Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2012 Volkswagen Golf R Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong turbocharged engine
  • standard all-wheel drive
  • sharp handling characteristics
  • hatchback versatility
  • two- or four-door configurations
  • interior sophistication.
  • Considerably more expensive than the regular GTI
  • lack of interior storage space
  • manual gearbox only.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's pricey, but the 2012 Volkswagen Golf R offers a very appealing mix of performance, utility and rarity.

Vehicle overview

Years ago, Volkswagen ran a series of rather humorous "Un-Pimp Your Ride" TV spots. The basic premise was that the more mature VW GTI needed no modification compared to trendy hopped-up economy hatchbacks. For 2012 that's still true, but it seems Volkswagen has gone off and done a bit of pimping anyway with its new Golf R.

Of course, this is a restrained, German-style VW we're talking about. You won't find any giant wings, multicolor mood lights or scissor-type doors here. Instead, the 2012 Volkswagen Golf R is a Golf that's been tastefully upgraded one level past the GTI. Power, handling and braking have all been improved, and the car looks a bit more aggressive thanks to a lowered stance, restyled front and rear fascias and twin exhaust tips that exit beneath the center of the rear bumper.

Under the hood is the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that's used in the Audi TTS. In Golf R spec, it produces 256 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. It's an eager and throaty-sounding engine, and provides noticeably quicker acceleration than the GTI. The Golf R also comes standard with all-wheel drive, something you won't find on any other Golf. Besides providing extra traction in wet weather, the Golf R's AWD system helps the car accelerate out of corners more quickly, eliminates torque steer and generally provides more confidence. Overall handling is also sharper thanks to a retuned suspension. The Golf R certainly rides more firmly than the GTI, though, and you'll need to be OK with driving stick with a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission -- an automatic transmission isn't offered.

Even so, daily usability is still one of the Golf R's biggest draws. Like the Golf and GTI, it's a roomy hatchback offered in a two- or four-door layout, with an upscale interior and plenty of standard features. Yet it's also got enough performance to put a grin on your face. That extra performance is perhaps hard to justify when you look at the window sticker -- the R's base price is about $10,000 more than a base GTI. And if it's performance you really want, you'll still likely be happier with a cheaper Mazdaspeed 3 or even a more powerful Ford Mustang GT. But the 2012 Volkswagen Golf R is special in its own right. America, your pimped GTI has arrived.

2012 Volkswagen Golf R models

The 2012 Volkswagen Golf R hatchback is offered as a two-door or four-door. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, sport front seats, heated front seats, leather upholstery, special Golf R badges and trim details, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface. Opting for the Sunroof and Navigation package gets you a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, a premium audio system, a navigation system and, for the four-door Golf R only, power recline for the driver seat.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Volkswagen Golf R is all-new.

Performance & mpg

The Golf R comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 256 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is the only transmission offered. All-wheel drive is also standard. EPA estimated fuel economy, which stands at 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined, is respectable for a performance car.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Golf R went from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. It's a quick time, but hardly outstanding for this class of car.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the all-wheel-drive 2012 Volkswagen Golf R includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the related GTI earned a top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Golf R stopped from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is average for a car with all-season tires.

Driving

The 2012 Golf R takes the successful recipe of the GTI and improves it considerably with more power and sharper handling. The turbocharged inline-4 has plenty of torque, making it easy to burble about on congested city streets. But you don't really get the full whack of turbocharged thrust until about 2,800 rpm, meaning you have to keep the engine on boil if you want immediate acceleration. The transmission shifter's light-effort action is very similar to the GTI's, but the throws are shorter. Not only is it excellent for spirited driving, it's remarkably easy to use around town.

Thanks to all-wheel drive, the 2012 Volkswagen Golf R carves through the corners with perfect composure, and the GTI's occasional torque steer is nowhere to be found. It's certainly a fun car to drive aggressively around corners. Pushed to its limits, though, the R is let down by its all-season tires; many competing cars come with grippier summer-spec tires. In terms of ride quality, the Golf R is firm, but never objectionable unless the pavement is in truly miserable shape.

