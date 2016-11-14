2017 Volkswagen Golf R Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive performance from the all-wheel-drive system
- Great handling without sacrificing ride quality
- Interior is well built with excellent materials
- Accommodating and flexible cargo space
- Performance gains may not justify the hefty price tag
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Golf R does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.5 / 5
2017 Volkswagen Golf R models
The 2017 Volkswagen Golf R is a higher-performance version of the Golf and GTI. It is only available as a five-passenger, four-door hatchback with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (292 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque). Power is sent to all four wheels through either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DSG).
A base model Golf R is available in very limited quantities with standard feature highlights that include 18-inch wheels with performance tires, adaptive xenon headlights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a 12-way power driver seat, heated front seats, VW Car-Net emergency telematics and infotainment, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, an eight-speaker CD player with satellite radio and USB/auxiliary input.
The Golf R with DCC and Navigation is more common and adds an adaptive suspension system (called DCC) and a navigation system along with 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning system, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control and a Fender premium audio system.
Trim tested
Driving5.0
Comfort4.5
Interior5.0
Utility4.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.5 / 5
|Driving
|5.0
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|5.0
|Utility
|4.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volkswagen Golf R.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Golf R models:
- VW Car-Net
- In an emergency or breakdown, help is only a button push away.
- Front Assist
- This system will warn you if you're in danger of rear-ending the car in front and apply the brakes if you don't.
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- In a crash, the brakes automatically engage to prevent additional impacts.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Golf R
Related Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack