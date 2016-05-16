Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf R for Sale Near Me

128 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Golf R Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 128 listings
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    105,528 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,881

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    58,851 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,490

    $3,085 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    82,221 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,999

    $1,603 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Black
    certified

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    17,558 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,002

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    68,732 miles

    $19,799

    $1,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    84,161 miles

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    88,962 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,395

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    88,234 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,981

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    104,383 miles

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    117,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,800

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    142,076 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    63,226 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,677

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    127,872 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Golf R in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Golf R

    99,501 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Golf R in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Golf R

    86,819 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    $2,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Golf R in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Golf R

    74,358 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,990

    $1,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Golf R in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Golf R

    53,160 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf R searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 128 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf R
  4. Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf R

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf R

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf R
Overall Consumer Rating
4.68 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (13%)
A magnificent true driver's car
JT Noonan,05/16/2016
4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I did a lot of research on the R, including comparing the 2012/2013 model mk6 with the current mk7. I bought a used mk6 with 21k miles for about $12k less than a new one and I couldn't be happier. The AWD is fantastic, especially in cornering. It has plenty of power, any more and you run the risk of multiple speeding tickets. The 6 speed is the best I've ever used. The turbo sound is beautiful. The pervasive criticism of the mk6 R has been mainly that it should do more and offer more, such as offering a DSG transmission (as in Europe), more aggressive styling and the ability to turn off stability control and more HP. Not for me. I'm not going to take it to the track. I hate automatics (even DSG's) and I prefer the understated styling. I want people to think it's just a Golf. Further, the new mk7 doesn't offer a sunroof (my mk6 does) and has limited and basic colors to choose from (none that I liked). My dark grey/greenish understated R mk6 is perfect. My only complaint is that there is no basic USB (why they put in a proprietary MIDI cable I don't know). The integration with iPhone could have been done better, even in 2012. Sat/Nav is acceptable. The sound quality is superb, however. This is a driver's car for old school manual transmission enthusiasts that enjoy *the art* of driving, more than just shaving .5 seconds off 0-60 that a DSG would give you.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Golf R
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Golf R info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.