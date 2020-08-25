Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf R for Sale Near Me

128 listings
  • 2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation

    51,015 miles

    $24,793

    $1,147 Below Market
  • 2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation in Black
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation

    39,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,551

    $557 Below Market
  • 2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation

    119,651 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,930

    $412 Below Market
  • 2015 Volkswagen Golf R in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Golf R

    87,362 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,437

  • 2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation

    58,092 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $26,999

  • 2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation in Gray
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation

    47,059 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,495

  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation

    3,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,990

    $1,013 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R

    56,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,863

    $1,439 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R

    28,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,950

  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation

    36,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,991

    $407 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation

    73,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,684

    $603 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation

    77,301 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,400

  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R

    62,806 miles

    $24,950

    $606 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R

    31,769 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,999

    $670 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R

    43,322 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,950

    $695 Below Market
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation

    107,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,495

  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R

    1,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,988

  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf R in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf R

    33,715 miles
    1 Accident, Personal Use

    $28,988

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf R

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Launch Edition Delivers its Promise! 10K Miles
JK WETHING,08/08/2015
w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I have really been enjoying my Golf R DSG now for just over 10k miles. I use it for daily driving and I am really surprised about the all around capabilities of this car. As you can see by the mileage I am a pretty daily commuter and with 3 1/2 months I have put 10k miles on my little Fun Box. Plain and simple, this is an Audi in so many ways. Overall I have had nothing, but great things to say about this car. This car will not Wow you at first. It drives very nice and is compliant for everyday use. The moment you find the Race Mode along with a heavier foot.... and then you will simply say out loud..... "Holy Sh....". It does not initially seem fast at the top half of the soft pedal. This really is an awesome vehicle after you get to know that this is not a Boy Toy, but rather a very nicely balanced Stealth Fighter. I should mention that I have a 5 year old and and a 7 year old and they both ride comfortably in the back. I would also say that I have had adults up to 5' 9" that fit OK in the back seats. Keep in mind that I am over 6' and adjusted my seat forward for adults. I only have a very short list about what I would improve for simply my personal taste. Don't get me wrong, this car is really great in so many ways. 1. I am 6" 2" and 225 lbs..... I do at times feel a little tight in the seats after about an hour. Just returned from a round trip of 1300 miles and did just fine. Maybe just time to start doing some sit ups. 2. Replaced 3 of 4 - 19" wheels along with one tire due to bends from local Northeast US Potholes. Trust me- Buy the Road Hazard Warranty- I paid $900 and already received a receipt for $2600 in parts and Labor that I did not have to layout. The ride is not bad, but the bumps around here make for a very cautious ride. Swapping for 18" wheels this winter. 3. VW needs to wake up with this entertainment head unit. My wife just got a new 15' Subaru Outback and the Tech is better on this unit...? Yes, I want it all for $40k. OK, I think I am ready to go take a drive.....RRRRRRRRRRR
