Context: I am an old guy with an age appropriate wife who can drive stick (priceless!: recommended as part of the pre nup). I live in the snowiest city in the USA. I have owned or leased BMWs and Audis with AWD among others. Many of the cars and the SUV that I have owned or leased have been AWD or 4WD. I have had my Golf R for 8 months and have 7200 miles on the odometer. Unique. Very easy to drive. Only complaint is ground clearance. This comes into play with the snow drifts that the snow plows leave at the end of my driveway. No issues with driving in snow but I have snow tires on 17 inch rims for the winter. Nice to have multiple driving modes and they seem to be genuinely alter the driving dynamics. Comfortable to be the passenger in any of the seats. My wife hated to ride in the BMWs and found them needlessly difficult to drive. I had to agree. The R is fast without being unruly. Excellent handling with a comfortable ride. But if you value your spine and dental work, avoid the pot holes! This my first car with a touch screen so not an expert but not a fan. I prefer buttons and knobs: you don't have to take your eyes off the road to work them. The touch screen is overly sensitive for my taste since you do not have to actually touch it to activate, getting within an 1/8 of an inch will trigger it. The electronics play nice with my iPhone. Not a big deal for me but that particular feature seems to be the deciding factor for car buying now. Pricey when compared to the base GTI but price difference is small when looking at a GTI with same suite of electronics. A bargain compared to its Audi S3 fraternal twin and trumps it because of available M6. GTI has a very nice ride and handling but the R is radically better. If you cannot afford an R and have to opt for the GTI, do NOT test drive the R. Update 4/7/2020. 14,000 miles. Still runs great. Still lots of fun to drive. Highway 30 mpg. Mixed 24 mpg. Rear brakes needed some attention. The GPS lost connection to the antenna after a commercial car wash, fixed under warranty. No issues on wet or snowy roads. I run snow tires in the winter. I have run 87, 89, 91 and 93 octane. No knocking with the lower grade but noticeable drop in performance.

