2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
What’s new
- DC fast charger now comes standard on base SE trim
- Advanced driver aids now available for base SE trim
- Part of the first e-Golf generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Looks and drives more like a typical car than other EVs
- Premium interior materials
- Plenty of trunk space
- Comfortable and quiet ride
- Shorter electric range than other EVs
- Limited availability
Which e-Golf does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
If you'd prefer your electric car to be different and make a statement to other motorists about your eco-savvy attitude, the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf is most definitely not for you. In the process of electrifying its popular and long-running hatchback, VW kept the Golf's styling and interior pretty much the same. But the normality of the e-Golf is one of its greatest strengths: It combines all the practicality, personality and familiarity of a regular Golf and subtracts the tailpipe and all of its emissions.
There are some subtle differences to the exterior styling (the e-Golf-specific wheels are the easiest way to tell), and the interior gets a few subtle tweaks as well to better inform the driver about the state of the battery charge. But most of the standard Golf carries over, which means you get a smooth ride quality and a premium and versatile interior. This electric car is remarkably free of compromise.
Compared to other rival electric vehicles, however, the e-Golf has one significant drawback: range. Its EPA-estimated range of 125 miles will be sufficient for a lot of people, but a few top rivals — namely, the Chevrolet Bolt, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV — can go about twice as far. Acceleration isn't particularly quick with the e-Golf either. But overall we like the Volkswagen e-Golf and recommend it if you're shopping for a natural stepping stone into the electrified world.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf as one of Edmunds' Cheapest Electric Cars for 2020.
Volkswagen e-Golf models
The 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf is the electric version of the regular Golf hatchback. It comes with a 35.8-kWh battery pack and a 134-horsepower electric motor. Its EPA-estimated driving range is 125 miles. VW offers two trim levels: SE and SEL Premium.
Standard equipment on the SE includes a 7.2-kW onboard charger, DC fast-charging capability, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights and taillights, cruise control, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power-reclining front seats (manual height and fore/aft adjustment), and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Tech features include Volkswagen Car-Net Security & Service remote services, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a USB port, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker sound system. There's also an optional Driver Assistance package, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The SEL Premium has the features from the Driver Assistance package as standard. It also gets LED headlights with automatic high beams, parking sensors, lane keeping assist, an automated parking system, an auto-dimming mirror, simulated leather upholstery, a more energy-efficient heating system, a digital gauge cluster display, and a bigger 9.2-inch center touchscreen with gesture control and navigation.
A suite of driver aids that includes park distance control, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic braking, lane keeping assist, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert is standard. There's also a 12.3-inch all-digital Volkswagen Digital Cockpit gauge cluster.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering7.5
Handling8.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration9.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.0
Quality8.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids6.5
Voice control7.0
Sponsored cars related to the e-Golf
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf.
Trending topics in reviews
- electrical system
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- driving experience
- engine
- technology
- ride quality
- appearance
- brakes
- value
- maintenance & parts
- warranty
- doors
- steering wheel
- spaciousness
- safety
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- climate control
- interior
- seats
- comfort
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just purchased this car a few weeks ago. My first electric vehicle. Several things to get accustomed especially regarding charging, but not difficult to learn. Definitely don't miss going to the gas station. I was a little concerned that this car has been discontinued and will be replace by an entirely new line, but the mark downs were too good to pass up. Add in the tax credits and rebates, and this will be the cheapest car I have ever purchased. Shares many parts with other Golf models that will still be in production. Drives like a hatchback with amazing torque.
Bought this vehicle couple of weeks ago. Vey nice car. The initial torque and handling is amazing. Very good response on the road. Initially, I thought it is a small car but with folded seat, there is equivalent space than my SUV. With lot of discounts from dealer plus Federal and State rebate, this is a really good bargain. Highly recommended. With 90% charge on the car, I am still getting 150 miles which is a really good distance,
I test drove the new 2020 e-Golf and was pleasantly surprised. I have driven this and the Leaf as electric cars and both will sink you into the seat off the line with their torque but the Golf handles extremely nicely in the corners as well. The only reason I gave this car 4 instead of 5 stars is that the interior feels low quality for a 32,000 dollar vehicle and that I wish the warranty was longer, as VWs are not traditionally the most reliable vehicles in my experience.
I set the battery to charge to 90% but still get about 151 miles of range.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$31,895
|MPG
|126 city / 111 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 3000 rpm
|SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$38,895
|MPG
|126 city / 111 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 3000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite e-Golf safety features:
- Intelligent Crash Response System
- Automatically engages the brakes after an accident, turns off the fuel pump, unlocks the doors and activates the hazard lights.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Detects and warns you when you're drifting out of your lane. Can take steering action if necessary.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you about an imminent collision with an object ahead. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
Volkswagen e-Golf vs. the competition
Volkswagen e-Golf vs. BMW i3
If range isn't everything but style is, the BMW i3 should be at the top of the list. From its stubby proportions to its funky interior design and materials, there's nothing else quite like it on the road. It also delivers a sporty driving experience. However, it's more expensive than the e-Golf and not nearly as practical because of its smaller size and access-style rear doors.
Volkswagen e-Golf vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV
Because of its impressive 238-mile-plus range, affordable price tag and entertaining personality, the Chevrolet Bolt has been at or near the top of the electric-car class for more than two years. But it's not unassailable, especially if you prefer a more standard, high-quality car-like interior like the one in the e-Golf. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Bolt.
Volkswagen e-Golf vs. Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 leaves the e-Golf in a swirl of electronic dust in terms of driving performance and battery range. It's also the vehicle du jour for the tech-savvy buyer. But the Model 3 is considerably more expensive until the affordable base model finally comes out. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model 3.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen e-Golf a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf:
- DC fast charger now comes standard on base SE trim
- Advanced driver aids now available for base SE trim
- Part of the first e-Golf generation introduced for 2015
Is the Volkswagen e-Golf reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf is the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,895.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $31,895
- SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $38,895
What are the different models of Volkswagen e-Golf?
More about the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Overview
The 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf is offered in the following submodels: e-Golf Hatchback. Available styles include SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 e-Golf 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 e-Golf.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 e-Golf featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf?
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,925. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $6,433 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,433 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,492.
The average savings for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 16.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Volkswagen e-Golfs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2019 e-Golfs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,790 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,950 on a used or CPO 2019 e-Golf available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen e-Golfs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen e-Golf for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,267.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,562.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Related 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- 2020 Arteon
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Honda Fit 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kicks