Golf R, which was last seen in 2013. In addition to the boost in output, the Golf R sends power to all four wheels instead of just the front ones, and also gains suspension and brake upgrades. These all contribute to superior handling and grip.

Unfortunately, these significant differences drive the price skyward as quickly as the Golf R leaves the line under hard acceleration. With the 2015 Volkswagen Golf R's price nearing the $40,000 mark when new, we question its value, as even higher-performing American muscle cars are more affordable. In the absence of its historical hot hatchback foes, however, the 2015 Volkswagen Golf R is currently in a class of its own. The Subaru WRX STI is now only sold as a sedan, and a new Mazdaspeed 3 is nowhere to be found. For drivers seeking hatchback thrills on more modest budgets, the Ford Focus ST, Mini Cooper S and VW's own GTI are still wildly entertaining. But if you want the ultimate all-wheel-drive sport compact hatchback that's also upscale and comfortable to drive every day, the Golf R is your car.

2015 Volkswagen Golf R models

The 2015 Volkswagen Golf R is a four-door hatchback that can seat up to five passengers. Standard features on the Golf R include 18-inch wheels with performance tires, automatic and adaptive xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition and entry, automatic wipers, cruise control, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front sport seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, a two-way power-adjustable passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, split-folding rear seats with a center pass-through, a rearview camera, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker CD player with satellite radio and a media device input.

Adding the optional DCC and Navigation package will get you 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a driver-selectable adaptive suspension, a navigation system and a Fender premium audio system.

2015 Highlights

The Volkswagen Golf R is all-new for 2015.

Performance & mpg

Power for the 2015 Volkswagen Golf R comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder that produces 292 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque. For now, the only transmission available is a six-speed automated manual (VW's DSG), but a traditional six-speed manual is expected to debut later on for 2016. Power is sent to all four wheels, helping to launch the Golf R to 60 mph in a mere 4.9 seconds by VW's estimate.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway), which is quite good for a performance-focused vehicle. By comparison, the considerably less powerful Golf GTI is rated at 28 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 VW Golf R include antilock disc brakes, automatic hill hold, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A post-crash braking system is also standard and automatically applies the brakes after an impact to reduce the likelihood of a secondary crash.

Also standard is VW's Car-Net emergency telematics system with features that include automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers).

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the related 2015 VW Golf earned the highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" rating in the side-impact, roof-strength and seats/head restraints (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

With all four wheels being driven, the Golf R benefits from an exceptional amount of traction. Acceleration is brisk, with none of the front wheelspin or torque steer normally associated with front-drive performance hatchbacks. As speed gathers and revs climb, the exhaust note grows from a low burble to a soaring baritone. Fortunately, at cruising speed on the highway, there's no drone.

Driven quickly around turns, the Golf R is predictable and remarkably balanced. This isn't a totally focused track-day weapon like the WRX STI, but, on public roads, the Golf R excels. Where many performance-focused vehicles sacrifice comfort and ride quality (like the STI), the VW makes no such compromises. There's enough suspension compliance to absorb rough pavement, and adding the optional adaptive suspension further widens capabilities with softer Comfort and stiffer Race modes.

Interior

The 2015 VW Golf R's interior is very similar to that of the GTI. It's characterized by a conservative design that makes use of high-quality materials and thoughtful placement of controls. The Golf R only adds a few unique flourishes in the way of trim elements and badging, though, and some shoppers may find these changes too subtle to justify the substantial price difference between the Golf R and GTI.

Just as in the Golf and GTI, the R's infotainment system is underwhelming. The 5.8-inch touchscreen is smaller and lacks the crisp graphics some rival systems offer, and traffic information can't be overlaid on the navigation system's map. Another issue (but still not a deal-breaker) is VW's proprietary cable for mobile devices. Instead of using a widely accepted USB port, a specific cable must be used to connect, and that cable tends to require removing a phone from its protective case in order to plug in.

In terms of comfort, the Golf R gets high marks. The standard sport seats offer suitable lateral support for aggressive driving, yet are well shaped and cushioned for longer road trips. There's a wealth of front-seat space for larger drivers and passengers and, at least compared to other hatchbacks, the rear seats feature adult-sized head- and legroom. The rear seat cushions are mounted a bit low, however, making them better suited to smaller occupants over long distances.

Behind the rear seats, up to 22.8 cubic feet of luggage space is available, if stacked to the roof. You'll probably only pile stuff half that high, but that space is certainly adequate for day-to-day duties. Fold those seats down flat, however, and up to 52.7 cubic feet are available, making it a cargo-carrying leader in the class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volkswagen Golf R.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Launch Edition Delivers its Promise! 10K Miles
JK WETHING,08/08/2015
w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I have really been enjoying my Golf R DSG now for just over 10k miles. I use it for daily driving and I am really surprised about the all around capabilities of this car. As you can see by the mileage I am a pretty daily commuter and with 3 1/2 months I have put 10k miles on my little Fun Box. Plain and simple, this is an Audi in so many ways. Overall I have had nothing, but great things to say about this car. This car will not Wow you at first. It drives very nice and is compliant for everyday use. The moment you find the Race Mode along with a heavier foot.... and then you will simply say out loud..... "Holy Sh....". It does not initially seem fast at the top half of the soft pedal. This really is an awesome vehicle after you get to know that this is not a Boy Toy, but rather a very nicely balanced Stealth Fighter. I should mention that I have a 5 year old and and a 7 year old and they both ride comfortably in the back. I would also say that I have had adults up to 5' 9" that fit OK in the back seats. Keep in mind that I am over 6' and adjusted my seat forward for adults. I only have a very short list about what I would improve for simply my personal taste. Don't get me wrong, this car is really great in so many ways. 1. I am 6" 2" and 225 lbs..... I do at times feel a little tight in the seats after about an hour. Just returned from a round trip of 1300 miles and did just fine. Maybe just time to start doing some sit ups. 2. Replaced 3 of 4 - 19" wheels along with one tire due to bends from local Northeast US Potholes. Trust me- Buy the Road Hazard Warranty- I paid $900 and already received a receipt for $2600 in parts and Labor that I did not have to layout. The ride is not bad, but the bumps around here make for a very cautious ride. Swapping for 18" wheels this winter. 3. VW needs to wake up with this entertainment head unit. My wife just got a new 15' Subaru Outback and the Tech is better on this unit...? Yes, I want it all for $40k. OK, I think I am ready to go take a drive.....RRRRRRRRRRR
great car
Steve Nagel,02/02/2016
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
See all 2 reviews of the 2015 Volkswagen Golf R
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf R features & specs

More about the 2015 Volkswagen Golf R
More About This Model

Quick Summary
For the 2015 model year, Volkswagen's Golf R returns with all the merits of the recently redesigned Golf. There's more power, additional features and a bit more refinement than before, even though styling changes are subtle. We drove a Euro-spec model to a racetrack north of Los Angeles to see how it stacks up against the competition.

What Is It?
The 2015 Volkswagen Golf R is a four-door hatchback that further improves upon the Golf GTI's performance. Output from the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is increased from the GTI's 210 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque to 292 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. These numbers represent about a 15 percent power increase over the previous Golf R as well.

For the 2015 model year, a paddle-shifted six-speed DSG automated manual is the only available transmission. The 2016 model will be available with a six-speed manual and should be at dealerships in the late summer of 2015. All wheel-drive is standard on both.

2015 Volkswagen Golf R

Prices will start at $37,415 when the Golf R goes on sale near the end of February. For the money, you're essentially getting all of the features from the range-topping GTI Autobahn trim, which includes a sunroof, leather upholstery and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Golf R further benefits from selectable drive modes and sportier suspension tuning. Options include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, a navigation system, a premium Fender audio system and parking sensors for an additional $2,495.

How Does It Drive on the Street?
The Golf R awakens with a pleasant low burble. Clutch engagement is light enough to not be a burden in stop-and-go traffic, and the shifter easily rows through the gears. As we departed L.A. bound for Buttonwillow Raceway, 150 miles north, the heavily rutted and pockmarked roads did little to upset the Golf R or its occupants. And that's really its most significant attribute: sporty handling without sacrificing ride quality.

The standard Golf R features three drive modes (Normal, Sport and Individual) that alter throttle response and DSG shift behavior. The optional DCC adaptive suspension adds Comfort and Race modes as well. Comfort mode is softer than Normal mode, and Race mode (the stiffest setting) reduces traction and stability control intervention. There's a noticeable difference in ride compliance between Comfort and Race modes, but not to the point where it significantly changes the car's character. The base trim non-adjustable dampers split the difference between the DCC suspension's Normal and Sport modes.

Rolling into the throttle from a stop demonstrates the Golf R's ample power, which is produced without turbo lag. As speed gathers and revs climb, the exhaust note grows from a low burble to a soaring baritone. Fortunately, at cruising speed on the highway, there's no drone. Road irregularities are well damped and the cabin remains isolated from road and wind noise, making longer road trips less of a chore than in some of its rivals.

We drove only manual transmission versions despite their late availability. All of our test cars were Euro-spec models, which differ from the U.S. model in some minor cosmetic touches and also feature automatic stop-start ignition.

