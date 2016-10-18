Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R for Sale Near Me
- 50,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$25,995$3,977 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
BACKUP CAMERA 1 OWNER NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU1HW148438
Stock: 148438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,995$3,099 Below Market
Affordable Used Cars Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU4HW084993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,000$1,961 Below Market
Heritage Subaru Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
**BALANCE OF A 5 YEAR OR 60,000 MILE WARRANTY**NAVIGATION**REAR VIEW CAMERA**HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS**AWD**DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE INCLUDING LANE DEPARTURE AND BLIND SPOT DETECTION**ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN WITH A CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY** Recent Arrival! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Impressive performance from the all-wheel-drive system; great handling without sacrificing ride quality; interior is well built with excellent materials; accommodating and flexible cargo space Source: Edmunds *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU8HW108104
Stock: DU108104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 50,924 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2017 Volkswagen Golf R All Wheel Drive ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $40,615 RACE MODE ! MANUAL 6-SPEED TRANSMISSION ! NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! PREMIUM 17” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH ACTIVE SUSPENSION ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Lapiz Blue Metallic on Black Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AUXHW159071
Stock: 159071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,495$2,615 Below Market
Premier Auto Group NJ - Blackwood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU6HW188180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,613 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,433
Winnie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Winnie / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU9HW117037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$33,146$1,528 Below Market
Fields Volvo Cars Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
Come see this Super fun to drive hot wagon today! The Golf R is near 300hp and 300ft of torque put on to the pavement with VWs DSG electronically controlled dual-clutch transmission and their legendary 4 motion all-wheel drive system. This ultra-low mileage Hot hatchback will excite you on even the most mundane commutes. Heated front seats, Adaptive cruise control, Parking sensors, Navigation, Apple carplay, keyless entry, and fender auto make the already fun to drive car more enjoyable every single day! Come see this 2017 Golf R today before it is gone for good! Odometer is 39512 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. **FIELDS EXPERIENCE - FREE CAR WASHES**, **BLUETOOTH/MP3**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **SIRUIS XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS**, **PREMUIM LEATHER**, **4x4/AWD/FOUR WHEEL DRIVE**, **LOCAL TRADE**, Navigation System. Reviews: * Impressive performance from the all-wheel-drive system great handling without sacrificing ride quality interior is well built with excellent materials accommodating and flexible cargo space Source: Edmunds 2017 Volkswagen Golf R DCC Navigation 4Motion Fields Volvo Northfield carries a wide array of used cars, as well as certified pre-owned Volvos. We are a short drive from Chicago. Skokie, and Libertyville are minutes from our dealership in Northfield, Illinois. Speak with our Finance Department for details on an extended used car warranty. All of our used cars are safety-inspected in our Volvo Certified department. Visit www.volvonorthfield.com for driving directions or to inquire about current discounts and offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU8HW137582
Stock: V20209A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 27,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$31,579$1,334 Below Market
Colonial Subaru - Chesterfield / Virginia
ASK ABOUT CMA's EASY DELIVERY TO THE GREATER RICHMOND AREA. RARE!!!!, Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion, 2.0L TSI, 6-Speed Manual, AWD, Deep Black Pearl Metallic, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Radio: Discover Media w/6.5" Touchscreen Nav, Wheels: 19" Pretoria Alloy. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Colonial Subaru, the easy choice for your new or used vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU6HW148973
Stock: SP259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 25,369 milesFair Deal
$32,992$468 Below Market
Keyes Audi - Sherman Oaks / California
Just Serviced, Extremely Clean Vehicle, Tires in Great Condition, Professionally Detailed, Non-Smoker, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, High Beam Control (Light Assist), High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Lane Departure Warning System (Lane Assist), Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) Front & Rear, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Discover Media w/6.5" Touchscreen Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Pretoria Alloy.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 23/30 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Keyes Audi in an effort to save you TIME and MONEY, we have posted a VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE on the internet. Hurry!! This pricing philosophy leads to our cars selling VERY QUICKLY please call us (818) 528-5931.With more than 350 CARS to choose from, KEYES AUDI has the car that fits your life style. Reviews:* Impressive performance from the all-wheel-drive system; great handling without sacrificing ride quality; interior is well built with excellent materials; accommodating and flexible cargo space Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU5HW145137
Stock: 490506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 40,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,900$1,565 Below Market
Nalley Volkswagen of Alpharetta - Alpharetta / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Certified. Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion BlackPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 22/31 City/Highway MPGCheck out Push Start @ http://www.nalleyvw.com/ for fast, simple, one click for all purchase. Contact our internet department for more information. This price includes all dealer fee's.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU8HW005961
Stock: HW005961
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 24,770 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$32,000$760 Below Market
Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
THIS SPECIAL PRICING IS AVAILABLE WITH APPROVED CREDIT. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.2017 VW GOLF R w/DCC & NAVIGATION* VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED* 2.0L 4-CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE* 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION* DCC DYNAMIC CHASSIS CONTROL* 4MOTIONÂ All-Wheel-Drive* ACTIVE SUSPENSION* APP-CONNECT W/ APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO* KEYLESS ACCESS W/ PUSH BUTTON START* 8 NAVIGATION SYSTEM (UPGRADED)* WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING* REARVIEW CAMERA* FENDERÂ PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM* DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE* PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PARK PILOT)* LANE DEPARTURE WARNING (LANE ASSIST)* HIGH BEAM CONTROL (LIGHT ASSIST)* XM RADIO* BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CONNECTIVITY* AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR* DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL* HEATED LEATHER SPORT SEATS* BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS* ADAPTIVE LIGHTING* LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS* LED FRONT TURN SIGNALS* ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL* FRONT ASSIST (AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING)* BLIND SPOT MONITOR w/REAR TRAFFIC ALERT* RAIN SENSING WIPERS* 19 ALLOY WHEELS* ALLOY PEDALS & DOOR SILL SCUFF PLATES* CHROME TIPPED QUAD SPORT EXHAUST* TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEMVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of Volkswagen limited warranty, but also a 112-point inspection/reconditioning, 90 days XM radio free trial, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at 5901 Peachtree Blvd, Atlanta, GA, 30341.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU6HW142946
Stock: TK595284B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 46,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,333$1,188 Below Market
Sir Walter Chevrolet - Raleigh / North Carolina
2017 Volkswagen Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion White NAVIGATION GPS NAV, LEATHER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, RECENT TRADE IN, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, REAR CAMERA, Navigation System. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/31 City/Highway MPGHere at Sir Walter Chevrolet we have a No Haggle pricing policy on all of our pre-owned vehicles. Internet price includes $500 appointment discount. Price increases by $500 without a scheduled appointment. We price our vehicles very competitively in the market to give you an extremely fair price right up front. We do not negotiate on the price of the vehicle. Most of our cars are priced at thousands below NADA retail value. We have taken many things into consideration when pricing the cars, exterior condition, miles, interior condition and warranty to name a few. Our cars are priced in the condition that you see them. As with any used vehicle, they have been driven on the road, parked in garages and parking lots and driven through all kinds of weather. Some wear and tear is normal. This may include some small scratches or door dings, interior wear, chips in the windshield etc. We have taken all of these into consideration and priced the vehicles accordingly. All vehicles must pass North Carolina State inspection. Cars come with one key unless otherwise noted or disclosed. Not all cars have second keys. Not all cars have owners manuals. We will be happy to price any parts or repairs that you may desire at our wholesale cost and include them in the deal and in your financing. We have GM Certified vehicles here on the lot, they come with a factory backed extended limited warranty (see dealer for details). Some of our vehicles are still covered under the original factory warranty and are therefore sold with the balance of that warranty in place. Some of our vehicles are sold AS-IS, this means that the buyer is responsible for all repairs. Some vehicles will have open recalls, we will provide all paperwork and disclose any recalls to you before purchase.Reviews:* Impressive performance from the all-wheel-drive system; great handling without sacrificing ride quality; interior is well built with excellent materials; accommodating and flexible cargo space Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU7HW068503
Stock: 14917A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 51,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$29,991
Lewisville Volkswagen - Lewisville / Texas
<b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 2017 Volkswagen Golf R . This model has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This Volkswagen Golf R has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model is equipped with all wheel drive. This model shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This Volkswagen Golf R features cruise control for long trips. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. This small car has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. This model is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. With the adjustable lumbar support in this unit your back will love you. This small car is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. <b>Additional Information</b> * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lewisville Volkswagen. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Certain vehicles listed may not be available, or may have different prices. Prices exclude state tax, license, document preparation fee, smog fee, and finance charges, if applicable. Vehicle option and pricing are subject to change. Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives. Pricing and availability varies by dealership. Please check with your dealer for more information. Prices do not include dealer charges, such as advertising, that can vary by manufacturer or region, or costs for selling, preparing, displaying or financing the vehicle. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level of a vehicle. Colors shown are the most accurate representations available. However, due to the limitations of web and monitor color display, we cannot guarantee that the colors depicted will exactly match the color of the car. Information provided is believed accurate but all specifications, pricing, and availability must be confirmed in writing (directly) with the dealer to be binding. The Dealer is not responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this application you the customer acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms. Pricing cannot be combined with any other offer, sales special, finance special or price quote. Some offers may require you to finance or lease your vehicle with Volkswagen Credit. All offers subject to credit approval. See dealer for complete details. Displayed price excludes special APR and Lease offers. **Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU4HW092317
Stock: L200298A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 36,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,988$968 Below Market
Car Pros Kia of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington
Everybody Knows Car Pros.2017 Volkswagen Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion 4Motion AWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L TSI Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion 4Motion, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L TSI, 6-Speed Manual, AWD, Black Leather.Here at Car Pros Tacoma Kia we take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at Car Pros is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:*Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!*Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!*In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! They are Great with numbers, and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! We Will Surprise You!* Free Car Washes with any Service!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!Car Pros Kia of Tacoma where everyone leaves with the new car that they want, at a price they can afford, from great people that will take care of you after the sale!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU7HW105355
Stock: P20195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 17,236 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$33,708$748 Below Market
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
2017 Volkswagen Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion AWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI **CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS **NAVIGATION **19\ PREMIUM WHEELS **FENDER SOUND SYSTEM **DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE **REMAINDER OF VOLKSWAGEN FACTORY WARRANTY Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? â¢ A Team driven to deliver great guest service â¢ Upfront pricing, fast and friendly â¢ Negotiation free buying experience â¢ Non-commissioned sales team â¢ Price Protection Guarantee â¢ 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee â¢ Every vehicle comes with a warranty â¢ Two offers to purchase your vehicle â¢ Financing options for every credit situation â¢ Invested in our communities Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities " " " " " " " " " https://www.bergstromauto.com/VehicleDetails/used-2017-Volkswagen-Golf_R-4_Door_DSG_w%2FDCC%2FNav-Oshkosh-WI/3433192743 " CDK
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU9HW171613
Stock: T17472A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,990
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. 292 Horsepower, AWD, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor warning, Heated Seats, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest Volkswagens at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU2HW000136
Stock: TR000136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 14,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,998
Puente Hills Volkswagen - City of Industry / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU3HW156240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,891 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,087$1,427 Below Market
Audi Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU0HW139228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
