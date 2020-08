Close

New Century Volkswagen - Glendale / California

Deals, Deals, Deals! Our Summer Clearance is FINALLY here. We are open and ready to help during this difficult time. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, and showroom. Let us know how we can be of assistance from sales, delivery to online shopping options. All of our vehicles have been PRICED TO SELL for this summer clearance event. Come in today to lock in the savings on this beautiful: Pure White 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE Certified. Clean CARFAX. ONE OWNER, Non Smoker!, iPhone Integration / Mirror Link / Apple Carplay, MP3, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, VW Carnet / Emergency Services Integration, Satelite Radio / Sirius Radio, VW CERTIFIED !!!, DC Fast Charging Package. Odometer is 4187 miles below market average! 126/105 City/Highway MPG New Century Volkswagen, part of the New Century Auto Group, is dedicated to providing exceptional service and a premium experience. With almost three decades of automotive excellence we offer a commitment to an open, honest, and fair shopping experience. As an auto group we represent over 20 different locations and 10+ brands. We have done a great amount of work to have the perfect selection of Pre-Owned vehicles and have researched hundreds of dealerships within a 100 mile radius to ensure we are competitively priced. Come see us at New Century VW Glendale! www.newcenturyvw.com, Outstanding selection of New and Used vehicles, Financing options, serving Glendale, Pasadena, Burbank, Van Nuys, Studio City, and the greater LA Area.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

116 Combined MPG ( 126 City/ 105 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWKP7AU2GW914708

Stock: U6466

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-12-2020