2018 Volkswagen Golf R Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive performance from the all-wheel-drive system
- Great handling without sacrificing ride quality
- Interior is well-built with excellent materials
- Accommodating and flexible cargo space
- Outstanding performance aside, hard to justify the lofty sticker price
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Golf R does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.5 / 10
With an abundance of power, sporty handling and all-wheel-drive stability, the 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is a wildly entertaining car that will boost your pulse rate. It's a star member of the hot-hatch club, which is fitting since VW practically invented the hot hatch with its original 1983 GTI. This newest R version packs 292 horsepower and improved handling and braking capability compared to a 2018 GTI. Naturally, it also boasts a comfortable interior and inherent hatchback versatility.
For 2018, the Golf R carries over largely unchanged, but with a few important tweaks. There are new LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights. The new headlights are adaptive, meaning they swivel in the direction of turns. There's a new 19-inch wheel design, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a customizable gauge cluster display, pedestrian detection built into the forward collision warning system, and VW's new six-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper transferable warranty.
Perhaps most important is the availability of a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to accompany the six-speed manual transmission. A boon to the performance enthusiast who loves the feeling of a manual transmission but faces the reality of bumper-to-bumper commutes, the new automatic also achieves slightly better fuel economy than the manual.
The only real knock on the Golf R — and it's a big one — is its lofty price tag. It's a hefty premium over the GTI, which isn't quite as capable but is a blast to drive. You're also in V8-powered muscle-car territory. Yet the Golf R is a top pick for any pragmatic performance enthusiast who wants outstanding performance, impressive utility, and a generous set of features.
2018 Volkswagen Golf R models
The 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is the hot-rod edition of the Golf and GTI hatchbacks. The four-door Golf R seats five and comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (292 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque). Power is sent to all four wheels through either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (called DSG).
Standard features include 19-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, keyless entry, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat and heated front seats. On the tech front, the R comes with VW Car-Net communications, Bluetooth, a navigation system, a digital gauge cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and an eight-speaker Fender audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.
Advanced safety and driver aids include front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning and mitigation, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning system, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volkswagen Golf R (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Golf R has received some revisions, including a new seven-speed automatic transmission. Our findings, however, remain applicable to this year's Golf R.
Driving9.0
Comfort8.5
Interior9.0
Utility8.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.5 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Golf R.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Golf R models:
- VW Car-Net
- Helps you connect with emergency services in case of a breakdown.
- Front Assist
- Warns you if you're in danger of rear-ending the car in front and applies the brakes if you don't.
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes after a collision has occurred to prevent additional impacts.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Golf R
Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack