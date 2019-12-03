Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,583$1,749 Below Market
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE* (FWD, Single-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 134hp) with only 21,797 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 2-Year/24,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2017 model year vehicles and earlier and a 1-Year/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2018 model year vehicles and newer, with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * e-Golf SE * 4D Hatchback * Electric ZEV 134hp * Single-Speed Automatic * FWD * White * Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces * Bumpers: body-color * Panic alarm * Power driver seat * Power steering * Power windows * Remote keyless entry * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU8HW953962
Stock: UV6912
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 20,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,683$1,242 Below Market
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE* (FWD, Single-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 134hp) with only 20,531 miles (under 7k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 2-Year/24,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2017 model year vehicles and earlier and a 1-Year/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2018 model year vehicles and newer, with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Red Carpool Stickers * Hov Lane Ready * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * 8 Speakers * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * CD player * Front Bucket Seats * Fully automatic headlights * Heated door mirrors * Illuminated entry * MP3 decoder * Power door mirrors * Radio data system * Radio: Composition Media w/8 Touchscreen * Remote keyless entry * Split folding rear seat * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU0HW950831
Stock: UV6916
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 22,473 milesNo accidents, Lease
$15,843$1,473 Below Market
Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen - Walnut Creek / California
VW certified. See how Dirito Brothers makes car buying fun!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU7HW950776
Stock: 50114A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 17,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,588$2,457 Below Market
Puente Hills Volkswagen - City of Industry / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU8HW950818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999$1,914 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - Calabasas / California
Only 17,069 Miles! This Volkswagen e-Golf delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. LUGGAGE NET -inc: For securing items in the cargo area, Wheels: 16" Astana Aerodynamic Alloy -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* This Volkswagen e-Golf Features the Following Options *V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic, Tires: 16" AS -inc: Low rolling-resistance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Volkswagen e-Golf come see us at Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas, 24181 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPR7AU8HW954681
Stock: THW954681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium19,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,295$1,092 Below Market
Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California
One Owner Carfax, 8 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Radio: Discover Media w/8" Touchscreen Navigation, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 16" Astana Aerodynamic Alloy.2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL PremiumIncludes 2 Years, 24,000 miles, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get two years of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPR7AU6HW950337
Stock: V200261A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 17,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,290$968 Below Market
Herman Cook Volkswagen - Encinitas / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Pure White 126/111 City/Highway MPG FWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 134hp SERecent Arrival! 126/111 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles Details: * Roadside Assistance * 100+ Point Inspection * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50At Herman Cook Volkswagen, you will never pay too much! Our pre-owned cars are priced to sell. No hassle, no haggle! Our best price is clearly posted for your convenience. Simply an outstanding car at a fantastic price. Call toll free for more details at (855) 637-8636. Herman Cook Volkswagen has been a family owned exclusive Volkswagen dealership since 1967. We have over 50 years of Volkswagen experience under our belts. We have a wonderful sales staff that will not only cater to your needs, but also give you a one-of-a-kind personalized sales experience. At Herman Cook Volkswagen, you are not just another sale, you become a part of our family. As a result of treating our customers as family for over 50 years we regularly sell and service Volkswagens to third generation customers, and in our opinion that�s pretty awesome! https://www.cookvw.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU5HW953546
Stock: 6220
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 19,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,991$498 Below Market
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE* (FWD, Single-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 134hp) with only 19,847 miles (under 7k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 2-Year/24,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2017 model year vehicles and earlier and a 1-Year/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2018 model year vehicles and newer, with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * 8 Speakers * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * Automatic temperature control * CD player * DC Fast Charging Package * Front Bucket Seats * Front dual zone A/C * Fully automatic headlights * Heated door mirrors * Illuminated entry * MP3 decoder * Power door mirrors * Radio data system * Radio: Composition Media w/8 Touchscreen * Remote keyless entry * Split folding rear seat * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AUXHW953896
Stock: UV6975
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 14,963 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,621$654 Below Market
Pacific Volkswagen - Hawthorne / California