Interior

Among sporty hatchbacks, we rank the 2012 Golf R's interior at the top. The cabin reflects a serious and mature design, with hints of Audi's upscale trim and switchgear throughout. You won't find better materials in the segment, nor front seats that are as sporty and supportive for punchy driving or casual cruising. Unfortunately, you also won't find many places to stash phones, wallets and sunglasses, since the Golf R suffers from a lack of useful storage spaces. The optional navigation system is easy to program, but its map size and displayed street names are noticeably hobbled by the small display screen.

Gaining access to the surprisingly roomy rear seats is naturally easier with the four-door model, but ingress and egress to the two-door's rear seat is relatively painless. Behind the rear seats, the cargo area can hold up to 12.4 cubic feet. That's double the capacity of a Mini Cooper, but about average for other hatchbacks. This volume increases when the split-folding rear seats are down, opening up 46 cubic feet of room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Volkswagen Golf R.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hole in one
hadalotofcars,10/26/2012
For me, when it comes to driving a smaller car, I used to get nervous - poor performance coupled with inexpensive looks and low-end interiors. I reluctantly paid the premium for the Golf R Nav 4-Dr. After trekking home 8 hours from 3 states away, sleeping off the payment shock, and ignoring the guilt, I am relieved that I adore the car.
Down sizing to a Golf R has been pain free 4/25/12
mlc55,04/26/2012
I've only had mine since Saturday 4/21/12 and it was a fluke that I got it. I believe is the first sold in AR. I've owned a '91 Galant VR4 (modded) and most recently an Infiniti FX45 so I'm not a stranger to powerful AWD cars, but both past cars lacked in handling. I was looking at a WRX but it seemed cheap inside. This Golf is very nice fit & finish inside, handles really well, and eagerly accelerates, redline comes quick. I don't really notice any noisiness, have used the bluetooth featurewith the windows down while winding out 4th gear. I didn't really need a GPS, Sunroof, or dynaudio. The carbon steel gray metallic paint give's it that serious machine look. This is my new daily driver.
Lives up to its reviews ...
bwilken,01/28/2012
I just drove home in a fully loaded Type R. It's everything I expected. While I'll wait a bit before sticking my foot in the firewall, the car seems to get up and go pretty much as reviewers have reported. Handling, fit and finish are great too. Ride is pretty much comparable to my Mercedes 350SLK, firm but not punishing. The user interface to the car's nav, stereo, etc. is first rate, better thought out than my Audi's MMI. I'm hard pressed to figure, however, why VW failed to include a Homelink transmitter.
6 Years in and still love it
rUBlue,08/26/2018
4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I've owned my R for 6 years now and still adore it. I drove it off the lot for 35.5k, which was tough to find since dealers were not budging much on this model. The performance, the styling, the hatchback functionality, build quality, it's is all there (as it should be for the price). The design spanks anything in its class, (looking at you Subaru, EVO, Ford RS, Honda Type-R etc...) At the time VW was only releasing this model every 4 years so as an owner, it's been cool to drive a car that I don't see at every other turn like most cars in LA. The interior of the car is very spacious, fits 5 adults easily, excellent for very tall drivers and yet still maintains a short footprint making it easier to squeeze into tight spaces. This car has been so much fun to drive, it's been difficult to not get into trouble as this car can haul some ass. The AWD drive is a step up over any FWD, but could still use some tweaking, at times you still get some torque steer and it seems to kick in late on heavy cornering. There's a bit of turbo lag, due to its larger turbo but once you wind up the engine to 3500 RPM this thing is a beast! You need to be an experienced manual trans driver to get the most out of this car. There's a bit of body roll as well, but the sport suspension makes for a good balance of comfort and responsive handling which is important when driving in LA county's notoriously terrible roads. My sore points: some of the radio settings are buried under too many menus, the body roll, the not so perfect AWD, the seats aren't super comfortable for long hauls, the A/C temperature is only either cold or not, luckily there's many fan settings and vents to maneuver the air around, the electronic speed limiter :(. The car feels heavy and solid and the exhaust note although not obnoxious, can def get your blood pressure rising. As for maintenance, dealer handled the first 36k miles which made the first 3 years super easy. I recently had to replace the clutch slave cylinder at 55K, it was a dodgy plastic part (now made of metal), and was a real bear to replace, but other than that, the car has been rock solid and I have only had to replace wear n' tear items. I've been pleasantly surprised with its overall reliability, especially for a European car, and aside from the few complaints above, I still love my R and have no plans to get rid of it. This one is going to be a lifer.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
256 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%

More about the 2012 Volkswagen Golf R
More About This Model

So, we're getting a 2012 Volkswagen Golf R with a pumped-up version of the VW GTI's turbocharged inline-4 engine with 266 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Fine. This almost makes up for the fact that we're not getting the 2010 Volkswagen Scirocco R, the super-sexed-up MkIII VW364 car, from Wolfsburg. On the other hand, we have to wait. While the rest of the planet gets its Golf R starting now, North America has to wait, because our Golf R won't arrive until the second quarter of 2011 as a 2012 model. Sigh.

Payoff being at least that the Golf MkVI VW360, known as the Golf R with the new fourth-generation version of Haldex 4Motion all-wheel drive, is a better all-round hottie than any like competitor on the planet and is therefore worth the wait.

It won't separate your retinas with its dynamics like a Ford Focus RS or Mugen-tuned Honda Civic Type R, neither of which will ever make it to North America (legally, anyway). However, the VW Golf R smothers the overrated old 247-hp VW R32 V6 in all ways but exhaust sound satisfaction, and we think it feels more a premium effort than the 263-hp Mazdaspeed 3 (it damned well should, of course, seeing as it'll probably cost about $8,500 more than the Mazda).

And so we've just driven the 2012 Volkswagen Golf R for two days, much of it on roads in the Austrian Alps that are thick with snow, and this trunkless marvel points, goes hard and soothes all at once.

R32 VR6-Withdrawal Group Hug
On American soil, the VW R32 with its VR6 engine and previous-generation Haldex all-wheel-drive setup became a bit of a legend, complete with breathless Internet bulletin boards all a-gush with how it kicked so much damned ass.

Which, it did, sort of. But not really. The 4Motion was the big draw for most R32 buyers — VW's survey says so, so we ain't just guessing here — and then there was that we-don't-need-no-stinkin'-turbo 3.2-liter VR6. Apparently it just didn't matter how underpowered and fuel-sucking that heavy, narrow-angle V6 has been, because it did the Pavlov thing for Americans, who could say, "at least it's a V6, dude." The engine was never really any good in the Audi TT either, and for the same reasons. But, boy, did VW Group make a lot of money on each one sold. Admittedly, too, the thing could sing real pretty through those pipes.

But, well, it's time to give it up, guys. (VW's R32 survey says you're almost all guys, as in males. Like roughly 100 percent.) The whole VR6 engine program has been scrapped already. It is time for the exceptionally better EA113 inline-4, in this case the turbocharged, direct-injected 2.0-liter TSI that we've recently driven with much delight in the VW Scirocco R.

One thing that should help us break this tortured sort of man-hug and move on to the better 2.0-liter turbo is the matter of 266 hp at 6,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque at 2,000-5,000 rpm. And you can't deny that 12.6 pounds of Golf R that each 2.0 TSI horse has to carry is much better than the 14.2 pounds that every VR6 pony had to pack. In fact, the brand-new MkVI GTI with the latest EA888 turbo-4 burdens each horse with 15.8 pounds.

A Man's Car
This VW Golf R with the 2.0 TSI is exactly what we need to stop the criticism leveled at small cars with turbocharged four-cylinder engines. There's so much premium-ness built into this car that it is not to be believed, and we mean that in the amazingly good way. A long list of upgrades in both manufacturing and anti-NVH development has made every member of the Golf MkVI family feel as substantial as an Audi A6.

And then there is the long list of features. Like the latest quick-acting all-wheel drive making snowy roads feel like dry roads, plus making serious acceleration numbers on dry roads and communicating in the corners through the flat-bottom R-type steering wheel. Like the sheer quality of the interior design that no longer seems as if it's compensating for shortcomings in another department.

The Golf R is a fully copacetic package, gents. And particularly as a four-door hatch, the new Golf R looks normal-ish, certainly when compared to the blatant sport stance designed into the Scirocco. No boy racers need even apply.

And Then on Ice and Snow
You can probably see that the weather in the Austrian Alps for our drive of a 2012 Volkswagen Golf R ablaze in Tornado Red proved perfect for testing the majority of the reasons for buying one. Though there are engineering and dynamic reasons why we would prefer a mechanical Torsen center differential, no car built on the VW Group's PQ35 chassis has ever had anything but a Haldex. Some say it's due to cost issues in having to beef up the chassis to properly mesh with a Torsen's reactive properties, especially when the engine is transversely mounted.

