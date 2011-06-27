Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,606
|$12,082
|$14,636
|Clean
|$9,169
|$11,544
|$13,942
|Average
|$8,294
|$10,467
|$12,554
|Rough
|$7,419
|$9,390
|$11,167
2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Limited Edition 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,074
|$10,154
|$12,301
|Clean
|$7,707
|$9,702
|$11,718
|Average
|$6,971
|$8,797
|$10,551
|Rough
|$6,236
|$7,892
|$9,385