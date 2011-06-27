Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Electric Range
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$10,873Great Deal | $2,410 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE20,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
LEAVING FOR AUCTION!!! YOU ARE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!!! CALL NOW!!! ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Limestone Gray Metallic 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE FWD Single-Speed Automatic 85KW 115HP ElectricOdometer is 9740 miles below market average! 126/105 City/Highway MPGReviews: Outstanding cabin materials and construction; superior ride and quietness; low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling; just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs; new lower-price base model. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU3GW915821
Stock: CW46611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- Price Drop$11,577Great Deal | $1,889 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE6,899 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keyes Hyundai - Los Angeles / California
CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Volkswagen Golf is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -CARFAX 1-Owner Thank you for inquiring about this vehicle. It is a non-smoker car and great on gas. Maintenance records available. At Keyes Hyundai Van Nuys, we do a complete 160 point inspection and we are proud of our Pre-Owned vehicles. Keyes Hyundai on Van Nuys is one of the largest Hyundai dealerships in America located on 5746 Van Nuys Blvd. We serve customers from Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Woodland Hills, Mission HillsTax, title, license, dealer fees, and dealer installed options (unless itemized above) are extra. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU2GW915258
Stock: 00300161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- $10,497Great Deal | $2,727 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE21,275 milesDelivery available*
New Century Volkswagen - Glendale / California
Deals, Deals, Deals! Our Summer Clearance is FINALLY here. We are open and ready to help during this difficult time. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, and showroom. Let us know how we can be of assistance from sales, delivery to online shopping options. All of our vehicles have been PRICED TO SELL for this summer clearance event. Come in today to lock in the savings on this beautiful: Pure White 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE Certified. Clean CARFAX. ONE OWNER, Non Smoker!, iPhone Integration / Mirror Link / Apple Carplay, MP3, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, VW Carnet / Emergency Services Integration, Satelite Radio / Sirius Radio, VW CERTIFIED !!!, DC Fast Charging Package. Odometer is 4187 miles below market average! 126/105 City/Highway MPG New Century Volkswagen, part of the New Century Auto Group, is dedicated to providing exceptional service and a premium experience. With almost three decades of automotive excellence we offer a commitment to an open, honest, and fair shopping experience. As an auto group we represent over 20 different locations and 10+ brands. We have done a great amount of work to have the perfect selection of Pre-Owned vehicles and have researched hundreds of dealerships within a 100 mile radius to ensure we are competitively priced. Come see us at New Century VW Glendale! www.newcenturyvw.com, Outstanding selection of New and Used vehicles, Financing options, serving Glendale, Pasadena, Burbank, Van Nuys, Studio City, and the greater LA Area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU2GW914708
Stock: U6466
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- New Listing$11,150Great Deal
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE21,192 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU0GW916490
Stock: 10433224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $10,851Great Deal | $2,797 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE18,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autosport - West Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU8GW915359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,500Great Deal | $1,544 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE28,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1318740 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AUXGW900152
Stock: c119645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Price Drop$11,250Great Deal | $1,734 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE23,856 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona
GOING TO AUCTION!! YOU'RE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!! CALL NOW!!ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!Reviews:* Outstanding cabin materials and construction; superior ride and quietness; low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling; just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs; new lower-price base model. Source: EdmundsBill Luke Santan is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike some of our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Santan's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billlukesantan.com to see the difference for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU0GW913699
Stock: SE20308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $10,695Great Deal | $1,279 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE30,018 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California
8 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Radio: Composition Media w/6.5" Touchscreen, Wheels: 16" Astona Aerodynamic Alloy.2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SEIncludes 2 Years, 24,000 miles, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get two years of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.Reviews: * Outstanding cabin materials and construction; superior ride and quietness; low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling; just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs; new lower-price base model. Source: EdmundsClean CARFAX.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU8GW902773
Stock: V200341A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $10,599Great Deal | $1,760 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE35,710 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Buy from the Safety and Comfort of Your Home!Volkswagen of Downtown LA is going the extra mile for our customers...Your Health and Safety are Our Top Priority!Buy Online!Talk, Text or Chat with us, our goal is to provide you a remarkable experience while keeping you safe.We Offer:Online Credit ApplicationProvide a Virtual Vehicle PresentationWe Can Complete Your Transaction RemotelyComplimentary Safe Delivery of Your Vehicle to Your Front Door and Pick-Up Your Trade-InAsk About Our Peace of Mind Payment Relief Program with 0% APR for up to 60 Months Plus No Payments for 90 Days!!!Call Us for Details!Volkswagen of Downtown LA presents for sale this 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This vehicle is finished in the Limestone exterior paint and Black interior. Other added factory options include: Certified. Multi Point Safety and Mechanical Inspection Performed By Certified Technician, Detailed Interior and Exterior for Delivery, Bluetooth Hands Free, Tire Rotation Performed, Fresh Cabin Filter, Fresh Engine Air Filter. 85KW 115HP Electric FWD Single-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner. 126/105 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX."Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge." "Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AUXGW916285
