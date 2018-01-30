2017 Volkswagen e-Golf Review
Pros & Cons
- Looks and drives more like a typical car than other EVs
- Premium interior materials
- Plenty of trunk space
- Comfortable and quiet ride
- Less electric range than other EVs
- Less cargo and storage capacity, too
- Not as many features for your money
- Limited availability
Which e-Golf does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Although some shoppers like that electric cars are different from the norm, many others don't want to deal with anything out of the ordinary. Something more normal would be better. Well, the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf is about as normal as you can get.
Other than the different wheels and the lack of a tailpipe, you might as well be looking at any other VW Golf from the outside. On the inside, the e-Golf has the same high-quality, user-friendly cabin with comfortable seats and a roomy back seat. The cargo area is even the same. And, yes, even the shifter is the same. There's no confusing or potentially dangerous newfangled thingy included only for the sake of being different.
Of course, once underway, the e-Golf is quite different from any other Golf. For starters, it's very quiet since its electric motor doesn't make nearly as much noise as the Golf's turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Acceleration is also smoother (no gears to work through), and the four-mode regenerative braking system pretty much allows you to drive with hardly ever using the brake pedal.
Now, the e-Golf isn't quite as fast as the regular Golf or even some other EVs, such as the BMW i3, Chevrolet Bolt or Hyundai Ioniq Electric. Its driving range of 125 miles is also middle of the pack. Overall, though, the 2017 VW e-Golf is one of the more appealing electric vehicles available. Anyone looking to ditch gasoline would be wise to check it out.
Notably, we picked the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf models
The 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf is the electric version of the regular Golf hatchback. It comes with a 35.8-kWh battery pack and a 134-horsepower electric motor that results in an EPA-estimated driving range of 125 miles. The three trim levels are: SE, Limited Edition and SEL Premium.
Standard equipment on the SE includes a 7.2-kW onboard charger, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power-reclining front seats (manual height and fore/aft adjustment), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Volkswagen Car-Net Security & Service remote services, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a USB port, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker sound system that includes a CD player and satellite radio. DC fast-charging capability is a stand-alone option.
The Limited adds the DC fast-charging capability, plus a more energy-efficient heating system, premium vinyl upholstery, parking sensors, an automated parking system, and Maneuver Braking, which can automatically brake the car when you're in danger of striking something while parking.
The SEL Premium adds LED headlights, an auto-dimming mirror and a navigation. It's the only trim level available with the Driver Assistance package that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic braking, lane keeping assist, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams, an upgraded touchscreen and the 12.3-inch all-digital Volkswagen Digital Cockpit gauge cluster.
Trim tested
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the e-Golf models:
- Intelligent Crash Response System
- Automatically engages the brakes after an accident, turns off the fuel pump, unlocks the doors and activates the hazard lights.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Detects and warns you when you're drifting out of your lane; it can take steering action if necessary.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you about an imminent collision with an object ahead. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
