Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf for Sale Near Me

Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE* (FWD, Single-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 134hp) with only 21,797 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 2-Year/24,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2017 model year vehicles and earlier and a 1-Year/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2018 model year vehicles and newer, with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * e-Golf SE * 4D Hatchback * Electric ZEV 134hp * Single-Speed Automatic * FWD * White * Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces * Bumpers: body-color * Panic alarm * Power driver seat * Power steering * Power windows * Remote keyless entry * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

119 Combined MPG ( 126 City/ 111 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWKR7AU8HW953962

Stock: UV6912

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-06-2020