Stock: ZV7316
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- $13,490Great Deal | $1,624 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium27,225 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herman Cook Volkswagen - Encinitas / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Pacific Blue 126/105 City/Highway MPG FWD Single-Speed Automatic 85KW 115HP Electric SEL PremiumRecent Arrival! 126/105 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles Details: * Roadside Assistance * 100+ Point Inspection * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50At Herman Cook Volkswagen, you will never pay too much! Our pre-owned cars are priced to sell. No hassle, no haggle! Our best price is clearly posted for your convenience. Simply an outstanding car at a fantastic price. Call toll free for more details at (855) 637-8636. Herman Cook Volkswagen has been a family owned exclusive Volkswagen dealership since 1967. We have over 50 years of Volkswagen experience under our belts. We have a wonderful sales staff that will not only cater to your needs, but also give you a one-of-a-kind personalized sales experience. At Herman Cook Volkswagen, you are not just another sale, you become a part of our family. As a result of treating our customers as family for over 50 years we regularly sell and service Volkswagens to third generation customers, and in our opinion that�s pretty awesome! https://www.cookvw.com/Reviews: * Outstanding cabin materials and construction; superior ride and quietness; low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling; just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs; new lower-price base model. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPP7AU4GW916742
Stock: 6157
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $12,488Great Deal | $1,659 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE29,992 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE Limestone Gray Metallic FWD 85KW 115HP Electric Single-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Comfort Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Media w/6.5" Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" Astona Aerodynamic Alloy.Certified.Come to www.vwofkirkland.com To See Our Specials!! Call 425-898-2500 for help with any of Departments!! Like us on our Facebook page and see our how we are involved in our local Community.Reviews:* Outstanding cabin materials and construction; superior ride and quietness; low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling; just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs; new lower-price base model. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU5GW916999
Stock: 3005
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-08-2020
- $10,179Great Deal | $1,817 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE40,667 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cardinale Way Volkswagen - Corona / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. White 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE **CERTIFIED** FWD Single-Speed Automatic 85KW 115HP Electric CLEAN CARFAX, ** MANAGER SPECIAL **, ONE OWNER, ** CERTIFIED **, BLUETOOTH, MP3 CAPABLE, REAR VIEW CAMERA, e-Golf SE **CERTIFIED**.126/105 City/Highway MPGExperience the CardinaleWay difference. We develop outstanding relationships were everybody wins. Prices do not include dealer installed Protection Package for $995.00. Proudly serving Inland Empire, Corona, Riverside, Ontario, San Bernardino, Chio, Chino Hills, Norco, Orange County, Yorba Linda 92882.Reviews:* Outstanding cabin materials and construction; superior ride and quietness; low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling; just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs; new lower-price base model. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU8GW917208
Stock: VP4083
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- Price Drop$11,996Great Deal | $1,668 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium35,095 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beverly Hills BMW - Los Angeles / California
Only 35,095 Miles! This Volkswagen e-Golf delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16' Astona Aerodynamic Alloy, Vw Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access, Vw Car-Net Emergency Sos. This Volkswagen e-Golf Comes Equipped with These Options V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic, Tires: P205/55H16 AS BSW -inc: Low rolling-resistance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPP7AU6GW907492
Stock: TGW907492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- Price Drop$10,500Great Deal | $1,648 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE36,903 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona
HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!Reviews:* Outstanding cabin materials and construction; superior ride and quietness; low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling; just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs; new lower-price base model. Source: EdmundsBill Luke Santan is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike some of our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Santan's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billlukesantan.com to see the difference for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU1GW914022
Stock: SG19870A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $11,999Great Deal | $1,585 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE15,630 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Family Auto - Pleasant Grove / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU5GW916467
Stock: 812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995Great Deal | $1,910 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE30,030 milesDelivery available*
Midwestern Auto Group - Dublin / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU1GW914778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$11,988Good Deal | $1,340 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE8,978 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Honda of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE FWD Single-Speed Automatic 85KW 115HP Electric NON-SMOKER!, CLEAN CARFAX!, OIL CHANGED, e-Golf SE, 4D Hatchback, 85KW 115HP Electric, Single-Speed Automatic, Electronic Stability Control, MP3 decoder. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14761 miles below market average! 126/105 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Outstanding cabin materials and construction; superior ride and quietness; low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling; just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs; new lower-price base model. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU4GW915147
Stock: HXP10359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $11,499Good Deal | $1,229 below market
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE17,158 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hertz Car Sales Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Reflex Silver Metallic 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE FWD Single-Speed Automatic 85KW 115HP ElectricOdometer is 11571 miles below market average! 126/105 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/albuquerque or call us at 505-750-9578.Reviews: * Outstanding cabin materials and construction; superior ride and quietness; low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling; just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs; new lower-price base model. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU2GW910867
Stock: 46232B
Certified Pre-Owned: No