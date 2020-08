Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf R for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Volkswagen Golf R w/Sunroof & Navi comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Volkswagen Golf R w/Sunroof & Navi is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2013 Volkswagen Golf R: Volkswagen is known for its approach to performance value, and the Golf R is no exception. The Golf R is the priciest version of the Golf, with an 2.0L engine and all-wheel drivetrain taken directly from the Audi TTS, but the base price comes in $10,000 less. The Golf R's understated styling and a well-engineered interior are classic Volkswagen. The Golf also comes in both 3- and 5-door variations for greater flexibility. Interesting features of this model are sporty, Stylish, and upscale with available all-wheel-drive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf R with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWPF7AJ0DW002623

Stock: DW002623

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020