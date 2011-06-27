Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
298 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20152019
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$5K$35K
Price

Rating

Mileage

070K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

115120
Fuel Economy

Electric Range

120130
Electric Range

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $19,996

    2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    14,406 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Honda Fremont - Fremont / California

    Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Atlantic Blue Metallic Titan Black; Cloth Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU8JW907098
    Stock: JW907098
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • Price Drop
    $22,991

    2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    2,997 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona

    Start your adventure with our One Owner 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE Hatchback displayed in Deep Black Pearl. Powered by a 100kW Electric Motor that provides 134hp while connected to a Single Speed Automatic transmission that offers Normal, Eco and Eco driving modes. This Front Wheel Drive e-Golf offers a range that nears 126mpg with its fantastic design. Just charge it up and enjoy German engineering at its finest! Instantly recognizable, our e-Golf SE looks great with its LED daytime running lights and beautiful alloy wheels. The interior of our e-Golf SE has been designed with the driver in mind. Relax into heated front seats and enjoy thoughtful touches like an electrically heated windshield, a rearview camera, and keyless access with push-button start. Groove to your favorite music with the touchscreen sound system. Let Car-Net App Connect access your smartphone's music, apps, and messaging, then be on your way with the versatility of the hatchback design! Our Volkswagen e-Golf features Electronic Stability Control and Engine Braking Assist to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations and to provide additional peace of mind. You'll feel great about your eco-friendly choice that also happens to be fun to drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU6JW907133
    Stock: 907133
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $20,000

    2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    12,964 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hanlees Hilltop Nissan - Richmond / California

    Atlantic Blue Metallic 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE FWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 134hpRecent Arrival! 126/111 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU7JW908954
    Stock: HT20990
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-04-2020

  • $18,995

    Certified 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    9,606 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California

    One Owner Carfax, 8 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, DC Fast Charging Package, Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Radio: Composition Media w/8" Touchscreen, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 16" Astana Aerodynamic Alloy.2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SEIncludes 1-Year, 12,000 Mile, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get one year of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU4JW907082
    Stock: V5627
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-14-2020

  • $21,000

    2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    5,033 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Burien Nissan - Burien / Washington

    2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SEA negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU6JW908945
    Stock: P1416
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-17-2020

  • $19,998Great Deal | $2,515 below market

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    5,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts

    SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Volkswagen e-Golf includes: Total Value: $343. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Serviced at Dealer BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop Go, Forward Collision Warning AEB (Front Assist), pedestrian monitoring. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Volkswagen SE with Pure White exterior and Titan Black interior features a Electric Motor. Was $22,998. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'It combines all the practicality, personality and familiarity of a regular Golf and subtracts the tailpipe and all of its emissions. This electric car is remarkably free of compromise.'. 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU2KW902528
    Stock: P9230A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-19-2020

  • $18,998Great Deal | $2,393 below market

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    10,021 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California

    Driver Assistance Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Pure White Titan Black; Cloth Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Porsche Irvine has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf. This Volkswagen includes: DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU3KW909620
    Stock: KW909620
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2020

  • $18,995Great Deal | $2,353 below market

    Certified 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    14,993 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California

    One Owner Carfax, 8 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Driver Assistance Package, Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net services (capabilities require enrollment or subscription), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Warning & AEB (Front Assist), Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Radio: Composition Media w/8" Touchscreen, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 16" Split 5-Spoke Diamond-Turned.2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEIncludes 1-Year, 12,000 Mile, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get one year of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU9KW910478
    Stock: V5626
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-12-2020

  • $15,583Great Deal | $1,749 below market

    Certified 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    21,797 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California

    Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE* (FWD, Single-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 134hp) with only 21,797 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 2-Year/24,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2017 model year vehicles and earlier and a 1-Year/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2018 model year vehicles and newer, with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * e-Golf SE * 4D Hatchback * Electric ZEV 134hp * Single-Speed Automatic * FWD * White * Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces * Bumpers: body-color * Panic alarm * Power driver seat * Power steering * Power windows * Remote keyless entry * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU8HW953962
    Stock: UV6912
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-06-2020

  • $26,571Great Deal | $2,554 below market

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    2,324 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium White Silver FWD Electric ZEV 134hp Single-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Showroom Sales Open!!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumperdillo Protection Plate for Rear Bumper, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop & Go, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Comfort Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Discover Pro w/9.25" Touchscreen Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 2298 miles below market average!Come to www.vwofkirkland.com To See Our Specials!! Call 425-898-2500 for help with any of Departments!! Like us on our Facebook page and see our how we are involved in our local Community.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWPR7AU8KW905584
    Stock: 3069
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-10-2020

  • $24,271Great Deal | $1,530 below market

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    2,447 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen of Garden Grove - Garden Grove / California

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Pure White 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium FWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 134hp 126/111 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWPR7AU6KW915000
    Stock: 20086
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2020

  • $15,683Great Deal | $1,242 below market

    Certified 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    20,531 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California

    Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE* (FWD, Single-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 134hp) with only 20,531 miles (under 7k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 2-Year/24,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2017 model year vehicles and earlier and a 1-Year/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2018 model year vehicles and newer, with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Red Carpool Stickers * Hov Lane Ready * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * 8 Speakers * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * CD player * Front Bucket Seats * Fully automatic headlights * Heated door mirrors * Illuminated entry * MP3 decoder * Power door mirrors * Radio data system * Radio: Composition Media w/8 Touchscreen * Remote keyless entry * Split folding rear seat * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU0HW950831
    Stock: UV6916
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

  • $15,843Great Deal | $1,473 below market

    Certified 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    22,473 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen - Walnut Creek / California

    VW certified. See how Dirito Brothers makes car buying fun!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU7HW950776
    Stock: 50114A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 02-17-2020

  • Price Drop
    $15,588Great Deal | $2,457 below market

    2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    17,477 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Puente Hills Volkswagen - City of Industry / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU8HW950818
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,999Great Deal | $1,914 below market

    2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    17,069 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - Calabasas / California

    Only 17,069 Miles! This Volkswagen e-Golf delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. LUGGAGE NET -inc: For securing items in the cargo area, Wheels: 16" Astana Aerodynamic Alloy -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* This Volkswagen e-Golf Features the Following Options *V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic, Tires: 16" AS -inc: Low rolling-resistance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Volkswagen e-Golf come see us at Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas, 24181 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302. Just minutes away!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWPR7AU8HW954681
    Stock: THW954681
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • Price Drop
    $21,210Good Deal

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    4,577 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AUXKW910537
    Stock: 10422274
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2020

  • Price Drop
    $21,440Good Deal

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    5,175 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU1KW909745
    Stock: 10414183
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-07-2020

  • $22,788Good Deal | $1,012 below market

    Certified 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    12,095 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Herzog-Meier Volkswagen - Beaverton / Oregon

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Wireless, Fully Detailed, Keyless Entry, Accident Free Carfax History, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Collision Warning & AEB (Front Assist). Certified. SE126/111 City/Highway MPGHerzog-Meier is the #1 dealer for Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagens in the Northwest. Call, inquire online or come see us for a test drive today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVWKR7AU3KW902683
    Stock: TW902683
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-08-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 298 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen e-Golf
  4. Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf
e-Golf Reviews & Specs