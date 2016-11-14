The Golf R is a car that many just can't understand. $41K for a mere VW Golf? It's certainly no chick magnet regardless of color. And it's not designed to cosset the boss on a ride to a sales appointment. But like the mundane-appearing WW II freighters that packed hidden heavy guns, it is a real "Q ship." For those who value performance , it equals or exceeds more than a few so-called sports-cars. Compare its acceleration, handling, and braking statistics, for example, to those of the last generation C5 Corvette. While equipped with the same engine and transmission as the Audi S3 and TTS, it sells for thousands less with fit and finish to match. Unlike some ostensibly competitive "hot hatches," it doesn't beat you up in daily driving. It's as quiet as many popular sedans, it absorbs road irregularities with aplomb, and provides all the convenience of a four-door hatchback that can haul all kinds of stuff home from Best Buy and Home Depot. Oh yes, it's not perfect. The video screen is simply too small and the lack of an automatic garage door opener is inexplicable. Similarly, I very much dislike the car's inability to run the navigation system without having to listen to the radio. The new adaptive cruise control is terrific, but the lane-keeping system needs a good bit of work. Whatever you, do not compare this car to the previous generation Golf-R. Having just sold my 2012 R, I can say without the slightest hesitation, it's vastly better, particularly in NVH. The car's greatest problem are its beautiful, very light alloy wheels. They simply are not sufficiently strong to withstand the potholes of late Midwestern winters. And at a replacement cost of $800 a wheel, that's not a trivial issue. Additionally, VW needs to do some work with its proximity warning system and integrated navigation system. Unless you turn it off completely, there is no way to shut off the proximity system's warning sound, which most times remains on far too long. Similarly, there is no way to use the navigation system without also having the radio running. Honda's figured that one out, VW should, too.

