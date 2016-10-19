Used 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf for Sale Near Me
- 43,497 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,950$2,095 Below Market
- 35,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500$1,806 Below Market
- 18,091 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,350$1,557 Below Market
- 55,671 miles
$10,495$1,137 Below Market
- 26,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,991$662 Below Market
- 13,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,950
- 37,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,988$1,290 Below Market
- 29,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,998
- 16,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,994
- 24,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,400
- 50,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,000
- 19,247 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,000
- 63,955 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,000
- 69,578 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,299
- 61,760 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,500
- 37,147 miles
$12,999
- 20,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,873$2,410 Below Market
- 6,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,577$1,889 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen e-Golf
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen e-Golf
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.818 Reviews
Report abuse
Jeff Rut,08/27/2015
SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I own an E-Golf, and generally I love it, but I don't think general discussion touches on two important points. First, my only real negative to the car: the Navigation/Entertainment System is a complete joke. The entertainment/navigation console takes a minute to boot up. So if you're going to use navigation, you have to turn on your car and wait a minute before you can get on your way. Then, the screen is slow, it's small, etc. I do like the little dashboard screen. Overall, Google Maps is incomparably better than VW's navigation. There's also a problem that it doesn't have standard USB power, and they just assume you have an iPhone, so no micro-USB/Android charger is available for their proprietary slot (I got a 3rd party wire off Amazon, but it's crazy slow). Also, it has a weird bluetooth problem where it switches up music sometimes. It's just generally clunky and ugly and problematic. It does allow an SD card full of MP3s, I know that's like 2003 tech but I actually really like it. Also, about the range: I drive with a heavy foot, mostly on freeway, I don't use the annoying auto-brake or evo modes, and I get 85 miles or so. Before I got the car, I thought charging stations were going to be a big deal. But unless you have charging at work, charging stations are really not a large part of the EV experience. Even in the Bay Area, you just can't count on one being available - somebody else is parked there, and will be parked there for at least another hour or two more. Or it's broken. Or a non electric vehicle parked there. You just can't rely on it 100%. Anyway, who wants to wait around an hour to charge up enough to get home? A better way to think about it is, every morning your car starts with a quarter tank of gas. Sure, if there's an EMERGENCY, or you need to BARELY extend your trip past the car's range, something will probably be available. But if you think this will be a regular occurrence for you, buy a gas or diesel car. OK, not to scare off buyers, because yeah I do love this car. If you have a regular daily commute it's incredibly cheap to operate, especially with the lease deals out there. Quality isn't luxury car, but it's very high-end for a low-end car. With the torque and tight turns, it's really fun to drive around town - I feel like I'm driving a go-kart around on city streets. It's not quite as good on the freeway, but it's not bad. I'm six and a half feet tall and my wife isn't all that much shorter, and it's still surprisingly spacious inside, I don't keep the slider all the way back. However, tall people up front does mean that the people in the back row have basically no space at all.
