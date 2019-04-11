Overall rating 7.9 / 10

Searching for an electric vehicle that doesn't try to reimagine automotive transportation? The 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf could very well be for you. Sure, it has an electric motor and a big battery pack instead of a gasoline engine. But otherwise this electric Golf provides the same sensible design and excellent road manners of the standard Golf.

That means you get all of the driver-friendly ergonomics and high-quality materials we've celebrated in the standard Golf. And unlike some other electrified versions of standard cars, the e-Golf suffers no lack of interior space and provides plenty of hatchback-based utility.

The e-Golf, however, does fall a bit short in regards to its driving range. Its estimated 125 miles on a full charge is decent, but newer EVs such as the Chevrolet Bolt and the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric can go over 100 miles more. Even so, the e-Golf should work out for the majority of EV drivers.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.