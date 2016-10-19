Used 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf for Sale Near Me

298 listings
e-Golf Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 298 listings
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    43,497 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,950

    $2,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    35,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,500

    $1,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    18,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,350

    $1,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    55,671 miles

    $10,495

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    26,560 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,991

    $662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition

    13,069 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,950

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    37,011 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,988

    $1,290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition

    29,594 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    16,835 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,994

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    24,484 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,400

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition in Silver
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition

    50,558 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition in Silver
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition

    19,247 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    63,955 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition

    69,578 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,299

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    61,760 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    37,147 miles

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    20,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,873

    $2,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    6,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,577

    $1,889 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Showing 1 - 18 out of 298 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen e-Golf

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen e-Golf
Overall Consumer Rating
3.8 18 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 1
    (22%)
Great, but know what you're getting into.
Jeff Rut, 08/27/2015
SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I own an E-Golf, and generally I love it, but I don't think general discussion touches on two important points. First, my only real negative to the car: the Navigation/Entertainment System is a complete joke. The entertainment/navigation console takes a minute to boot up. So if you're going to use navigation, you have to turn on your car and wait a minute before you can get on your way. Then, the screen is slow, it's small, etc. I do like the little dashboard screen. Overall, Google Maps is incomparably better than VW's navigation. There's also a problem that it doesn't have standard USB power, and they just assume you have an iPhone, so no micro-USB/Android charger is available for their proprietary slot (I got a 3rd party wire off Amazon, but it's crazy slow). Also, it has a weird bluetooth problem where it switches up music sometimes. It's just generally clunky and ugly and problematic. It does allow an SD card full of MP3s, I know that's like 2003 tech but I actually really like it. Also, about the range: I drive with a heavy foot, mostly on freeway, I don't use the annoying auto-brake or evo modes, and I get 85 miles or so. Before I got the car, I thought charging stations were going to be a big deal. But unless you have charging at work, charging stations are really not a large part of the EV experience. Even in the Bay Area, you just can't count on one being available - somebody else is parked there, and will be parked there for at least another hour or two more. Or it's broken. Or a non electric vehicle parked there. You just can't rely on it 100%. Anyway, who wants to wait around an hour to charge up enough to get home? A better way to think about it is, every morning your car starts with a quarter tank of gas. Sure, if there's an EMERGENCY, or you need to BARELY extend your trip past the car's range, something will probably be available. But if you think this will be a regular occurrence for you, buy a gas or diesel car. OK, not to scare off buyers, because yeah I do love this car. If you have a regular daily commute it's incredibly cheap to operate, especially with the lease deals out there. Quality isn't luxury car, but it's very high-end for a low-end car. With the torque and tight turns, it's really fun to drive around town - I feel like I'm driving a go-kart around on city streets. It's not quite as good on the freeway, but it's not bad. I'm six and a half feet tall and my wife isn't all that much shorter, and it's still surprisingly spacious inside, I don't keep the slider all the way back. However, tall people up front does mean that the people in the back row have basically no space at all.
Report abuse
