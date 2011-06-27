  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding cabin materials and construction
  • superior ride and quietness
  • battery's low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling
  • just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs.
  • Less power and thus slower acceleration than some other electric vehicles
  • priced high for its class
  • limited availability
  • navigation system's slow responses to touch inputs.
Volkswagen e-Golf for Sale
List Price Estimate
$9,313 - $12,206
Edmunds' Expert Review

Our new favorite compact electric vehicle, the 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf stands out from the growing crowd of EVs with its superior driving dynamics, impressive range and optimized battery charging equipment. And thanks to careful packaging, it has all the practicality of any other four-door Golf hatchback.

Vehicle overview

The unmitigated competence of Volkswagen's first electric car in the United States cannot be understated. Starting with the sound foundation of the seventh-generation 2015 Golf hatchback (which is reviewed separately), VW built the four-door e-Golf to be a premium offering in the growing class of compact EVs. Rather than detracting from the standard Golf's dynamic qualities, the electrified version may even enhance them, depending on your priorities.

On the outside, the 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf looks just like the rest of the redesigned 2015 Golf lineup. The only real differentiating features are a shuttered grille and some unique wheel and LED lighting treatments to distinguish the electric model. Even with its lithium-ion battery pack placed under the front and rear seats, the e-Golf has exactly the same cargo capacity as the standard four-door Golf. The low-slung battery array also helps the e-Golf maintain the same excellent handling traits as the regular models and, in our view, its highway ride is superior and quieter to boot.

The VW e-Golf's electric motor generates a maximum 115 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, which is sent through a single-speed transmission. Acceleration is competitive for EVs, and range depends on driving style, of course, but you can expect between 80 and 100 miles on a single charge. Speaking of charging, a standard high-capacity 7.2 kW onboard charger allows a full recharge in four hours, using an optional 240-volt wall charger available for garages and carports. (Charging on a standard household plug takes about 20 hours). The e-Golf is also capable of using select DC "fast-charging" outlets, which can replenish 80 percent of the battery in about 30 minutes.

The 2015 e-Golf's price (before tax credits and incentives) is a little higher than similar electric cars, but its features and standard equipment are better than most. For instance, LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, a 5.8-inch touchscreen navigation system and heated front seats are all standard. Bear in mind, though, that like many other electric cars, the e-Golf is initially available only at participating dealers in select East Coast and West Coast states.

Of course there are a growing number of EVs for 2015, including the stalwart and affordable 2015 Nissan Leaf, cute-as-a-button 2015 Fiat 500e and engaging 2015 Ford Focus Electric. There are also some newer luxury-brand options in the distinctively styled BMW i3 and the Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive. But if you're interested in an EV that doesn't scream "look at me," and retains all the practicality and dynamic qualities of its model line, then you owe it to yourself to test-drive the 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf.

2015 Volkswagen e-Golf models

The 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf is a four-door hatchback electric vehicle (EV) offered in two trim levels: Limited Edition and SEL Premium. Standard equipment for the Limited Edition includes power heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, LED running lights and 16-inch steel wheels with low-rolling-resistance all-season tires.

Interior features include dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, an electrically heated windshield, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rearview camera, automatic wipers, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and manual-slide/power-reclining front seats with heating and manual lumbar adjustment. Rear seats are 60/40-split-folding with a pass-through armrest. Standard technology features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, USB/iPhone integration, an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio, VW's Car-Net telematics and a 5.8-inch touchscreen that provides for all manner of controls, including a standard SD card-based navigation system.

The SEL Premium adds 16-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, cruise control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf is an all-new electric car based on the recently redesigned VW Golf hatchback.

Performance & mpg

The e-Golf is powered by a synchronous permanent-magnet AC motor that develops a maximum of 115 horsepower and an impressive 199 pound-feet of torque in default Normal driving mode (94 hp/162 lb-ft in Eco and 74 hp/129 lb-ft in Eco+ modes) that uses a single-speed transmission to drive the front wheels. Electric power is supplied by an under-floor lithium-ion battery pack with an overall capacity of 24.2 kWh.

The e-Golf has a 7.2 kW onboard charger as standard equipment, enabling the batteries to be recharged in any of three ways. While the standard charging cable can plug into any 110/120-volt electrical socket and fully charge the battery in roughly 20 hours, a more optimal setup is a dedicated 240-volt wall unit that utilizes the full 7.2 kW to charge batteries in less than four hours. Further, the e-Golf comes equipped with a standard Combined Charging System (CCS) which allows the car to use the SAE standard DC fast-charging infrastructure (available at select charging stations), which delivers power at up to 50 kW, bringing the battery's state of charge up to 80 percent in approximately 30 minutes.

While the EPA estimates fuel (electricity) consumption at 29 kWh per 100 miles traveled (and thus range to be a modest 83 miles), our own testing experience suggests a realistic range in the default Normal mode of 106 miles on our suburban evaluation loop, with 6 miles remaining. This was, in part, due to the e-Golf's unique ability to customize regenerative braking among four different levels to maximize energy recovery. Range can be further extended if either Eco or Eco+ drive modes are used.

At our test track in Normal mode, the 2015 e-Golf accelerated to 60 mph in 9.3 seconds. This is a little slower than the Chevrolet Spark EV, but quicker than the Ford Focus EV.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 VW e-Golf include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A post-crash braking system is also standard and automatically applies the brakes after an impact to reduce the likelihood of a secondary crash. Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are standard.

Also included is VW's Car-Net emergency telematics service, which offers automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net app for Apple and Android smartphones lets owners control many of these functions on the go.

In Edmunds braking tests, the e-Golf stopped from 60 mph in 117 feet, an impressive result for this class, only bettered by the much smaller and lighter BMW i3 EV.

Although the e-Golf has yet to be tested, in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash testing, the non-electric 2015 Golf earned the highest score of "Good" in tests for moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact, small-overlap frontal-offset impact, side impact and roof strength. Its head restraints and seats also received a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The e-Golf's ability to provide smooth and effortless drivability comes naturally due to the zero-shift direct-drive powertrain. The car's electric motor delivers maximum torque from a standstill, which makes for good response in city driving conditions. It's not going to win any drag races, and as speed builds, acceleration ebbs slightly. Still, you'll have no problem merging into highway traffic.

Unlike some other EVs, the e-Golf offers four distinct levels of lift-throttle regenerative braking that the driver may select with the shift lever up to the maximum "B" level. This is handy in traffic as well as for improving efficiency and extending range.

Another benefit of the batteries' under-floor location is that the electric hatchback's center of mass is low to the ground and as a result, provides a very stable highway ride and surprisingly good handling as well. In fact, the e-Golf matched the standard Golf's agility in our handling tests, and its power steering retains a smooth and direct response. This EV is easy to steer when you're parking, and the wheel is reassuringly firm and stable at highway speeds. And because there's no engine, the e-Golf is amazingly quiet in any situation. Volkswagen's engineers added a whirring sound for pedestrian awareness and safety.

Overall, the Volkswagen e-Golf feels exactly like a well-equipped Golf that just happens to be electric-powered, and from the perspective of comfort, its highway ride is actually better. For all these reasons, we awarded the 2015 e-Golf our highest "A" rating.

Interior

Volkswagen wisely avoided the temptation to alter the regular Golf's otherwise practical and functional interior for the 2015 VW e-Golf. Were it not for blue accent colors and a specialized power display replacing the tachometer, you would never guess this is the electric-powered version of the Golf.

That's a good thing because this cabin is furnished with well-grained materials that are soft to the touch, and the overall design is slightly austere but generally comfortable and even sporty. Buttons and switches are close to the driver and offer intuitive control over basic functions. The center information display is simple to use and the 5.8-inch touchscreen (also used to display the rearview camera image) is a tad small compared to others, but it works well and is easily read at a glance. The navigation system disappoints, however, with slow response to its clever unpinch-zoom (like an iPhone) and inability to overlay traffic information on the map. Instead, it lists traffic incidents in the vicinity.

Front seats provide ample support and comfort, even during long-distance driving stints, and not at the sacrifice of rear-seat passengers. The new e-Golf's added leg- and shoulder room make the small hatch feel spacious. Our lone criticism about the backseat is that although the low-mounted rear seat cushions afford ample headroom, they reduce thigh support for longer-legged passengers.

We are continually impressed with the packaging of the batteries under the floor of the e-Golf because its luggage and cargo capacity are identical to any other Golf hatchback. Up to 22.8 cubic feet of cargo can be accommodated behind the rear seats, while folding the seats completely flat provides a class-leading 52.7 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf.

