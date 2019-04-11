2018 Volkswagen e-Golf Review
Pros & Cons
- Looks and drives more like a typical car than other EVs
- Premium interior materials
- Plenty of trunk space
- Comfortable and quiet ride
- Less electric range than other EVs
- Less cargo and storage capacity, too
- Not as many features for your money
- Limited availability
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Searching for an electric vehicle that doesn't try to reimagine automotive transportation? The 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf could very well be for you. Sure, it has an electric motor and a big battery pack instead of a gasoline engine. But otherwise this electric Golf provides the same sensible design and excellent road manners of the standard Golf.
That means you get all of the driver-friendly ergonomics and high-quality materials we've celebrated in the standard Golf. And unlike some other electrified versions of standard cars, the e-Golf suffers no lack of interior space and provides plenty of hatchback-based utility.
The e-Golf, however, does fall a bit short in regards to its driving range. Its estimated 125 miles on a full charge is decent, but newer EVs such as the Chevrolet Bolt and the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric can go over 100 miles more. Even so, the e-Golf should work out for the majority of EV drivers.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf models
The 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf is the electric version of the regular Golf hatchback. It comes with a 35.8-kWh battery pack and a 134-horsepower electric motor that results in an EPA-estimated driving range of 125 miles. The two trim levels are SE and SEL Premium.
Standard equipment on the SE includes a 7.2-kW onboard charger, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-reclining front seats with heating (manual height and fore/aft adjustment), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Volkswagen Car-Net Security & Service remote services, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a USB port, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker sound system that includes a CD player and satellite radio. DC fast-charging capability is a stand-alone option.
The SEL Premium adds LED headlights, an auto-dimming mirror, a 9.25-inch touchscreen and a navigation. It's the only trim level available with the Driver Assistance package that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic braking, lane keeping assist, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams, an upgraded touchscreen, and the 12.3-inch all-digital Volkswagen Digital Cockpit gauge cluster.
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology7.5
Scorecard
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the e-Golf models:
- Intelligent Crash Response System
- Automatically engages the brakes after an accident, turns off the fuel pump, unlocks the doors and activates the hazard lights.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Detects and warns you when you're drifting out of your lane. Can take steering action if necessary.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you about an imminent collision with an object ahead. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
