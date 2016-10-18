Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R for Sale Near Me

Lewisville Volkswagen - Lewisville / Texas

<b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 2017 Volkswagen Golf R . This model has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This Volkswagen Golf R has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model is equipped with all wheel drive. This model shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This Volkswagen Golf R features cruise control for long trips. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. This small car has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. This model is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. With the adjustable lumbar support in this unit your back will love you. This small car is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: WVWVF7AU4HW092317

Stock: L200298A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020