5(50%)
4(22%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(22%)
3.8
18 reviews
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great, but know what you're getting into.
Jeff Rut,08/27/2015
SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I own an E-Golf, and generally I love it, but I don't think general discussion touches on two important points. First, my only real negative to the car: the Navigation/Entertainment System is a complete joke. The entertainment/navigation console takes a minute to boot up. So if you're going to use navigation, you have to turn on your car and wait a minute before you can get on your way. Then, the screen is slow, it's small, etc. I do like the little dashboard screen. Overall, Google Maps is incomparably better than VW's navigation. There's also a problem that it doesn't have standard USB power, and they just assume you have an iPhone, so no micro-USB/Android charger is available for their proprietary slot (I got a 3rd party wire off Amazon, but it's crazy slow). Also, it has a weird bluetooth problem where it switches up music sometimes. It's just generally clunky and ugly and problematic. It does allow an SD card full of MP3s, I know that's like 2003 tech but I actually really like it. Also, about the range: I drive with a heavy foot, mostly on freeway, I don't use the annoying auto-brake or evo modes, and I get 85 miles or so. Before I got the car, I thought charging stations were going to be a big deal. But unless you have charging at work, charging stations are really not a large part of the EV experience. Even in the Bay Area, you just can't count on one being available - somebody else is parked there, and will be parked there for at least another hour or two more. Or it's broken. Or a non electric vehicle parked there. You just can't rely on it 100%. Anyway, who wants to wait around an hour to charge up enough to get home? A better way to think about it is, every morning your car starts with a quarter tank of gas. Sure, if there's an EMERGENCY, or you need to BARELY extend your trip past the car's range, something will probably be available. But if you think this will be a regular occurrence for you, buy a gas or diesel car. OK, not to scare off buyers, because yeah I do love this car. If you have a regular daily commute it's incredibly cheap to operate, especially with the lease deals out there. Quality isn't luxury car, but it's very high-end for a low-end car. With the torque and tight turns, it's really fun to drive around town - I feel like I'm driving a go-kart around on city streets. It's not quite as good on the freeway, but it's not bad. I'm six and a half feet tall and my wife isn't all that much shorter, and it's still surprisingly spacious inside, I don't keep the slider all the way back. However, tall people up front does mean that the people in the back row have basically no space at all.
Love this car - never buy gas/oil/smog check again
mrmichaelwill,06/29/2015
SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I bought this car January 2015 assuming it is going to be our secondary car. Turns out its so much fun to drive that its used as our primary car, and we use the Honday Oddysee only when we need the extended range going on vacation, need more than 5 seats or transport bikes, or when second adult commutes to near by train station. At the rate it is going we are putting about 12k miles per year on the car, so I am glad I did not lease it. Update: May 2016 we replaced our Honda Odyssey with a Tesla Model X, and now the VW eGolf is our secondary car again. Still we put 25,000 miles on the eGolf in the last two and a half years and it is still a lot of fun to drive. Gas cars are still revving up behind me at the light when the immediate electric torque propels me forward continuously accelerating. My only gripe is that Volkswagen sold me the car with three years of remote phone access car-net service included and then two years in their sales people started harassing me Comcast / SiriusXM style to start paying $15/month for it. They are lying and harder to get rid of than toilet paper stuck to your shoe. Since tesla Model 3 comes out this July and has more range and a more honest business model I will probably trade the car in for that.
City Stealthmobile BEV
Randy,10/17/2015
SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
This is a 2nd car for me, for driving around in the city. The car does have limited range, I can get 5.5-5.8 miles per kwh, but I am retired and I do drive at or under the speed limit at all times, with most consumer devices turned off. What I like most about the e-golf is that it is just another Golf. It does not draw attention to itself. It does not say "hey, look at me, I'm a hybrid or electric car". It's low key, it's quiet, it's stealthy, and most importantly, it drives, due to it's heritage, like a german engineered car. Not like a japanese electric or hybrid econobox. It is purposeful, it's a city car, pure and simple. If I need to do a long distance trip, or get out of town and do some major driving, the TDI I have is for long distance trips. It's hard to put into words how a german car drives, compared to a japanese car... but you know it was designed to drive on Autobahns, and in the German, Swiss, and French alps too, in the twisties. And for all the mountains and canyons I drive in, I demand the way a german car drives, and gladly pay the premium for it. Update after 6 months: Still a nice car for the city and short trips. Key is to charge it at home, overnight, where filling up isn't so burdensome, and the cost of electricity is reasonable at $0.16 per kw, instead of using public infrastructure for recharging, which is quite a bit more expensive and time consuming, 2.5 to 3.25 hours each session. Forget about mooching electrons for free if you need a recharge, it's a business model doomed to failure. Provide your own infrastructure to charge, and you'll do fine Update after 1 year of use: Battery life has dropped to about a 7% loss in maximum range. I am averaging 6.0 miles per kwh with careful driving, over the last 2000 miles. My route remains a constant. What was 129 miles of range on a charge when new has dropped off to 120 miles now. Loss first started in the warm weather of May, and continues to drop in the heat of the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, CA. Odometer now reads 7750 on 10/19/16
Time Delayed Charging Feature-Forced to Use CARNET
Marc Hartranft,11/16/2015
Limited Edition 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
NOVEMBER 2018 UPDATE: I have logged just over 45,000 miles as a daily (75 miles round trip) commuter with the e-Golf. This has been a fantastic car with minimal maintenance requirements and perfect road reliability. Still fun to drive with never having to pump gas in the middle of the night or change oil every few months! The ONLY gripe with this car is VW's insistence that one must use CARNET software interface to enable time delayed charging feature@!! Talk about greedy!! Once the free use period runs out, they will begin to charge to use this web interface. Why would VW set up the car to not be able to support Level II chargers which support time delayed charge start times?? The dealer was "uninformed" or unwilling to disclose the limitation.
See all 18 reviews of the 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
126 city / 105 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
126 city / 105 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf features & specs

More about the 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf

Used 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Overview

The Used 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf is offered in the following submodels: e-Golf Hatchback. Available styles include SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and Limited Edition 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

