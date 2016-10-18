Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 128 listings
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    50,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $25,995

    $3,977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Red
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    19,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,995

    $3,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    34,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,000

    $1,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    50,924 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    55,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,495

    $2,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    59,613 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,433

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    15,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $33,146

    $1,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    27,550 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,579

    $1,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    25,369 miles
    Fair Deal

    $32,992

    $468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    40,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,900

    $1,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    24,770 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $32,000

    $760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    46,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,333

    $1,188 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    51,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $29,991

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    36,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,988

    $968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    17,236 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,708

    $748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Red
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    27,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,990

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    14,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,998

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Red
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    54,891 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,087

    $1,427 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 128 listings
2017 rrrrrrrrr is a true pirates car
Alan,10/18/2016
w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I love my new golf R! I was skeptical at first even with all the reviews, however after I test drove the car I was hooked. The car moves like a rocket, but holds the road tight. The 19 inch tires are wonderful,and I bought a set of 17 inch snows that will come in handy here in the northeast. The fender sound system is better than most, and the ability to switch driving modes from comfort to race really makes a difference.I can truly say this is a great car to drive and enjoy!