No matter, this fourth-gen pro-active Haldex system is just right on this lighter Golf. Its most important innovation is the way that the hydraulically activated system (435 psi) is always prepared to manage the driving forces and weight transfer in far less time than the Haldex AWD system it replaces. The previous differential could also send 100 percent of traction to the front or rear axle, but this one reacts now like the proverbial lightning. While hammering around the local mountain roads and circling a local ice-racing circuit with studded tires, we learned that the 2012 Volkswagen Golf R is always under control, even while drifting the racing circuit's curves at 6,500 rpm.

On the slick stuff, at least, the stability control still has a safety net engaged even when you switch off the system, so it would still intervene while we were trying to be teenagers for life, kicking sideways and using the hand brake and so on. But this is not exactly a dumb move for a series-built car that is expected to spend some portion of its life in controlled sledding under similar conditions. It corrects things just enough to keep the less capable out of the snowbanks.

Das Fahren auf der Autobahn
There's a good chance that the 2012 Volkswagen Golf R for North America will be limited to 130 mph like the GTI and others, which might make police-chase television shows seem a little like restrictor-plate NASCAR weekends if the getaway car is a VW. We weren't in North America, though, were we? No.

At 155 mph on glorious portions of no-limit autobahn on the way back to Munich airport, there is that low hum from the turbo engine's twin-pipe exhaust that's very close to the note of the R32, only the greatly improved acoustic insulation of the cabin admits less of it than the R32 did. Meanwhile, the stability afforded by the suspension is very much as you'd expect in a premium car, a benefit from a sport setup for the suspension's Mubea springs (20 percent firmer than the GTI springs), which lower the car an inch. In Europe you have the option of Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), electronic control of the Sachs dampers for Comfort, Normal or Sport modes. Our sources in North America say, "Chances are that our cars will come loaded, so DCC would be standard in the price." (It's Christmas every day of the year, isn't it?)

Our lipstick-red test car had the standard 18-inch wheels instead of the optional 19-inchers, but it did have the optional, broad-shouldered VW Motorsports seats that, simply put, must be available for this car in the United States or we shall storm the gates of VW HQ in Herndon, Virginia. As with the Scirocco R, these Talladega wheels slay us bad, almost as cool as the optional 18-inch Khartoum black units for the GTI.

The six-speed manual transmission is standard equipment for this car, but if we were expecting to drive the 2012 Volkswagen Golf R daily, we'd get the optional dual-clutch automated DSG manual. Then again, if we were slamming around a bit regularly and given to saying things to passengers like "Watch this!" then we'd go with the manual. Projections have two-thirds of Golf R buyers taking the DSG. Also, about 70 percent will choose the four-door version of this car over the two-door.

Accelerating to 60 mph with the DSG gearbox and launch control and 225/40R18 82V Continental ContiWinterContact tires under the fenders took about a second less than an R32.

Is It Coming? Really? Really?
No one in Wolfsburg or Herndon will go on the record as confirming or denying, but the definite majority told us that we would not be far off if we say that yes, the Volkswagen Golf R is coming to the U.S. Volkswagen of America is just a little nervous about bringing it in too hot on the heels of the new 200-hp 2010 Volkswagen GTI that just arrived.

But it will come, however reluctantly VW's business people on both sides of the ocean might be about it. The 2012 Volkswagen Golf R will be a limited edition of between 1,500 and 3,000 cars, with prices starting at $32,500 or so for a manual-equipped two-door. We might even get four-doors for a slight premium. As one executive told us after a couple schnapps toss-backs, "I mean, hell, we build a lot of these. If the U.S. would want more Rs, then we would just make some more."

Love that attitude.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored press event to facilitate this report, which originally appeared on insideline.com.

Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R Overview

The Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R is offered in the following submodels: Golf R Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2dr Hatchback AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R Base is priced between $16,995 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 68888 and95228 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Volkswagen Golf RS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Volkswagen Golf R for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2012 Golf RS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,995 and mileage as low as 68888 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R.

Can't find a used 2012 Volkswagen Golf Rs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Golf R for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,673.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,476.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Golf R for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,372.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,201.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Volkswagen Golf R?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Golf R lease specials