125 MILES RANGE, SUPER CLEAN, VALID CAR POOL STICKERS, EXCELLENT CONDITIONCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. SE FWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 134hp126/111 City/Highway MPGPacific Volkswagen is one of only a handful of dealerships to receive the J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Award. In addition, and a Pacific Volkswagen exclusive, your first service (90 day) is on us. Our Certified and "PreLoved" vehicles are serviced by VW trained and Certified Technicians. No surprises! We do not keep smoked in cars. We encourage you to come in and compare the condition of our cars with other VW dealers. Take advantage of the price, and stay for the outstanding customer experience.Thank you for visiting Pacific Volkswagen. We look forward to meeting you soon. We are centrally located and easy to find. Just look for the two giant VW Beetle signs, off the 405 FWY, in the South Bay at the Rosecrans exit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU3HW950869
Stock: VLR21111
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 23,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,500
Toyota Marin - San Rafael / California
Odometer is 5321 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE.. SIMPLE PRICE, SIMPLE PROCESS, SIMPLE PAYMENT, OUR BEST PRICE, UPFRONT, ALWAYS BELOW MARKET. SAVE COUNTLESS HOURS, FREE ANNUAL INSPECTION. BUY 100% ONLINE. 126/111 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU0HW950473
Stock: JP16718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 20,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,490$752 Below Market
Herman Cook Volkswagen - Encinitas / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Deep Black Pearl 126/111 City/Highway MPG FWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 134hp SERecent Arrival! 126/111 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles Details: * 100+ Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50At Herman Cook Volkswagen, you will never pay too much! Our pre-owned cars are priced to sell. No hassle, no haggle! Our best price is clearly posted for your convenience. Simply an outstanding car at a fantastic price. Call toll free for more details at (855) 637-8636. Herman Cook Volkswagen has been a family owned exclusive Volkswagen dealership since 1967. We have over 50 years of Volkswagen experience under our belts. We have a wonderful sales staff that will not only cater to your needs, but also give you a one-of-a-kind personalized sales experience. At Herman Cook Volkswagen, you are not just another sale, you become a part of our family. As a result of treating our customers as family for over 50 years we regularly sell and service Volkswagens to third generation customers, and in our opinion that�s pretty awesome! https://www.cookvw.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU0HW953907
Stock: 6245
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 11,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,000$724 Below Market
San Tan Volkswagen - Gilbert / Arizona
EQUIPPED WITH DC QUICK CHARGECheck out this 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE before it's too late!*This Volkswagen e-Golf is a Bargain with These Options *Wheels: 16" Astana Aerodynamic Alloy -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic, Tires: 16" AS -inc: Low rolling-resistance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at San Tan Volkswagen, 1489 E. Motorplex loop, Gilbert, AZ 85297.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU8HW954240
Stock: PVW1177
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 18,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,495$919 Below Market
Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California
One Owner Carfax, 8 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Radio: Composition Media w/8" Touchscreen, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 16" Astana Aerodynamic Alloy.2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEIncludes 2 Years, 24,000 miles, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get two years of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU9HW953940
Stock: V5676
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium39,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995$1,273 Below Market
Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California
One Owner Carfax, 8 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Radio: Discover Media w/8" Touchscreen Navigation, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 16" Astana Aerodynamic Alloy.2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL PremiumIncludes 2 Years, 24,000 miles, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get two years of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.CARFAX One-Owner.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPR7AU9HW950221
Stock: V5654
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 17,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,500
San Tan Volkswagen - Gilbert / Arizona
*EQUIPPED WITH DC QUICK CHARGING PACKAGE*Come see this 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE before someone takes it home!*This Volkswagen e-Golf is a Bargain with These Options *Wheels: 16" Astana Aerodynamic Alloy -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic, Tires: 16" AS -inc: Low rolling-resistance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at San Tan Volkswagen, 1489 E. Motorplex loop, Gilbert, AZ 85297.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU8HW954268
Stock: PVW1172
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 44,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,969$855 Below Market
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE, ONE OWNER, NEW TIRES, DUAL HEATED SEATS This 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The look is unmistakably Volkswagen, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Volkswagen e-Golf SE will definitely turn heads. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU7HW950731
Stock: HW950731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 15,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,490
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
Dc Fast Charging Package Luggage Net Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Titan Black; Cloth Seating Surfaces White Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU9HW953825
Stock: HW953825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 19,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,981
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE* (FWD, Single-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 134hp) with only 19,274 miles (under 7k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Cabin air filter replaced. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 2-Year/24,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2017 model year vehicles and earlier and a 1-Year/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2018 model year vehicles and newer, with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * 8 Speakers * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * Automatic temperature control * CD player * DC Fast Charging Package * Front Bucket Seats * Front dual zone A/C * Fully automatic headlights * MP3 decoder * Radio data system * Radio: Composition Media w/8 Touchscreen * Remote keyless entry * Split folding rear seat * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU6HW953653
Stock: UV6989
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen e-Golf
- 5(50%)
- 2(50%)
