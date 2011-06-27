Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Electric Range
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $19,996
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE14,406 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Fremont - Fremont / California
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Atlantic Blue Metallic Titan Black; Cloth Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU8JW907098
Stock: JW907098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- Price Drop$22,991
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE2,997 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Start your adventure with our One Owner 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE Hatchback displayed in Deep Black Pearl. Powered by a 100kW Electric Motor that provides 134hp while connected to a Single Speed Automatic transmission that offers Normal, Eco and Eco driving modes. This Front Wheel Drive e-Golf offers a range that nears 126mpg with its fantastic design. Just charge it up and enjoy German engineering at its finest! Instantly recognizable, our e-Golf SE looks great with its LED daytime running lights and beautiful alloy wheels. The interior of our e-Golf SE has been designed with the driver in mind. Relax into heated front seats and enjoy thoughtful touches like an electrically heated windshield, a rearview camera, and keyless access with push-button start. Groove to your favorite music with the touchscreen sound system. Let Car-Net App Connect access your smartphone's music, apps, and messaging, then be on your way with the versatility of the hatchback design! Our Volkswagen e-Golf features Electronic Stability Control and Engine Braking Assist to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations and to provide additional peace of mind. You'll feel great about your eco-friendly choice that also happens to be fun to drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU6JW907133
Stock: 907133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $20,000
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE12,964 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hanlees Hilltop Nissan - Richmond / California
Atlantic Blue Metallic 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE FWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 134hpRecent Arrival! 126/111 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU7JW908954
Stock: HT20990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $18,995
Certified 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE9,606 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California
One Owner Carfax, 8 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, DC Fast Charging Package, Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Radio: Composition Media w/8" Touchscreen, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 16" Astana Aerodynamic Alloy.2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SEIncludes 1-Year, 12,000 Mile, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get one year of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU4JW907082
Stock: V5627
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $21,000
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE5,033 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burien Nissan - Burien / Washington
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SEA negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU6JW908945
Stock: P1416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $19,998Great Deal | $2,515 below market
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE5,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Volkswagen e-Golf includes: Total Value: $343. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Serviced at Dealer BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop Go, Forward Collision Warning AEB (Front Assist), pedestrian monitoring. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Volkswagen SE with Pure White exterior and Titan Black interior features a Electric Motor. Was $22,998. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'It combines all the practicality, personality and familiarity of a regular Golf and subtracts the tailpipe and all of its emissions. This electric car is remarkably free of compromise.'. 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU2KW902528
Stock: P9230A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- $18,998Great Deal | $2,393 below market
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE10,021 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Driver Assistance Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Pure White Titan Black; Cloth Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Porsche Irvine has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf. This Volkswagen includes: DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU3KW909620
Stock: KW909620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $18,995Great Deal | $2,353 below market
Certified 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE14,993 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California
One Owner Carfax, 8 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Driver Assistance Package, Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net services (capabilities require enrollment or subscription), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Warning & AEB (Front Assist), Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Radio: Composition Media w/8" Touchscreen, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 16" Split 5-Spoke Diamond-Turned.2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEIncludes 1-Year, 12,000 Mile, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get one year of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU9KW910478
Stock: V5626
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- $15,583Great Deal | $1,749 below market
Certified 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE21,797 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE* (FWD, Single-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 134hp) with only 21,797 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 2-Year/24,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2017 model year vehicles and earlier and a 1-Year/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2018 model year vehicles and newer, with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * e-Golf SE * 4D Hatchback * Electric ZEV 134hp * Single-Speed Automatic * FWD * White * Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces * Bumpers: body-color * Panic alarm * Power driver seat * Power steering * Power windows * Remote keyless entry * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU8HW953962
Stock: UV6912
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $26,571Great Deal | $2,554 below market
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium2,324 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium White Silver FWD Electric ZEV 134hp Single-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Showroom Sales Open!!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumperdillo Protection Plate for Rear Bumper, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop & Go, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Comfort Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Discover Pro w/9.25" Touchscreen Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 2298 miles below market average!Come to www.vwofkirkland.com To See Our Specials!! Call 425-898-2500 for help with any of Departments!! Like us on our Facebook page and see our how we are involved in our local Community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPR7AU8KW905584
Stock: 3069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- $24,271Great Deal | $1,530 below market
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium2,447 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Garden Grove - Garden Grove / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Pure White 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium FWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 134hp 126/111 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPR7AU6KW915000
Stock: 20086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $15,683Great Deal | $1,242 below market
Certified 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE20,531 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE* (FWD, Single-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 134hp) with only 20,531 miles (under 7k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 2-Year/24,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2017 model year vehicles and earlier and a 1-Year/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2018 model year vehicles and newer, with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Red Carpool Stickers * Hov Lane Ready * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * 8 Speakers * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * CD player * Front Bucket Seats * Fully automatic headlights * Heated door mirrors * Illuminated entry * MP3 decoder * Power door mirrors * Radio data system * Radio: Composition Media w/8 Touchscreen * Remote keyless entry * Split folding rear seat * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU0HW950831
Stock: UV6916
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $15,843Great Deal | $1,473 below market
Certified 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE22,473 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen - Walnut Creek / California
VW certified. See how Dirito Brothers makes car buying fun!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU7HW950776
Stock: 50114A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- Price Drop$15,588Great Deal | $2,457 below market
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE17,477 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Puente Hills Volkswagen - City of Industry / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU8HW950818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,999Great Deal | $1,914 below market
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium17,069 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - Calabasas / California
Only 17,069 Miles! This Volkswagen e-Golf delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. LUGGAGE NET -inc: For securing items in the cargo area, Wheels: 16" Astana Aerodynamic Alloy -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* This Volkswagen e-Golf Features the Following Options *V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic, Tires: 16" AS -inc: Low rolling-resistance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Volkswagen e-Golf come see us at Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas, 24181 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPR7AU8HW954681
Stock: THW954681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Price Drop$21,210Good Deal
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE4,577 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AUXKW910537
Stock: 10422274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- Price Drop$21,440Good Deal
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE5,175 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU1KW909745
Stock: 10414183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- $22,788Good Deal | $1,012 below market
Certified 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE12,095 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herzog-Meier Volkswagen - Beaverton / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Wireless, Fully Detailed, Keyless Entry, Accident Free Carfax History, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Collision Warning & AEB (Front Assist). Certified. SE126/111 City/Highway MPGHerzog-Meier is the #1 dealer for Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagens in the Northwest. Call, inquire online or come see us for a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU3KW902683
Stock: TW902683
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-08-2020