How Does It Do on a Track?
At Buttonwillow Raceway, where we could freely explore the Golf's limits, VW's hottest hatch easily proved its mettle. Acceleration is strong enough to make VW's claimed 0-60 time of 4.9 seconds seem plausible. Wheelspin and torque steer are almost nonexistent thanks to the all-wheel-drive system. The tachometer suggests that the engine will wind out to 7,500 rpm, but there's no advantage revving past about 6,200 rpm, as power tapers off significantly after that.

2015 Volkswagen Golf R

Steering effort is high, but appropriate for a car with clear sporting intentions. There's enough information available through the wheel to be confident in front grip. Turn-in is crisp and very trustworthy, instilling enough confidence to truly explore the limits. With most of its 3,283 pounds on the front tires, we expected considerable understeer but it never materialized. The weight is obvious, but the Golf R goes where it's pointed — even in tighter turns.

Applying power coming out of the curves, we felt an occasional hesitation that was courtesy of the XDS+ cross differential system, which brakes the inside wheel in order to maintain more even traction across all four wheels. It felt a little overprotective on a closed track, but didn't detract too much from the overall experience. Stability control is well tuned for performance driving and intervenes minimally. Unlike with its predecessor, the new Golf R's electronic driver aids can be completely disabled.

On the whole, performance was praiseworthy for the average driver, though not particularly challenging for drivers with track experience. We left with the impression that the Golf R is a street car that drivers can have fun with on track, rather than a track car that had been adapted for street use. More power and even stiffer suspension settings in Race mode would give the Golf R the potential to push from mildly to wildly entertaining, giving it a broader appeal for more seasoned drivers.

How Is the Interior?
Aside from some subtle cues like seat stitching, trim elements and a few additional performance-related buttons, the 2015 Volkswagen Golf R's interior is exactly what you'd get from a well-appointed Golf GTI. The design foregoes flashy exuberance in favor of understated austerity, and that gives the cabin a slight premium look and feel. The quality of materials is better than average for the class, as is its solid construction.

2015 Volkswagen Golf R

Front seats provide excellent all-around support and the firm padding doesn't create any uncomfortable pressure points, even after several hours. There's plenty of space for taller drivers, and rear passengers won't feel cramped either. Rear seat cushions are mounted a little low, which means that only smaller passengers will be comfortable over longer periods.

There are 22.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, which is plenty for daily duties. Fold the seats flat and cargo capacity jumps to a class-leading 52.7 cubic feet.

What Safety Features Are Offered?
In addition to the typical safety features and airbags found in most hatchbacks, the 2015 Golf R also includes VW's CarNet emergency telematics system, which provides safety, diagnostic and remote-access features. There's also a standard post-crash braking system that applies the brakes in the event of a collision to prevent secondary impacts. Optional items include front and rear parking sensors and a frontal collision warning (late availability).

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
Official fuel economy figures from the EPA are not yet available, but Volkswagen claims that the Golf R with the DSG transmission should achieve 30 mpg on the highway.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Volkswagen clearly has the Subaru WRX STI in the Golf R's crosshairs. The Subaru sedan's base price undercuts the VW's by about $2,000, and there's no doubt that it's a more exciting car to drive. Unfortunately, that all comes at the expense of comfort and refinement. Unless a good portion of its life will be spent on a racetrack or glassy-smooth roads, we prefer the Golf R for its broader appeal.

Similarly, if most of your driving will be on public roads, VW's own GTI will likely prove sufficient for most drivers. If you take into account the $13,000 or so difference you'd be pocketing, the case for the GTI looks much stronger. The Audi S3 shares the underlying Golf platform and adds a healthy dose of premium and luxury features. Understandably, that refinement costs about $4,500 more than the Golf R as a result.

Perhaps not a direct competitor, the slightly more affordable BMW 2 Series could also be considered as an alternative. In the other direction, the new Ford Mustang GT offers thrills with a little less refinement. And it comes with a 435-hp V8.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
The 2015 Volkswagen Golf R's greatest strengths are its overall comfort, hatchback versatility and sure-footed all-wheel drive. All these attributes combine to make it unique among fun-to-drive vehicles. It may not be the fastest car at a track day or autocross event, but it is the top dog among the GTI crowd.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
There are faster and more engaging cars for less money. Consider the $13,000 premium you'll pay to get a Golf R versus the already entertaining Golf GTI and it's hard to make a case for value.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf R Overview

The Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf R is offered in the following submodels: Golf R Hatchback. Available styles include w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Golf R lease specials

