Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf for Sale Near Me

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Pure White 126/111 City/Highway MPG FWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 134hp SERecent Arrival! 126/111 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles Details: * Roadside Assistance * 100+ Point Inspection * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

119 Combined MPG ( 126 City/ 111 Highway)

VIN: WVWKR7AU5HW953546

Stock: 6220

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-23-2020